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Thangamayil Jewellery Share Price

NSE
BSE

THANGAMAYIL JEWELLERY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Theme
Silver
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Thangamayil Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,276.00 Closed
2.46₹ 126.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thangamayil Jewellery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,160.10₹5,289.60
₹5,276.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,875.05₹7,429.00
₹5,276.00
Open Price
₹5,219.60
Prev. Close
₹5,149.20
Volume
27,133

Source: Dion Global

Thangamayil Jewellery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thangamayil Jewellery has gained 168.95% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle (50.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Thangamayil Jewellery has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Thangamayil Jewellery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thangamayil Jewellery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,932.395,236.88
106,367.475,672.4
206,424.145,946.82
505,726.225,674.15
1004,752.745,050.39
2003,978.244,246.02

Source: Dion Global

Thangamayil Jewellery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thangamayil Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.43%, FII holding rose to 5.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Thangamayil Jewellery Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,76,9664.81944.99
12,92,0002.06826.65
7,00,0006.45447.87
3,73,2831.71238.83
3,22,3271.39206.23
1,54,1882.4298.65
3,3001.52.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Thangamayil Jewellery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:17 PM IST ISTThangamayil Jeweller - Opening Of New Branches At Mogaippar West And Puraisaiwakkam, Chennai On 23Rd August 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 02:57 PM IST ISTThangamayil Jeweller - Aadi Perukku Sales Performance - FY -2026-27
Jul 31, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTThangamayil Jeweller - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTThangamayil Jeweller - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTThangamayil Jeweller - 26Th Annual General Meeting Held Today

Source: Dion Global

About Thangamayil Jewellery

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911TN2000PLC044514 and registration number is 044514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8499.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balarama Govinda Das
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. N B Kumar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ba Ramesh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Yamuna Vasini Deva Dasi
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. N Jegatheesan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Thiruppathi Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jeevagan Rajakumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S M Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thangamayil Jewellery Share Price

What is the share price of Thangamayil Jewellery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹5,276.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thangamayil Jewellery?

The Thangamayil Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thangamayil Jewellery?

The market cap of Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹16,407.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thangamayil Jewellery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thangamayil Jewellery are ₹5,289.60 and ₹5,160.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thangamayil Jewellery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thangamayil Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹7,429.00 and 52-week low of Thangamayil Jewellery is ₹1,875.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Thangamayil Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thangamayil Jewellery has shown returns of 2.46% over the past day, -17.25% for the past month, 28.36% over 3 months, 168.95% over 1 year, 67.22% across 3 years, and 64.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thangamayil Jewellery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thangamayil Jewellery are 41.96 and 11.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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