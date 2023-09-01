Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.37
|-22.03
|-12.45
|0.28
|0.93
|196.24
|198.33
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|1,58,377
|1.06
|25.86
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|1,33,972
|0.81
|21.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Expleo Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202TN1998PLC066604 and registration number is 066604. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 404.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Expleo Solutions Ltd. is ₹2,105.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Expleo Solutions Ltd. is 24.75 and PB ratio of Expleo Solutions Ltd. is 4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Expleo Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,356.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Expleo Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Expleo Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,777.20 and 52-week low of Expleo Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,151.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.