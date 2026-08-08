Here's the live share price of Neogen Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Neogen Chemicals has gained 44.06% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Neogen Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,029
|2,042.5
|10
|2,063.61
|2,055.62
|20
|2,095.46
|2,059.38
|50
|1,990.21
|1,973.48
|100
|1,735.91
|1,814.83
|200
|1,500.29
|1,667.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Neogen Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.60%, FII holding fell to 4.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,48,272
|0.53
|252.76
|9,35,051
|0.46
|189.34
|8,09,854
|0.56
|163.99
|2,22,523
|0.34
|45.06
|2,03,981
|0.31
|41.3
|1,52,949
|0.36
|30.97
|1,52,080
|2.68
|30.79
|1,17,193
|0.46
|23.73
|1,02,961
|0.64
|20.85
|73,201
|1.24
|14.82
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Neogen Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:08 AM IST IST
|Neogen Chemicals - Intimation Of Book Closure Period And Record Date For 37Th AGM To Be Held On 21-08-2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:54 AM IST IST
|Neogen Chemicals - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:52 AM IST IST
|Neogen Chemicals - Notice Of 37Th AGM And Integrated Annual Report For FY 2025-26
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:48 AM IST IST
|Neogen Chemicals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC050919 and registration number is 050919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 855.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogen Chemicals is ₹2,034.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Neogen Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Neogen Chemicals is ₹5,571.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Neogen Chemicals are ₹2,150.00 and ₹2,013.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neogen Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neogen Chemicals is ₹2,370.00 and 52-week low of Neogen Chemicals is ₹978.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Neogen Chemicals has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 3.95% for the past month, 17.61% over 3 months, 44.06% over 1 year, 9.09% across 3 years, and 17.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neogen Chemicals are 156.70 and 6.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global