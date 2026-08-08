Here's the live share price of Neuland Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Neuland Laboratories
|19.80
|20.81
|32.04
|63.99
|77.94
|81.29
|70.70
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Neuland Laboratories has gained 77.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Neuland Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19,294.26
|19,508.88
|10
|18,983.54
|19,295.08
|20
|18,992.96
|19,026.11
|50
|18,059.04
|18,180.02
|100
|16,228.75
|17,073.21
|200
|15,707.76
|15,928.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Neuland Laboratories saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.62%, while DII stake increased to 16.52%, FII holding rose to 21.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,25,800
|1.86
|419.51
|1,61,529
|1.68
|300.1
|1,21,111
|3.25
|225.01
|94,598
|0.17
|175.75
|86,450
|3.26
|160.62
|57,513
|0.38
|106.85
|45,345
|0.12
|84.25
|44,855
|2.15
|83.34
|32,160
|0.91
|59.75
|26,199
|0.57
|48.68
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Neuland Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|Neuland Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Neuland Laboratories - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Neuland Laboratories - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Neuland Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Neuland Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1984PLC004393 and registration number is 004393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2022.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neuland Laboratories is ₹22,843.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Neuland Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Neuland Laboratories is ₹29,308.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Neuland Laboratories are ₹23,450.75 and ₹21,544.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neuland Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neuland Laboratories is ₹23,450.75 and 52-week low of Neuland Laboratories is ₹11,500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Neuland Laboratories has shown returns of 6.25% over the past day, 20.81% for the past month, 32.04% over 3 months, 77.94% over 1 year, 81.29% across 3 years, and 70.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neuland Laboratories are 58.88 and 15.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global