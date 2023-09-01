What is the Market Cap of Neogen Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is ₹4,328.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neogen Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is 85.95 and PB ratio of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is 8.97 as on .

What is the share price of Neogen Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,735.55 as on .