What is the share price of Cosmo First? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmo First is ₹889.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Cosmo First? The Cosmo First is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmo First? The market cap of Cosmo First is ₹2,336.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosmo First? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmo First are ₹938.55 and ₹872.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosmo First? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmo First stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmo First is ₹1,148.95 and 52-week low of Cosmo First is ₹562.00 as on .

How has the Cosmo First performed historically in terms of returns? The Cosmo First has shown returns of 2.11% over the past day, 4.46% for the past month, 15.43% over 3 months, -14.03% over 1 year, 10.89% across 3 years, and -0.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosmo First? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmo First are 14.00 and 1.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global