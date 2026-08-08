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Shaily Engineering Plastics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shaily Engineering Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,158.10 Closed
-6.29₹ -211.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shaily Engineering Plastics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,133.50₹3,357.50
₹3,158.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,534.25₹3,434.00
₹3,158.10
Open Price
₹3,357.50
Prev. Close
₹3,370.00
Volume
32,660

Source: Dion Global

Shaily Engineering Plastics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shaily Engineering Plastics has gained 98.76% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%), Ddev Plastiks Industries (2.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Shaily Engineering Plastics has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (34.85%).

Shaily Engineering Plastics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shaily Engineering Plastics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,042.963,088.17
102,991.243,034.36
202,873.892,966.53
502,892.822,851.75
1002,582.452,682.86
2002,431.062,454.5

Source: Dion Global

Shaily Engineering Plastics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shaily Engineering Plastics saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.10%, while DII stake increased to 14.84%, FII holding rose to 18.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,92,8821.21345.4
5,27,1183.14152.63
3,76,9641.9109.15
3,27,5700.594.85
1,74,3051.5250.47
1,45,6402.4242.17
1,30,9601.4337.92
1,28,1750.4337.11
1,11,4674.4132.28
75,7480.9421.93

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Shaily Engineering Plastics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTShaily Engg. Plastic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTShaily Engg. Plastic - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Fo
Jul 09, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTShaily Engg. Plastic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTShaily Engg. Plastic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 12, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTShaily Engg. Plastic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Shaily Engineering Plastics

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ1980PLC065554 and registration number is 065554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 921.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Sanghvi
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Amit Sanghvi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Laxman Sanghvi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tilottama Sanghvi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samaresh Parida
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shailesh Ayyangar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shaily Engineering Plastics Share Price

What is the share price of Shaily Engineering Plastics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹3,158.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shaily Engineering Plastics?

The Shaily Engineering Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics?

The market cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹14,512.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shaily Engineering Plastics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shaily Engineering Plastics are ₹3,357.50 and ₹3,133.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shaily Engineering Plastics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shaily Engineering Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹3,434.00 and 52-week low of Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹1,534.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shaily Engineering Plastics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shaily Engineering Plastics has shown returns of -6.29% over the past day, 12.84% for the past month, 18.32% over 3 months, 98.76% over 1 year, 127.55% across 3 years, and 54.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics are 85.41 and 20.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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