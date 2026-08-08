Here's the live share price of JSW Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JSW Holdings has declined 34.00% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11,322.24
|11,892.24
|10
|11,104.59
|11,601.03
|20
|11,173.23
|11,510.1
|50
|11,929.38
|11,914.47
|100
|12,693.51
|12,936.82
|200
|15,447.72
|14,511.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JSW Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.18%, FII holding fell to 22.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|JSW Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|JSW Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|JSW Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|JSW Holdings - Unaudited Financial Results Q1 FY26-27
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|JSW Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
JSW Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2001PLC217751 and registration number is 217751. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 179.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Holdings is ₹11,984.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JSW Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JSW Holdings is ₹13,302.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Holdings are ₹12,199.95 and ₹11,850.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Holdings is ₹22,839.20 and 52-week low of JSW Holdings is ₹10,500.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JSW Holdings has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, 1.78% for the past month, -7.6% over 3 months, -34.0% over 1 year, 37.31% across 3 years, and 18.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Holdings are 96.84 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global