Neuland Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NEULAND LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,792.00 Closed
-2.25-87.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Neuland Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,760.00₹3,834.00
₹3,792.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,180.20₹4,340.00
₹3,792.00
Open Price
₹3,834.00
Prev. Close
₹3,879.45
Volume
26,669

Neuland Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,835.93
  • R23,871.97
  • R33,909.93
  • Pivot
    3,797.97
  • S13,761.93
  • S23,723.97
  • S33,687.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,508.013,866.09
  • 101,520.83,883.83
  • 201,457.123,820.29
  • 501,306.443,495.18
  • 1001,238.593,062.15
  • 2001,247.342,547.12

Neuland Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.998.5338.27139.31199.19296.14376.60
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Neuland Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Neuland Laboratories Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund2,01,3221.0369.93
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund27,9120.599.7
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund14,5090.595.04
WhiteOak Capital Tax Saver Fund1,3780.60.48
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF780.370.03

Neuland Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Neuland Laboratories Ltd.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1984PLC004393 and registration number is 004393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 951.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Davuluri Rama Mohan Rao
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Davuluri Sucheth Rao
    Vice Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Davuluri Saharsh Rao
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Dr. Christopher M Cimarusti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Humayun Dhanrajgir
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bharati Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Nirmala Murthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parampally Vasudeva Maiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Homi Rustum Khusrokhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasad Raghava Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Neuland Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Neuland Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. is ₹4,865.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neuland Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. is 22.58 and PB ratio of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. is 4.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Neuland Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neuland Laboratories Ltd. is ₹3,792.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neuland Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neuland Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. is ₹4,340.00 and 52-week low of Neuland Laboratories Ltd. is ₹1,180.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

