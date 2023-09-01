Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.02
|32.22
|34.57
|62.20
|-10.53
|-13.91
|-13.91
|-2.28
|23.44
|57.78
|60.74
|123.45
|225.88
|273.79
|4.20
|24.11
|58.73
|98.18
|72.92
|123.13
|176.36
|3.83
|-10.77
|6.64
|33.99
|15.28
|92.56
|25.55
|-1.17
|-6.14
|0.40
|2.08
|2.48
|237.91
|205.49
|-2.81
|6.84
|18.99
|73.02
|68.38
|418.85
|179.27
|1.78
|6.70
|19.20
|14.52
|15.15
|108.43
|41.39
|3.03
|-6.56
|9.11
|17.19
|3.44
|376.70
|139.01
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|2.04
|7.04
|33.75
|53.52
|6.97
|33.11
|-6.06
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|10.72
|2.01
|-3.37
|87.66
|355.02
|631.32
|159.69
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-1.45
|-2.40
|-8.96
|31.55
|23.26
|239.17
|24.31
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.42
|8.31
|-9.08
|-11.87
|-4.58
|669.06
|559.60
|-2.38
|3.89
|-2.69
|-14.46
|-21.86
|-36.47
|-36.47
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.00
|46.09
|24.14
|45.24
|-11.11
|-11.11
|-11.11
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,88,044
|0.43
|91.39
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|2,83,586
|2.01
|37.67
|Bandhan Balanced Advantage Fund
|4,276
|0.02
|0.57
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ1980PLC065554 and registration number is 065554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 565.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is ₹1,594.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is 50.92 and PB ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is 4.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is ₹1,737.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is ₹2,99.00 and 52-week low of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is ₹955.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.