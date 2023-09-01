Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Eureka Forbes Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EUREKA FORBES LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹511.50 Closed
0.834.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Eureka Forbes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹507.00₹514.80
₹511.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹355.00₹598.75
₹511.50
Open Price
₹510.55
Prev. Close
₹507.30
Volume
31,911

Eureka Forbes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1515.2
  • R2518.9
  • R3523
  • Pivot
    511.1
  • S1507.4
  • S2503.3
  • S3499.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5510.19508.2
  • 10508.04510.73
  • 20505.28517.49
  • 50493.71517.68
  • 100430.92501.89
  • 200305.87477.28

Eureka Forbes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

Eureka Forbes Ltd. Share Holdings

Eureka Forbes Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Tiger Fund8,42,6411.9746.33
PGIM India Small Cap Fund5,27,2501.2728.99
HSBC Value Fund5,01,5320.327.57
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund4,96,6162.0427.3
Union Small Cap Fund3,50,4291.7615.78
Axis Special Situations Fund2,27,2340.9312.49
DSP Equity Savings Fund1,57,2441.348.65
Union Multicap Fund1,07,6851.035.92
Bandhan Large Cap Fund1,00,6510.475.53
Union Value Discovery Fund66,6302.153
View All Mutual Funds

Eureka Forbes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Eureka Forbes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310MH2008PLC188478 and registration number is 188478. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic electric appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mixers, grinders etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 381.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 193.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Uppal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pratik Rashmikant Pota
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sahil Dilip Dalal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gurveen Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Homi Adi Katgara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashank Shankar Samant
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eureka Forbes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eureka Forbes Ltd.?

The market cap of Eureka Forbes Ltd. is ₹9,896.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eureka Forbes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eureka Forbes Ltd. is 464.16 and PB ratio of Eureka Forbes Ltd. is 2.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eureka Forbes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eureka Forbes Ltd. is ₹511.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eureka Forbes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eureka Forbes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eureka Forbes Ltd. is ₹598.75 and 52-week low of Eureka Forbes Ltd. is ₹355.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data