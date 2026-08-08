Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Neuland Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEULAND LABORATORIES

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Neuland Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22,843.55 Closed
6.25₹ 1343.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Neuland Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21,544.20₹23,450.75
₹22,843.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11,500.00₹23,450.75
₹22,843.55
Open Price
₹21,544.20
Prev. Close
₹21,499.95
Volume
12,785

Source: Dion Global

Neuland Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neuland Laboratories		19.8020.8132.0463.9977.9481.2970.70
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Neuland Laboratories has gained 77.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Neuland Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Neuland Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Neuland Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519,294.2619,508.88
1018,983.5419,295.08
2018,992.9619,026.11
5018,059.0418,180.02
10016,228.7517,073.21
20015,707.7615,928.47

Source: Dion Global

Neuland Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Neuland Laboratories saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.62%, while DII stake increased to 16.52%, FII holding rose to 21.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Neuland Laboratories Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,25,8001.86419.51
1,61,5291.68300.1
1,21,1113.25225.01
94,5980.17175.75
86,4503.26160.62
57,5130.38106.85
45,3450.1284.25
44,8552.1583.34
32,1600.9159.75
26,1990.5748.68

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Neuland Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTNeuland Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTNeuland Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTNeuland Laboratories - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations
Aug 05, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTNeuland Laboratories - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations
Aug 05, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTNeuland Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Neuland Laboratories

Neuland Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1984PLC004393 and registration number is 004393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2022.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Davuluri Rama Mohan Rao
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Davuluri Sucheth Rao
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Davuluri Saharsh Rao
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravi Shankar Gopinath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Homi Rustum Khusrokhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasad Raghava Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sugata Sircar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Joshi Bakhru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mauricio Futran
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Neuland Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Neuland Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neuland Laboratories is ₹22,843.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Neuland Laboratories?

The Neuland Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neuland Laboratories?

The market cap of Neuland Laboratories is ₹29,308.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neuland Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neuland Laboratories are ₹23,450.75 and ₹21,544.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neuland Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neuland Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neuland Laboratories is ₹23,450.75 and 52-week low of Neuland Laboratories is ₹11,500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Neuland Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neuland Laboratories has shown returns of 6.25% over the past day, 20.81% for the past month, 32.04% over 3 months, 77.94% over 1 year, 81.29% across 3 years, and 70.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neuland Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neuland Laboratories are 58.88 and 15.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Neuland Laboratories News

More Neuland Laboratories News
Market Pulse