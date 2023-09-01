Follow Us

Expleo Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
EXPLEO SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,356.45 Closed
-0.47-6.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Expleo Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,350.05₹1,382.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,151.00₹1,777.20
Open Price
₹1,366.00
Prev. Close
₹1,362.90
Volume
24,313

Expleo Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,375.23
  • R21,392.52
  • R31,402.88
  • Pivot
    1,364.87
  • S11,347.58
  • S21,337.22
  • S31,319.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,303.491,375.14
  • 101,271.761,396.39
  • 201,251.521,445.84
  • 501,309.131,498.68
  • 1001,302.811,477.78
  • 2001,387.351,421.31

Expleo Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.37-22.03-12.450.280.93196.24198.33
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Expleo Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Expleo Solutions Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Invesco India Smallcap Fund1,58,3771.0625.86
Invesco India Multicap Fund1,33,9720.8121.88

Expleo Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Expleo Solutions Ltd.

Expleo Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202TN1998PLC066604 and registration number is 066604. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 404.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ralph Franz Gillessen
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Prof. K Kumar
    Deputy Chairman
  • Mr. Balaji Viswanathan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prashant Eknath Bramhankar
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Rajesh Krishnamurthy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Lilian Jessie Paul
    Independent Director
  • Prof. S Rajagopalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kuchhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ulrich Baumer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Expleo Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Expleo Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Expleo Solutions Ltd. is ₹2,105.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Expleo Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Expleo Solutions Ltd. is 24.75 and PB ratio of Expleo Solutions Ltd. is 4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Expleo Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Expleo Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,356.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Expleo Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Expleo Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Expleo Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,777.20 and 52-week low of Expleo Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,151.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

