Here's the live share price of Eureka Forbes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eureka Forbes has declined 19.91% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Eureka Forbes has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|452.05
|460.18
|10
|447.83
|456.21
|20
|453.41
|455.64
|50
|454.35
|460.62
|100
|466.63
|474.76
|200
|517.18
|499.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eureka Forbes saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.55%, while DII stake increased to 6.70%, FII holding fell to 13.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,21,339
|0.41
|51.41
|11,00,385
|0.84
|50.45
|10,33,109
|1.5
|47.37
|8,71,647
|1.76
|39.97
|7,46,381
|0.4
|34.22
|7,29,012
|1.03
|33.43
|6,59,927
|0.11
|30.26
|4,51,939
|0.34
|20.72
|3,38,650
|0.94
|15.53
|2,85,361
|1.29
|13.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Eureka Forbes - Revised Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Reg
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Eureka Forbes - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Eureka Forbes - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulation
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Eureka Forbes - Intimation Letter To Sent To Shareholders
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Eureka Forbes - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Eureka Forbes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310MH2008PLC188478 and registration number is 188478. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of filtering and purifying machinery or apparatus for liquids and gases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2710.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 193.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eureka Forbes is ₹451.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eureka Forbes is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eureka Forbes is ₹8,732.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eureka Forbes are ₹458.15 and ₹448.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eureka Forbes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eureka Forbes is ₹668.50 and 52-week low of Eureka Forbes is ₹355.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eureka Forbes has shown returns of -1.8% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, -12.68% over 3 months, -19.91% over 1 year, -6.49% across 3 years, and -0.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eureka Forbes are 53.70 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global