Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|13,60,912
|1.48
|172.85
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|11,40,000
|0.72
|144.79
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund
|5,00,000
|0.65
|54.61
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)
|5,00,000
|0.65
|54.61
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)
|5,00,000
|0.65
|54.61
|SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan
|1,33,193
|1.51
|16.92
|SBI Magnum Children Benefit Plan
|5,754
|0.64
|0.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & Bonus issue
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911TN2000PLC044514 and registration number is 044514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2193.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is ₹3,444.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is 28.85 and PB ratio of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is 8.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is ₹1,255.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is ₹1,446.60 and 52-week low of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is ₹470.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.