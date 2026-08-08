What is the share price of Neogen Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogen Chemicals is ₹2,034.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Neogen Chemicals? The Neogen Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neogen Chemicals? The market cap of Neogen Chemicals is ₹5,571.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Neogen Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Neogen Chemicals are ₹2,150.00 and ₹2,013.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neogen Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neogen Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neogen Chemicals is ₹2,370.00 and 52-week low of Neogen Chemicals is ₹978.00 as on .

How has the Neogen Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Neogen Chemicals has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 3.95% for the past month, 17.61% over 3 months, 44.06% over 1 year, 9.09% across 3 years, and 17.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neogen Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neogen Chemicals are 156.70 and 6.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global