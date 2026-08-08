Here's the live share price of Shaily Engineering Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shaily Engineering Plastics has gained 98.76% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%), Ddev Plastiks Industries (2.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Shaily Engineering Plastics has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (34.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,042.96
|3,088.17
|10
|2,991.24
|3,034.36
|20
|2,873.89
|2,966.53
|50
|2,892.82
|2,851.75
|100
|2,582.45
|2,682.86
|200
|2,431.06
|2,454.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shaily Engineering Plastics saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.10%, while DII stake increased to 14.84%, FII holding rose to 18.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,92,882
|1.21
|345.4
|5,27,118
|3.14
|152.63
|3,76,964
|1.9
|109.15
|3,27,570
|0.5
|94.85
|1,74,305
|1.52
|50.47
|1,45,640
|2.42
|42.17
|1,30,960
|1.43
|37.92
|1,28,175
|0.43
|37.11
|1,11,467
|4.41
|32.28
|75,748
|0.94
|21.93
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Shaily Engg. Plastic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Shaily Engg. Plastic - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Fo
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Shaily Engg. Plastic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Shaily Engg. Plastic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 12, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Shaily Engg. Plastic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ1980PLC065554 and registration number is 065554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 921.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹3,158.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shaily Engineering Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹14,512.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shaily Engineering Plastics are ₹3,357.50 and ₹3,133.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shaily Engineering Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹3,434.00 and 52-week low of Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹1,534.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shaily Engineering Plastics has shown returns of -6.29% over the past day, 12.84% for the past month, 18.32% over 3 months, 98.76% over 1 year, 127.55% across 3 years, and 54.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics are 85.41 and 20.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global