Name
Cosmo First Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92114DL1976PLC008355 and registration number is 008355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2824.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cosmo First Ltd. is ₹1,894.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cosmo First Ltd. is 14.01 and PB ratio of Cosmo First Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmo First Ltd. is ₹721.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmo First Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmo First Ltd. is ₹925.00 and 52-week low of Cosmo First Ltd. is ₹550.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.