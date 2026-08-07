What is the share price of Eureka Forbes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eureka Forbes is ₹451.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Eureka Forbes? The Eureka Forbes is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eureka Forbes? The market cap of Eureka Forbes is ₹8,732.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eureka Forbes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eureka Forbes are ₹458.15 and ₹448.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eureka Forbes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eureka Forbes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eureka Forbes is ₹668.50 and 52-week low of Eureka Forbes is ₹355.00 as on .

How has the Eureka Forbes performed historically in terms of returns? The Eureka Forbes has shown returns of -1.8% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, -12.68% over 3 months, -19.91% over 1 year, -6.49% across 3 years, and -0.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eureka Forbes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eureka Forbes are 53.70 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global