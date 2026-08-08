What is the share price of JSW Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Holdings is ₹11,984.95 as on .

What kind of stock is JSW Holdings? The JSW Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Holdings? The market cap of JSW Holdings is ₹13,302.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JSW Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Holdings are ₹12,199.95 and ₹11,850.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Holdings is ₹22,839.20 and 52-week low of JSW Holdings is ₹10,500.05 as on .

How has the JSW Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The JSW Holdings has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 1.78% for the past month, -7.6% over 3 months, -34.0% over 1 year, 37.31% across 3 years, and 18.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JSW Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Holdings are 96.84 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global