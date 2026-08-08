What is the share price of Shaily Engineering Plastics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹3,158.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Shaily Engineering Plastics? The Shaily Engineering Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics? The market cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹14,512.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shaily Engineering Plastics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shaily Engineering Plastics are ₹3,357.50 and ₹3,133.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shaily Engineering Plastics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shaily Engineering Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹3,434.00 and 52-week low of Shaily Engineering Plastics is ₹1,534.25 as on .

How has the Shaily Engineering Plastics performed historically in terms of returns? The Shaily Engineering Plastics has shown returns of -6.29% over the past day, 12.84% for the past month, 18.32% over 3 months, 98.76% over 1 year, 127.55% across 3 years, and 54.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics are 85.41 and 20.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global