Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.66
|-4.74
|8.96
|14.80
|25.39
|90.35
|95.10
|1.51
|0.70
|3.98
|18.94
|1.94
|100.90
|168.74
|0.70
|-3.68
|4.44
|12.69
|-12.99
|138.14
|127.65
|4.31
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.02
|367.53
|273.87
|1.63
|-1.22
|4.97
|16.45
|28.03
|177.12
|141.55
|2.38
|-4.66
|-7.71
|11.79
|-9.46
|4.17
|23.32
|2.57
|3.15
|35.58
|56.51
|43.84
|170.71
|49.38
|0.14
|-6.37
|12.01
|31.33
|20.72
|8.81
|211.96
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.67
|1.12
|1.73
|17.27
|44.62
|123.08
|1.12
|3.39
|15.67
|33.28
|33.97
|13.90
|55.37
|109.11
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.07
|-4.64
|20.60
|40.19
|59.56
|104.75
|-24.53
|-0.29
|-0.83
|2.57
|12.48
|24.51
|68.98
|62.77
|1.78
|7.48
|37.80
|38.50
|5.04
|-20.48
|-64.12
|1.52
|-3.94
|34.37
|36.40
|72.90
|562.07
|-17.38
|-0.08
|-4.94
|12.72
|45.72
|43.42
|101.66
|269.77
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.31
|48.62
|48.62
|48.62
|0.61
|-1.78
|27.50
|32.42
|24.85
|29.23
|88.65
|3.65
|-0.11
|18.35
|64.86
|46.67
|120.51
|63.39
JSW Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2001PLC217751 and registration number is 217751. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 186.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JSW Holdings Ltd. is ₹5,12.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JSW Holdings Ltd. is 16.5 and PB ratio of JSW Holdings Ltd. is 0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Holdings Ltd. is ₹4,515.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Holdings Ltd. is ₹5,242.00 and 52-week low of JSW Holdings Ltd. is ₹3,575.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.