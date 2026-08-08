Here's the live share price of United Breweries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, United Breweries has declined 27.76% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), Allied Blenders & Distillers (18.70%). From a 5 year perspective, United Breweries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,433.88
|1,426.59
|10
|1,422.81
|1,419.53
|20
|1,382.81
|1,401.16
|50
|1,353.97
|1,388.73
|100
|1,428.75
|1,427.39
|200
|1,537.58
|1,527.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, United Breweries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.79%, FII holding fell to 4.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|48,50,000
|1.59
|648.45
|47,07,276
|2.03
|629.36
|43,23,514
|0.68
|578.05
|32,96,802
|0.51
|440.78
|29,00,000
|1.64
|387.73
|25,22,425
|0.62
|337.25
|24,72,000
|0.67
|330.51
|20,75,000
|0.5
|277.43
|19,34,970
|0.49
|258.71
|17,39,694
|0.29
|232.6
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|United Breweries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:10 AM IST IST
|United Breweries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|United Breweries - Results-Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:04 AM IST IST
|United Breweries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of United Breweries Limited
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|United Breweries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
United Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999KA1999PLC025195 and registration number is 025195. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of beer. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9232.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Breweries is ₹1,397.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of United Breweries is ₹36,958.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Breweries are ₹1,413.00 and ₹1,380.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Breweries is ₹1,945.95 and 52-week low of United Breweries is ₹1,277.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Breweries has shown returns of -1.16% over the past day, 2.75% for the past month, -2.14% over 3 months, -27.76% over 1 year, -4.06% across 3 years, and -0.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Breweries are 93.42 and 8.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.72 per annum.
Source: Dion Global