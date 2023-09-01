What is the Market Cap of JSW Holdings Ltd.? The market cap of JSW Holdings Ltd. is ₹5,12.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JSW Holdings Ltd.? P/E ratio of JSW Holdings Ltd. is 16.5 and PB ratio of JSW Holdings Ltd. is 0.26 as on .

What is the share price of JSW Holdings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Holdings Ltd. is ₹4,515.70 as on .