Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THANGAMAYIL JEWELLERY LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,255.15 Closed
1.4217.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,238.05₹1,280.00
₹1,255.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹470.30₹1,446.60
₹1,255.15
Open Price
₹1,253.25
Prev. Close
₹1,237.60
Volume
20,450

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,278.08
  • R21,300.02
  • R31,320.03
  • Pivot
    1,258.07
  • S11,236.13
  • S21,216.12
  • S31,194.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,097.361,245.03
  • 101,1681,235.75
  • 201,203.691,194.1
  • 501,174.981,049.56
  • 1001,105.11892.52
  • 2001,134.18752.52

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. Share Holdings

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund13,60,9121.48172.85
SBI Small Cap Fund11,40,0000.72144.79
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund5,00,0000.6554.61
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)5,00,0000.6554.61
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)5,00,0000.6554.61
SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan1,33,1931.5116.92
SBI Magnum Children Benefit Plan5,7540.640.63

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & Bonus issue
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911TN2000PLC044514 and registration number is 044514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2193.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balarama Govinda Das
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. N B Kumar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ba Ramesh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Yamuna Vasini Deva Dasi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Rethinavelu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalji Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V R Muthu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S M Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jeevagan Rajakumari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd.?

The market cap of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is ₹3,444.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is 28.85 and PB ratio of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is 8.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is ₹1,255.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is ₹1,446.60 and 52-week low of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is ₹470.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data