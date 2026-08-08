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United Breweries Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED BREWERIES

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Theme
MNCsPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE FMCGBSE Low VolatilityBSE MidCapBSE Premium Consumption

Here's the live share price of United Breweries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,397.80 Closed
-1.16₹ -16.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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United Breweries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,380.00₹1,413.00
₹1,397.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,277.00₹1,945.95
₹1,397.80
Open Price
₹1,413.00
Prev. Close
₹1,414.25
Volume
4,139

Source: Dion Global

United Breweries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, United Breweries has declined 27.76% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), Allied Blenders & Distillers (18.70%). From a 5 year perspective, United Breweries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

United Breweries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

United Breweries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,433.881,426.59
101,422.811,419.53
201,382.811,401.16
501,353.971,388.73
1001,428.751,427.39
2001,537.581,527.67

Source: Dion Global

United Breweries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Breweries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.79%, FII holding fell to 4.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

United Breweries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
48,50,0001.59648.45
47,07,2762.03629.36
43,23,5140.68578.05
32,96,8020.51440.78
29,00,0001.64387.73
25,22,4250.62337.25
24,72,0000.67330.51
20,75,0000.5277.43
19,34,9700.49258.71
17,39,6940.29232.6

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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United Breweries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTUnited Breweries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 03:10 AM IST ISTUnited Breweries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTUnited Breweries - Results-Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 02:04 AM IST ISTUnited Breweries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of United Breweries Limited
Jul 22, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTUnited Breweries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About United Breweries

United Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999KA1999PLC025195 and registration number is 025195. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of beer. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9232.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anand Kripalu
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Vivek Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Jorn Elimar Kersten
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jan Cornelis van der Linden
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Radovan Sikorsky
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Yolanda Talamo
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Ranjan Ramdas Pai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Geetu Gidwani Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manu Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Somasundaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on United Breweries Share Price

What is the share price of United Breweries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Breweries is ₹1,397.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Breweries?

The United Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Breweries?

The market cap of United Breweries is ₹36,958.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Breweries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Breweries are ₹1,413.00 and ₹1,380.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Breweries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Breweries is ₹1,945.95 and 52-week low of United Breweries is ₹1,277.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the United Breweries performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Breweries has shown returns of -1.16% over the past day, 2.75% for the past month, -2.14% over 3 months, -27.76% over 1 year, -4.06% across 3 years, and -0.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Breweries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Breweries are 93.42 and 8.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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