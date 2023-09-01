Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|-0.85
|4.42
|9.18
|32.78
|-4.57
|129.13
|107.86
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.30
|-17.26
|38.26
|85.07
|135.57
|7,432.90
|5,799.49
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-3.46
|-17.70
|-23.23
|-19.15
|37.27
|444.83
|526.98
|9.74
|11.43
|14.85
|22.05
|16.28
|85.03
|80.75
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Tiger Fund
|8,42,641
|1.97
|46.33
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|5,27,250
|1.27
|28.99
|HSBC Value Fund
|5,01,532
|0.3
|27.57
|Bandhan Focused Equity Fund
|4,96,616
|2.04
|27.3
|Union Small Cap Fund
|3,50,429
|1.76
|15.78
|Axis Special Situations Fund
|2,27,234
|0.93
|12.49
|DSP Equity Savings Fund
|1,57,244
|1.34
|8.65
|Union Multicap Fund
|1,07,685
|1.03
|5.92
|Bandhan Large Cap Fund
|1,00,651
|0.47
|5.53
|Union Value Discovery Fund
|66,630
|2.15
|3
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Eureka Forbes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310MH2008PLC188478 and registration number is 188478. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic electric appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, mixers, grinders etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 381.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 193.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eureka Forbes Ltd. is ₹9,896.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eureka Forbes Ltd. is 464.16 and PB ratio of Eureka Forbes Ltd. is 2.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eureka Forbes Ltd. is ₹511.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eureka Forbes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eureka Forbes Ltd. is ₹598.75 and 52-week low of Eureka Forbes Ltd. is ₹355.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.