What is the share price of Neuland Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neuland Laboratories is ₹22,843.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Neuland Laboratories? The Neuland Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neuland Laboratories? The market cap of Neuland Laboratories is ₹29,308.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Neuland Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Neuland Laboratories are ₹23,450.75 and ₹21,544.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neuland Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neuland Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neuland Laboratories is ₹23,450.75 and 52-week low of Neuland Laboratories is ₹11,500.00 as on .

How has the Neuland Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Neuland Laboratories has shown returns of 6.25% over the past day, 20.81% for the past month, 32.04% over 3 months, 77.94% over 1 year, 81.29% across 3 years, and 70.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neuland Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neuland Laboratories are 58.88 and 15.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global