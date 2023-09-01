Follow Us

SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,737.65 Closed
1.8731.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,661.00₹1,748.00
₹1,737.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹955.00₹2,099.00
₹1,737.65
Open Price
₹1,661.00
Prev. Close
₹1,705.70
Volume
7,237

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,768.67
  • R21,800.83
  • R31,854.67
  • Pivot
    1,714.83
  • S11,682.67
  • S21,628.83
  • S31,596.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,899.761,690.66
  • 101,888.881,667.3
  • 201,884.481,605.33
  • 501,930.711,503.81
  • 1001,917.651,438.3
  • 2001,341.611,476.83

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0232.2234.5762.20-10.53-13.91-13.91
-2.2823.4457.7860.74123.45225.88273.79
4.2024.1158.7398.1872.92123.13176.36
3.83-10.776.6433.9915.2892.5625.55
-1.17-6.140.402.082.48237.91205.49
-2.816.8418.9973.0268.38418.85179.27
1.786.7019.2014.5215.15108.4341.39
3.03-6.569.1117.193.44376.70139.01
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
2.047.0433.7553.526.9733.11-6.06
-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32
10.722.01-3.3787.66355.02631.32159.69
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-1.45-2.40-8.9631.5523.26239.1724.31
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.428.31-9.08-11.87-4.58669.06559.60
-2.383.89-2.69-14.46-21.86-36.47-36.47
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.0046.0924.1445.24-11.11-11.11-11.11

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. Share Holdings

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,88,0440.4391.39
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund2,83,5862.0137.67
Bandhan Balanced Advantage Fund4,2760.020.57

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Updates
    Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2023 in machine readable format'.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:59 AM
  • Investor Presentation
    Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:09 PM
  • Financial Result Updates
    Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:00 PM

About Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ1980PLC065554 and registration number is 065554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 565.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Sanghvi
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Amit Sanghvi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Tilottama Sanghvi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Laxman Sanghvi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milin Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shailesh Ayyangar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samaresh Parida
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.?

The market cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is ₹1,594.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is 50.92 and PB ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is 4.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is ₹1,737.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is ₹2,99.00 and 52-week low of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is ₹955.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

