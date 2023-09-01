Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|29,83,652
|0.77
|459.56
|SBI Multicap Fund
|27,00,000
|3.23
|415.87
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|26,20,641
|1
|403.64
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|23,95,515
|0.92
|368.97
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|17,00,000
|4.25
|261.84
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|16,12,485
|0.51
|248.36
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|15,20,000
|2
|234.12
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|12,91,895
|1.11
|198.98
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|11,94,472
|1.06
|183.98
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|10,87,116
|1.84
|167.44
United Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999KA1999PLC025195 and registration number is 025195. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of beer. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5831.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of United Breweries Ltd. is ₹40,99.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of United Breweries Ltd. is 131.91 and PB ratio of United Breweries Ltd. is 10.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Breweries Ltd. is ₹1,546.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Breweries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Breweries Ltd. is ₹1,806.45 and 52-week low of United Breweries Ltd. is ₹1,353.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.