Here's the live share price of Expleo Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Expleo Solutions
|4.03
|1.60
|-0.90
|-6.52
|-26.06
|-21.66
|-5.76
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Expleo Solutions has declined 26.06% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Expleo Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|850.57
|821.43
|10
|828.97
|824.72
|20
|818.88
|822.92
|50
|829.32
|824.28
|100
|810.4
|836.29
|200
|886.97
|883.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Expleo Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Expleo Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|Expleo Solutions - Update On Last Working Day Of Mr. Saket Newaskar, Key Managerial Personnel And Senior Management Personnel
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Expleo Solutions - Weblink Of Notice Of 28Th AGM And Annual Report For FY 2025-26
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Expleo Solutions - Book Closure Date And Cut-Off Date For E-Voting In The 28Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Expleo Solutions - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Expleo Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202TN1998PLC066604 and registration number is 066604. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 939.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Expleo Solutions is ₹834.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Expleo Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Expleo Solutions is ₹1,294.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Expleo Solutions are ₹839.00 and ₹818.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Expleo Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Expleo Solutions is ₹1,230.00 and 52-week low of Expleo Solutions is ₹644.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Expleo Solutions has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 1.6% for the past month, -0.9% over 3 months, -26.06% over 1 year, -21.66% across 3 years, and -5.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Expleo Solutions are 10.44 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 13.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global