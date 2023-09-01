What is the Market Cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.? The market cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is ₹1,594.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is 50.92 and PB ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is 4.03 as on .

What is the share price of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd. is ₹1,737.65 as on .