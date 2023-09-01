Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

JSW Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JSW HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,515.70 Closed
1.8280.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JSW Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,441.00₹4,540.00
₹4,515.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,575.05₹5,242.00
₹4,515.70
Open Price
₹4,477.00
Prev. Close
₹4,435.10
Volume
1,593

JSW Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,562
  • R24,600.5
  • R34,661
  • Pivot
    4,501.5
  • S14,463
  • S24,402.5
  • S34,364

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,987.014,417
  • 104,025.24,430.47
  • 204,178.934,462.52
  • 503,970.894,463.3
  • 1003,644.424,381.64
  • 2003,825.824,259.73

JSW Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.66-4.748.9614.8025.3990.3595.10
1.510.703.9818.941.94100.90168.74
0.70-3.684.4412.69-12.99138.14127.65
4.31-0.148.1447.2343.02367.53273.87
1.63-1.224.9716.4528.03177.12141.55
2.38-4.66-7.7111.79-9.464.1723.32
2.573.1535.5856.5143.84170.7149.38
0.14-6.3712.0131.3320.728.81211.96
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.671.121.7317.2744.62123.081.12
3.3915.6733.2833.9713.9055.37109.11
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.07-4.6420.6040.1959.56104.75-24.53
-0.29-0.832.5712.4824.5168.9862.77
1.787.4837.8038.505.04-20.48-64.12
1.52-3.9434.3736.4072.90562.07-17.38
-0.08-4.9412.7245.7243.42101.66269.77
-2.060.8933.8033.3148.6248.6248.62
0.61-1.7827.5032.4224.8529.2388.65
3.65-0.1118.3564.8646.67120.5163.39

JSW Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

JSW Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Outcome of Board Meeting
    JSW Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 04, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:40 PM

About JSW Holdings Ltd.

JSW Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2001PLC217751 and registration number is 217751. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 186.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sajjan Jindal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Mohta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. I Qureshi
    Director
  • Mrs. Sutapa Banerjee
    Director
  • Mr. N K Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Desai
    Director
  • Mr. K N Patel
    Director

FAQs on JSW Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of JSW Holdings Ltd. is ₹5,12.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JSW Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JSW Holdings Ltd. is 16.5 and PB ratio of JSW Holdings Ltd. is 0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JSW Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Holdings Ltd. is ₹4,515.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Holdings Ltd. is ₹5,242.00 and 52-week low of JSW Holdings Ltd. is ₹3,575.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data