Here's the live share price of Cosmo First along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cosmo First has declined 14.03% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Cosmo First has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|893.42
|908.14
|10
|883.02
|894.61
|20
|856.15
|871.47
|50
|802.11
|823.17
|100
|744.44
|783.37
|200
|733.54
|773.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cosmo First remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.49%, FII holding rose to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Cosmo First - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:39 AM IST IST
|Cosmo First - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Cosmo First - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Cosmo First - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Cosmo First - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 And Outcome Of Board
Source: Dion Global
Cosmo First Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92114DL1976PLC008355 and registration number is 008355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3355.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmo First is ₹889.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cosmo First is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cosmo First is ₹2,336.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmo First are ₹938.55 and ₹872.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmo First stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmo First is ₹1,148.95 and 52-week low of Cosmo First is ₹562.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cosmo First has shown returns of 2.11% over the past day, 4.46% for the past month, 15.43% over 3 months, -14.03% over 1 year, 10.89% across 3 years, and -0.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmo First are 14.00 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global