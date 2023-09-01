Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|12,17,809
|1.3
|194.96
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|6,50,000
|0.75
|104.06
|SBI Contra Fund
|5,85,801
|0.7
|93.78
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|2,87,801
|0.41
|46.07
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|2,65,529
|1.72
|42.51
|Axis Special Situations Fund
|1,68,715
|2
|27.01
|Union Small Cap Fund
|1,83,475
|2.8
|25.12
|Sundaram Multi Cap Fund
|1,52,819
|1.18
|24.46
|SBI Equity Savings Fund
|1,50,000
|0.98
|24.01
|SBI Magnum Comma Fund
|1,47,080
|5.21
|23.55
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC050919 and registration number is 050919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 487.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is ₹4,328.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is 85.95 and PB ratio of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is 8.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,735.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neogen Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,780.00 and 52-week low of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,140.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.