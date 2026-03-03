Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Azad Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

AZAD ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Azad Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,678.20 Closed
-1.90₹ -32.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Azad Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,551.05₹1,701.65
₹1,678.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,128.40₹1,899.00
₹1,678.20
Open Price
₹1,551.05
Prev. Close
₹1,710.65
Volume
19,727

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Azad Engineering has gained 19.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.85%.

Azad Engineering’s current P/E of 88.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Azad Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99
Jash Engineering		1.55-1.67-11.69-22.54-25.46-9.33-5.71

Over the last one year, Azad Engineering has gained 36.87% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Azad Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Azad Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Azad Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,726.451,718.21
101,693.151,695.19
201,614.71,649.25
501,585.951,609.65
1001,617.281,605.42
2001,623.031,593.52

Azad Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Azad Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.84%, while DII stake increased to 10.73%, FII holding fell to 15.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Azad Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
25,97,6821.95382.87
6,86,8480.4101.23
5,88,1100.1286.68
3,39,1502.5449.99
2,65,0760.5539.07
2,25,0002.3333.16
2,25,0001.9533.16
2,13,4410.2531.46
1,75,7041.8125.9
1,44,0000.9421.22

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Azad Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 6:54 PM ISTAzad Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2026, 10:37 PM ISTAzad Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 14, 2026, 10:35 PM ISTAzad Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 14, 2026, 7:12 PM ISTAzad Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 14, 2026, 6:53 PM ISTAzad Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Azad Engineering

Azad Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210TG1983PLC004132 and registration number is 004132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 452.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Chopdar
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Murli Krishna Bhupatiraju
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Chopdar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Pramodkumar Malpani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Michael Joseph Booth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subba Rao Ambati
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhusree Vemuru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Azad Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Azad Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Azad Engineering is ₹1,678.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Azad Engineering?

The Azad Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Azad Engineering?

The market cap of Azad Engineering is ₹10,838.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Azad Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Azad Engineering are ₹1,701.65 and ₹1,551.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Azad Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Azad Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Azad Engineering is ₹1,899.00 and 52-week low of Azad Engineering is ₹1,128.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Azad Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Azad Engineering has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, 11.85% for the past month, -0.29% over 3 months, 31.85% over 1 year, 35.33% across 3 years, and 19.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Azad Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Azad Engineering are 88.67 and 7.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Azad Engineering News

More Azad Engineering News
icon
Market Pulse