Honasa Consumer Share Price

NSE
BSE

HONASA CONSUMER

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Personal Care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Honasa Consumer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹294.55 Closed
-2.82₹ -8.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Honasa Consumer Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹265.65₹296.60
₹294.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹190.00₹334.00
₹294.55
Open Price
₹265.65
Prev. Close
₹303.10
Volume
17,931

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Honasa Consumer has declined 2.67% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 36.33%.

Honasa Consumer’s current P/E of 61.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Honasa Consumer Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Honasa Consumer		-3.696.134.64-2.2740.40-4.40-2.67
Hindustan Unilever		-1.58-2.00-5.39-12.836.66-2.041.14
Godrej Consumer Products		-4.782.574.88-7.8017.688.2710.94
Dabur India		-2.011.430.34-6.593.31-1.73-0.40
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-0.533.995.78-6.59-8.4813.966.58
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-3.08-6.78-11.88-17.48-17.34-7.48-3.02
Godrej Industries		-8.16-4.33-7.18-19.87-12.8831.7815.75
Gillette India		-3.09-7.88-2.27-19.344.4120.157.79
Emami		-3.37-4.93-11.72-22.26-11.945.750.35
Cupid		-7.96-7.604.10112.55483.92210.39104.55
Jyothy Labs		-3.421.37-15.35-26.52-21.759.5610.53
Bajaj Consumer Care		-5.796.6138.6456.94142.3733.158.92
S H Kelkar & Company		-6.00-8.97-14.05-45.29-11.198.973.91
Ganesh Consumer Products		5.57-10.84-27.86-38.42-38.42-14.93-9.24
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-14.44-26.53-46.42-62.78-81.55-26.6376.77
Kaya		-0.43-10.06-19.93-23.0932.793.68-1.40
Radix Industries (India)		0.58-1.025.2910.178.4747.6641.47
Ravelcare		-2.37-11.36-13.59-13.59-13.59-4.75-2.88
Thrive Future Habitats		-0.31-3.98-9.0812.23372.2028.44-1.20
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories		-2.99-16.74-12.56-16.44-27.02-17.99-17.09

Over the last one year, Honasa Consumer has gained 40.40% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (6.66%), Godrej Consumer Products (17.68%), Dabur India (3.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Honasa Consumer has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (1.14%) and Godrej Consumer Products (10.94%).

Honasa Consumer Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Honasa Consumer Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5305.14304.57
10304.21302.76
20294.9297.71
50285.9289.88
100283.15286.4
200288.52287.98

Honasa Consumer Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Honasa Consumer saw a rise in promoter holding to 35.55%, while DII stake decreased to 18.64%, FII holding fell to 14.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Honasa Consumer Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
27,23,6981.7275.27
19,17,2071.1552.98
11,45,6771.0331.66
9,08,2991.3125.1
8,61,0970.8823.8
7,54,7261.1820.86
3,60,3920.619.96
2,16,8871.365.99
7,8580.080.22

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Honasa Consumer Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 12:05 AM ISTHonasa Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 10:51 PM ISTHonasa Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 3:00 AM ISTHonasa Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 12, 2026, 10:05 PM ISTHonasa Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 12, 2026, 9:46 PM ISTHonasa Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2016PLC306016 and registration number is 306016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1865.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 325.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Varun Alagh
    Chairman,WTD & CEO
  • Mr. Ghazal Alagh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Gambhir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Somasundaram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namita Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishaan Mittal
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Honasa Consumer Share Price

What is the share price of Honasa Consumer?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honasa Consumer is ₹294.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Honasa Consumer?

The Honasa Consumer is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Honasa Consumer?

The market cap of Honasa Consumer is ₹9,583.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Honasa Consumer?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Honasa Consumer are ₹296.60 and ₹265.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Honasa Consumer?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Honasa Consumer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Honasa Consumer is ₹334.00 and 52-week low of Honasa Consumer is ₹190.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Honasa Consumer performed historically in terms of returns?

The Honasa Consumer has shown returns of -2.82% over the past day, 9.97% for the past month, 1.52% over 3 months, 36.33% over 1 year, -4.4% across 3 years, and -2.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Honasa Consumer?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Honasa Consumer are 61.54 and 7.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Honasa Consumer News

