Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Eureka Forbes Share Price

NSE
BSE

EUREKA FORBES

Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of Eureka Forbes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹451.30 Closed
-1.80₹ -8.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Eureka Forbes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹448.00₹458.15
₹451.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹355.00₹668.50
₹451.30
Open Price
₹456.75
Prev. Close
₹459.55
Volume
6,878

Source: Dion Global

Eureka Forbes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eureka Forbes has declined 19.91% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Eureka Forbes has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Eureka Forbes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eureka Forbes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5452.05460.18
10447.83456.21
20453.41455.64
50454.35460.62
100466.63474.76
200517.18499.2

Source: Dion Global

Eureka Forbes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eureka Forbes saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.55%, while DII stake increased to 6.70%, FII holding fell to 13.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Eureka Forbes Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,21,3390.4151.41
11,00,3850.8450.45
10,33,1091.547.37
8,71,6471.7639.97
7,46,3810.434.22
7,29,0121.0333.43
6,59,9270.1130.26
4,51,9390.3420.72
3,38,6500.9415.53
2,85,3611.2913.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Eureka Forbes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTEureka Forbes - Revised Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Reg
Aug 06, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTEureka Forbes - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result
Aug 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTEureka Forbes - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulation
Jul 25, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTEureka Forbes - Intimation Letter To Sent To Shareholders
Jul 25, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTEureka Forbes - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310MH2008PLC188478 and registration number is 188478. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of filtering and purifying machinery or apparatus for liquids and gases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2710.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 193.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Uppal
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Pratik Rashmikant Pota
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sahil Dilip Dalal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shashank Shankar Samant
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gurveen Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Homi Adi Katgara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eureka Forbes Share Price

What is the share price of Eureka Forbes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eureka Forbes is ₹451.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eureka Forbes?

The Eureka Forbes is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eureka Forbes?

The market cap of Eureka Forbes is ₹8,732.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eureka Forbes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eureka Forbes are ₹458.15 and ₹448.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eureka Forbes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eureka Forbes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eureka Forbes is ₹668.50 and 52-week low of Eureka Forbes is ₹355.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eureka Forbes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eureka Forbes has shown returns of -1.8% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, -12.68% over 3 months, -19.91% over 1 year, -6.49% across 3 years, and -0.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eureka Forbes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eureka Forbes are 53.70 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Eureka Forbes News

More Eureka Forbes News
Market Pulse