What is the share price of Thangamayil Jewellery? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹5,276.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Thangamayil Jewellery? The Thangamayil Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thangamayil Jewellery? The market cap of Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹16,407.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thangamayil Jewellery? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thangamayil Jewellery are ₹5,289.60 and ₹5,160.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thangamayil Jewellery? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thangamayil Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹7,429.00 and 52-week low of Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹1,875.05 as on .

How has the Thangamayil Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns? The Thangamayil Jewellery has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, -17.25% for the past month, 28.36% over 3 months, 168.95% over 1 year, 67.22% across 3 years, and 64.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thangamayil Jewellery? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thangamayil Jewellery are 41.96 and 11.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global