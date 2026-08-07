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Cosmo First Share Price

NSE
BSE

COSMO FIRST

Jaipuria Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cosmo First along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹889.95 Closed
2.11₹ 18.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cosmo First Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹872.40₹938.55
₹889.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹562.00₹1,148.95
₹889.95
Open Price
₹891.15
Prev. Close
₹871.60
Volume
19,560

Source: Dion Global

Cosmo First Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cosmo First has declined 14.03% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Cosmo First has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Cosmo First Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cosmo First Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5893.42908.14
10883.02894.61
20856.15871.47
50802.11823.17
100744.44783.37
200733.54773.33

Source: Dion Global

Cosmo First Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cosmo First remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.49%, FII holding rose to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cosmo First Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTCosmo First - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 02:39 AM IST ISTCosmo First - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTCosmo First - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTCosmo First - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTCosmo First - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 And Outcome Of Board

Source: Dion Global

About Cosmo First

Cosmo First Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92114DL1976PLC008355 and registration number is 008355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3355.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Jaipuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Director - Corporate Affairs
  • Ms. Yamini Kumar
    Director - Corporate Strategy
  • Mrs. Alpana Parida
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratip Chaudhuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H N Sinor
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Nangia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arjun Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yash Pal Syngal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cosmo First Share Price

What is the share price of Cosmo First?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cosmo First is ₹889.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cosmo First?

The Cosmo First is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmo First?

The market cap of Cosmo First is ₹2,336.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cosmo First?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cosmo First are ₹938.55 and ₹872.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cosmo First?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cosmo First stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cosmo First is ₹1,148.95 and 52-week low of Cosmo First is ₹562.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cosmo First performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cosmo First has shown returns of 2.11% over the past day, 4.46% for the past month, 15.43% over 3 months, -14.03% over 1 year, 10.89% across 3 years, and -0.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cosmo First?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cosmo First are 14.00 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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