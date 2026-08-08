Here's the live share price of Thangamayil Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thangamayil Jewellery has gained 168.95% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle (50.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Thangamayil Jewellery has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,932.39
|5,236.88
|10
|6,367.47
|5,672.4
|20
|6,424.14
|5,946.82
|50
|5,726.22
|5,674.15
|100
|4,752.74
|5,050.39
|200
|3,978.24
|4,246.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thangamayil Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.43%, FII holding rose to 5.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,76,966
|4.81
|944.99
|12,92,000
|2.06
|826.65
|7,00,000
|6.45
|447.87
|3,73,283
|1.71
|238.83
|3,22,327
|1.39
|206.23
|1,54,188
|2.42
|98.65
|3,300
|1.5
|2.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:17 PM IST IST
|Thangamayil Jeweller - Opening Of New Branches At Mogaippar West And Puraisaiwakkam, Chennai On 23Rd August 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:57 PM IST IST
|Thangamayil Jeweller - Aadi Perukku Sales Performance - FY -2026-27
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Thangamayil Jeweller - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Thangamayil Jeweller - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Thangamayil Jeweller - 26Th Annual General Meeting Held Today
Source: Dion Global
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911TN2000PLC044514 and registration number is 044514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8499.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹5,276.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thangamayil Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹16,407.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thangamayil Jewellery are ₹5,289.60 and ₹5,160.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thangamayil Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹7,429.00 and 52-week low of Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹1,875.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thangamayil Jewellery has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, -17.25% for the past month, 28.36% over 3 months, 168.95% over 1 year, 67.22% across 3 years, and 64.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thangamayil Jewellery are 41.96 and 11.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global