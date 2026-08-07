What is the share price of Expleo Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Expleo Solutions is ₹834.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Expleo Solutions? The Expleo Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Expleo Solutions? The market cap of Expleo Solutions is ₹1,294.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Expleo Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Expleo Solutions are ₹839.00 and ₹818.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Expleo Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Expleo Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Expleo Solutions is ₹1,230.00 and 52-week low of Expleo Solutions is ₹644.10 as on .

How has the Expleo Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Expleo Solutions has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 1.6% for the past month, -0.9% over 3 months, -26.06% over 1 year, -21.66% across 3 years, and -5.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Expleo Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Expleo Solutions are 10.44 and 1.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 13.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global