Here's the live share price of Honasa Consumer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Honasa Consumer has declined 2.67% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 36.33%.
Honasa Consumer’s current P/E of 61.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Honasa Consumer
|-3.69
|6.13
|4.64
|-2.27
|40.40
|-4.40
|-2.67
|Hindustan Unilever
|-1.58
|-2.00
|-5.39
|-12.83
|6.66
|-2.04
|1.14
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-4.78
|2.57
|4.88
|-7.80
|17.68
|8.27
|10.94
|Dabur India
|-2.01
|1.43
|0.34
|-6.59
|3.31
|-1.73
|-0.40
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-0.53
|3.99
|5.78
|-6.59
|-8.48
|13.96
|6.58
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-3.08
|-6.78
|-11.88
|-17.48
|-17.34
|-7.48
|-3.02
|Godrej Industries
|-8.16
|-4.33
|-7.18
|-19.87
|-12.88
|31.78
|15.75
|Gillette India
|-3.09
|-7.88
|-2.27
|-19.34
|4.41
|20.15
|7.79
|Emami
|-3.37
|-4.93
|-11.72
|-22.26
|-11.94
|5.75
|0.35
|Cupid
|-7.96
|-7.60
|4.10
|112.55
|483.92
|210.39
|104.55
|Jyothy Labs
|-3.42
|1.37
|-15.35
|-26.52
|-21.75
|9.56
|10.53
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|-5.79
|6.61
|38.64
|56.94
|142.37
|33.15
|8.92
|S H Kelkar & Company
|-6.00
|-8.97
|-14.05
|-45.29
|-11.19
|8.97
|3.91
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|5.57
|-10.84
|-27.86
|-38.42
|-38.42
|-14.93
|-9.24
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-14.44
|-26.53
|-46.42
|-62.78
|-81.55
|-26.63
|76.77
|Kaya
|-0.43
|-10.06
|-19.93
|-23.09
|32.79
|3.68
|-1.40
|Radix Industries (India)
|0.58
|-1.02
|5.29
|10.17
|8.47
|47.66
|41.47
|Ravelcare
|-2.37
|-11.36
|-13.59
|-13.59
|-13.59
|-4.75
|-2.88
|Thrive Future Habitats
|-0.31
|-3.98
|-9.08
|12.23
|372.20
|28.44
|-1.20
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|-2.99
|-16.74
|-12.56
|-16.44
|-27.02
|-17.99
|-17.09
Over the last one year, Honasa Consumer has gained 40.40% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (6.66%), Godrej Consumer Products (17.68%), Dabur India (3.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Honasa Consumer has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (1.14%) and Godrej Consumer Products (10.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|305.14
|304.57
|10
|304.21
|302.76
|20
|294.9
|297.71
|50
|285.9
|289.88
|100
|283.15
|286.4
|200
|288.52
|287.98
In the latest quarter, Honasa Consumer saw a rise in promoter holding to 35.55%, while DII stake decreased to 18.64%, FII holding fell to 14.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|27,23,698
|1.72
|75.27
|19,17,207
|1.15
|52.98
|11,45,677
|1.03
|31.66
|9,08,299
|1.31
|25.1
|8,61,097
|0.88
|23.8
|7,54,726
|1.18
|20.86
|3,60,392
|0.61
|9.96
|2,16,887
|1.36
|5.99
|7,858
|0.08
|0.22
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
|Honasa Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
|Honasa Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 3:00 AM IST
|Honasa Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
|Honasa Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:46 PM IST
|Honasa Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Honasa Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL2016PLC306016 and registration number is 306016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1865.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 325.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Honasa Consumer is ₹294.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Honasa Consumer is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Honasa Consumer is ₹9,583.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Honasa Consumer are ₹296.60 and ₹265.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Honasa Consumer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Honasa Consumer is ₹334.00 and 52-week low of Honasa Consumer is ₹190.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Honasa Consumer has shown returns of -2.82% over the past day, 9.97% for the past month, 1.52% over 3 months, 36.33% over 1 year, -4.4% across 3 years, and -2.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Honasa Consumer are 61.54 and 7.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.