Expleo Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202TN1998PLC066604 and registration number is 066604. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 404.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.