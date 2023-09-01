Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COSMO FIRST LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹721.65 Closed
-0.94-6.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cosmo First Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹716.80₹732.80
₹721.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹550.05₹925.00
₹721.65
Open Price
₹730.00
Prev. Close
₹728.50
Volume
58,427

Cosmo First Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1731
  • R2739.9
  • R3747
  • Pivot
    723.9
  • S1715
  • S2707.9
  • S3699

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5779.6692.34
  • 10808.06671
  • 20841.17658
  • 50869.55651.53
  • 100933.38656.38
  • 2001,040.79696.03

Cosmo First Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.9311.5520.748.94-20.19185.19334.33
-3.379.929.212.9810.85123.206.79
2.4426.6235.3081.54146.01795.28562.27
-1.91-13.86-2.1822.2715.96-31.3762.00
10.35-4.19-8.53-10.15-42.7080.16104.65
26.529.5315.1914.64-38.1242.8552.94
5.434.1650.3875.6121.12257.44-4.93
6.976.821.7915.74-34.5655.60144.49
6.9822.6968.47100.0852.5444.9244.92
3.910.83-7.4131.7337.071.92-2.10
-2.942.2727.2670.1924.246,195.242,794.89
6.69-7.4314.3545.080.13296.45233.76
3.980.18-16.5315.9481.48257.22190.33
2.69-12.29-14.452.41-43.8648.9199.17
-1.238.707.2013.32-12.68630.49550.92
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.381.8917.0442.581.3344.7044.70
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Cosmo First Ltd. Share Holdings

Cosmo First Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Press Release
    COSMO FIRST LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 23, 2023, titled "Cosmo Films showcases new and innovative productsat domestic and international exhibitions".
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:27 PM

About Cosmo First Ltd.

Cosmo First Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92114DL1976PLC008355 and registration number is 008355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2824.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Jaipuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Director - Corporate Affairs
  • Mr. H K Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H N Sinor
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alpana Parida
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratip Chaudhuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Nangia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arjun Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cosmo First Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmo First Ltd.?

The market cap of Cosmo First Ltd. is ₹1,894.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cosmo First Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cosmo First Ltd. is 14.01 and PB ratio of Cosmo First Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cosmo First Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmo First Ltd. is ₹721.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosmo First Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmo First Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmo First Ltd. is ₹925.00 and 52-week low of Cosmo First Ltd. is ₹550.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

