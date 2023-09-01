Follow Us

UNITED BREWERIES LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Largecap | NSE
₹1,546.45 Closed
1.9729.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

United Breweries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,510.55₹1,555.00
₹1,546.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,353.50₹1,806.45
₹1,546.45
Open Price
₹1,516.05
Prev. Close
₹1,516.60
Volume
1,68,387

United Breweries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,559.78
  • R21,572.62
  • R31,597.23
  • Pivot
    1,535.17
  • S11,522.33
  • S21,497.72
  • S31,484.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,658.391,524.12
  • 101,659.781,527.69
  • 201,676.551,530.98
  • 501,666.191,519.99
  • 1001,613.681,509.98
  • 2001,566.31,520.71

United Breweries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.12-2.795.735.65-6.9854.2411.98
0.55-0.4015.6936.6425.1480.3866.27
0.90-13.396.906.3920.80207.16167.43
3.0624.0637.9685.46173.821,226.151,145.66
-3.05-7.87-11.535.731.71397.99385.15
2.38-4.4142.52173.16237.831,079.80183.59
2.200.056.788.47-2.6153.23-22.11
1.31-6.2912.3221.88-2.6968.3562.96
0.98-5.214.629.57-12.3066.55-22.98
-1.74-9.045.5212.390.9551.47-17.10
0.8112.01101.1879.9989.45593.98656.56
27.43125.1181.2156.7592.11270.29145.67

United Breweries Ltd. Share Holdings

United Breweries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund29,83,6520.77459.56
SBI Multicap Fund27,00,0003.23415.87
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund26,20,6411403.64
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan23,95,5150.92368.97
SBI Magnum Global Fund17,00,0004.25261.84
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund16,12,4850.51248.36
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund15,20,0002234.12
SBI Flexi Cap Fund12,91,8951.11198.98
Nippon India Growth Fund11,94,4721.06183.98
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund10,87,1161.84167.44
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

United Breweries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release
    United Breweries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 07, 2023, titled "Kingfisher Announces Renewed Multi-Year Partnership with FC Goa as Associate Sponsor".
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:53 AM

About United Breweries Ltd.

United Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999KA1999PLC025195 and registration number is 025195. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of beer. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5831.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Radovan Sikorsky
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anand Thirumalachar Kripalu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geetu Gidwani Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manu Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Somasundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Christiaan A J Van Steenbergen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jan Cornelis van der Linden
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on United Breweries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of United Breweries Ltd.?

The market cap of United Breweries Ltd. is ₹40,99.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of United Breweries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of United Breweries Ltd. is 131.91 and PB ratio of United Breweries Ltd. is 10.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of United Breweries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Breweries Ltd. is ₹1,546.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Breweries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Breweries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Breweries Ltd. is ₹1,806.45 and 52-week low of United Breweries Ltd. is ₹1,353.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

