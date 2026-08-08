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JSW Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

JSW HOLDINGS

JSW Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding Companies
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of JSW Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11,984.95 Closed
-0.55₹ -66.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JSW Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,850.00₹12,199.95
₹11,984.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10,500.05₹22,839.20
₹11,984.95
Open Price
₹12,199.95
Prev. Close
₹12,051.10
Volume
177

Source: Dion Global

JSW Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JSW Holdings has declined 34.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

JSW Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JSW Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511,322.2411,892.24
1011,104.5911,601.03
2011,173.2311,510.1
5011,929.3811,914.47
10012,693.5112,936.82
20015,447.7214,511.97

Source: Dion Global

JSW Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JSW Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.18%, FII holding fell to 22.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JSW Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTJSW Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTJSW Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTJSW Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTJSW Holdings - Unaudited Financial Results Q1 FY26-27
Aug 06, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTJSW Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About JSW Holdings

JSW Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2001PLC217751 and registration number is 217751. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 179.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N K Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kr Mohta
    Whole-time Director & CFO & CEO
  • Mr. K N Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vineet Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Bajpai
    Independent Director

FAQs on JSW Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of JSW Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Holdings is ₹11,984.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JSW Holdings?

The JSW Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Holdings?

The market cap of JSW Holdings is ₹13,302.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JSW Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Holdings are ₹12,199.95 and ₹11,850.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Holdings is ₹22,839.20 and 52-week low of JSW Holdings is ₹10,500.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JSW Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The JSW Holdings has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 1.78% for the past month, -7.6% over 3 months, -34.0% over 1 year, 37.31% across 3 years, and 18.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JSW Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Holdings are 96.84 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

JSW Holdings News

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