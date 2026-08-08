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Neogen Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

NEOGEN CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
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Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Neogen Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,034.85 Closed
0.11₹ 2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Neogen Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,013.85₹2,150.00
₹2,034.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹978.00₹2,370.00
₹2,034.85
Open Price
₹2,150.00
Prev. Close
₹2,032.55
Volume
6,013

Source: Dion Global

Neogen Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Neogen Chemicals has gained 44.06% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Neogen Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Neogen Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Neogen Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,0292,042.5
102,063.612,055.62
202,095.462,059.38
501,990.211,973.48
1001,735.911,814.83
2001,500.291,667.38

Source: Dion Global

Neogen Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Neogen Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.60%, FII holding fell to 4.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Neogen Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,48,2720.53252.76
9,35,0510.46189.34
8,09,8540.56163.99
2,22,5230.3445.06
2,03,9810.3141.3
1,52,9490.3630.97
1,52,0802.6830.79
1,17,1930.4623.73
1,02,9610.6420.85
73,2011.2414.82

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Neogen Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTNeogen Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 05:08 AM IST ISTNeogen Chemicals - Intimation Of Book Closure Period And Record Date For 37Th AGM To Be Held On 21-08-2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 04:54 AM IST ISTNeogen Chemicals - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 31, 2026, 04:52 AM IST ISTNeogen Chemicals - Notice Of 37Th AGM And Integrated Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Jul 31, 2026, 04:48 AM IST ISTNeogen Chemicals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Neogen Chemicals

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC050919 and registration number is 050919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 855.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Haridas Kanani
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Anurag Surana
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Dr. Harin Kanani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shyamsunder Upadhyay
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. T C N Sai Krishnan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manojkumar Pati
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Ranjan Kumar Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Avi Sabavala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeshkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Neogen Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Neogen Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogen Chemicals is ₹2,034.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Neogen Chemicals?

The Neogen Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neogen Chemicals?

The market cap of Neogen Chemicals is ₹5,571.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neogen Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neogen Chemicals are ₹2,150.00 and ₹2,013.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neogen Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neogen Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neogen Chemicals is ₹2,370.00 and 52-week low of Neogen Chemicals is ₹978.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Neogen Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neogen Chemicals has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 3.95% for the past month, 17.61% over 3 months, 44.06% over 1 year, 9.09% across 3 years, and 17.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neogen Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neogen Chemicals are 156.70 and 6.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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