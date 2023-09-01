Follow Us

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NEOGEN CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,735.55 Closed
1.6227.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,702.00₹1,749.00
₹1,735.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,140.00₹1,780.00
₹1,735.55
Open Price
₹1,725.00
Prev. Close
₹1,707.85
Volume
58,678

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,756.67
  • R21,776.33
  • R31,803.67
  • Pivot
    1,729.33
  • S11,709.67
  • S21,682.33
  • S31,662.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,5101,653.29
  • 101,505.451,619.32
  • 201,492.051,599
  • 501,488.821,584.88
  • 1001,428.721,549.42
  • 2001,516.621,494.05

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund12,17,8091.3194.96
SBI Large & Midcap Fund6,50,0000.75104.06
SBI Contra Fund5,85,8010.793.78
Axis Flexi Cap Fund2,87,8010.4146.07
Sundaram Small Cap Fund2,65,5291.7242.51
Axis Special Situations Fund1,68,715227.01
Union Small Cap Fund1,83,4752.825.12
Sundaram Multi Cap Fund1,52,8191.1824.46
SBI Equity Savings Fund1,50,0000.9824.01
SBI Magnum Comma Fund1,47,0805.2123.55
View All Mutual Funds

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Neogen Chemicals Ltd.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC050919 and registration number is 050919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 487.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Haridas Kanani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Harin Kanani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shyamsunder Upadhyay
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Surana
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Reshamwala
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Ranjan Kumar Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Avi Sabavala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Neogen Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Neogen Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is ₹4,328.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Neogen Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is 85.95 and PB ratio of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is 8.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Neogen Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,735.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neogen Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neogen Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,780.00 and 52-week low of Neogen Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,140.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

