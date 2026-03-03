Here's the live share price of Azad Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Azad Engineering has gained 19.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.85%.
Azad Engineering’s current P/E of 88.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
|Jash Engineering
|1.55
|-1.67
|-11.69
|-22.54
|-25.46
|-9.33
|-5.71
Over the last one year, Azad Engineering has gained 36.87% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Azad Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,726.45
|1,718.21
|10
|1,693.15
|1,695.19
|20
|1,614.7
|1,649.25
|50
|1,585.95
|1,609.65
|100
|1,617.28
|1,605.42
|200
|1,623.03
|1,593.52
In the latest quarter, Azad Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.84%, while DII stake increased to 10.73%, FII holding fell to 15.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|25,97,682
|1.95
|382.87
|6,86,848
|0.4
|101.23
|5,88,110
|0.12
|86.68
|3,39,150
|2.54
|49.99
|2,65,076
|0.55
|39.07
|2,25,000
|2.33
|33.16
|2,25,000
|1.95
|33.16
|2,13,441
|0.25
|31.46
|1,75,704
|1.81
|25.9
|1,44,000
|0.94
|21.22
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 6:54 PM IST
|Azad Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
|Azad Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
|Azad Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 7:12 PM IST
|Azad Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:53 PM IST
|Azad Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Azad Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210TG1983PLC004132 and registration number is 004132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 452.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Azad Engineering is ₹1,678.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Azad Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Azad Engineering is ₹10,838.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Azad Engineering are ₹1,701.65 and ₹1,551.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Azad Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Azad Engineering is ₹1,899.00 and 52-week low of Azad Engineering is ₹1,128.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Azad Engineering has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, 11.85% for the past month, -0.29% over 3 months, 31.85% over 1 year, 35.33% across 3 years, and 19.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Azad Engineering are 88.67 and 7.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.