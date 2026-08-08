What is the share price of United Breweries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Breweries is ₹1,397.80 as on .

What kind of stock is United Breweries? The United Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Breweries? The market cap of United Breweries is ₹36,958.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of United Breweries? Today’s highest and lowest price of United Breweries are ₹1,413.00 and ₹1,380.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Breweries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Breweries is ₹1,945.95 and 52-week low of United Breweries is ₹1,277.00 as on .

How has the United Breweries performed historically in terms of returns? The United Breweries has shown returns of -1.16% over the past day, 2.75% for the past month, -2.14% over 3 months, -27.76% over 1 year, -4.06% across 3 years, and -0.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Breweries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Breweries are 93.42 and 8.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global