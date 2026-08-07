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Expleo Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

EXPLEO SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Expleo Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹834.20 Closed
1.51₹ 12.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Expleo Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹818.55₹839.00
₹834.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹644.10₹1,230.00
₹834.20
Open Price
₹818.55
Prev. Close
₹821.80
Volume
2,987

Source: Dion Global

Expleo Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Expleo Solutions		4.031.60-0.90-6.52-26.06-21.66-5.76
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Expleo Solutions has declined 26.06% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Expleo Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Expleo Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Expleo Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5850.57821.43
10828.97824.72
20818.88822.92
50829.32824.28
100810.4836.29
200886.97883.53

Source: Dion Global

Expleo Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Expleo Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Expleo Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTExpleo Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Aug 01, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTExpleo Solutions - Update On Last Working Day Of Mr. Saket Newaskar, Key Managerial Personnel And Senior Management Personnel
Jul 30, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTExpleo Solutions - Weblink Of Notice Of 28Th AGM And Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Jul 30, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTExpleo Solutions - Book Closure Date And Cut-Off Date For E-Voting In The 28Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
Jul 30, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTExpleo Solutions - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Expleo Solutions

Expleo Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202TN1998PLC066604 and registration number is 066604. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 939.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ralph Franz Gillessen
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Phani Tangirala
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Shalini Kalsi Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Srivardhini Keshavamurthy Jha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Varadharajan Sridhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Expleo Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Expleo Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Expleo Solutions is ₹834.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Expleo Solutions?

The Expleo Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Expleo Solutions?

The market cap of Expleo Solutions is ₹1,294.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Expleo Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Expleo Solutions are ₹839.00 and ₹818.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Expleo Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Expleo Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Expleo Solutions is ₹1,230.00 and 52-week low of Expleo Solutions is ₹644.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Expleo Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Expleo Solutions has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 1.6% for the past month, -0.9% over 3 months, -26.06% over 1 year, -21.66% across 3 years, and -5.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Expleo Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Expleo Solutions are 10.44 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 13.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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