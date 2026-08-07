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Bank of Maharashtra Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Enhanced ValueBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Bank of Maharashtra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹78.30 Closed
0.17₹ 0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bank of Maharashtra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.20₹78.54
₹78.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.71₹94.50
₹78.30
Open Price
₹78.01
Prev. Close
₹78.17
Volume
9,77,295

Source: Dion Global

Bank of Maharashtra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bank of Maharashtra has gained 46.19% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Bank of Maharashtra has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).

Bank of Maharashtra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bank of Maharashtra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.8279.27
1080.0379.71
2080.6280.79
5083.4181.37
10077.9878.36
20069.9172.39

Source: Dion Global

Bank of Maharashtra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bank of Maharashtra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.28%, FII holding rose to 5.82%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bank of Maharashtra Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,14,84,9572.321,568.06
3,31,93,6075.04303.52
3,00,00,0000.88274.32
1,56,01,5392.95142.66
1,31,80,0002.37120.52
1,25,46,4993.12114.73
1,10,00,3401.12100.59
1,09,35,5401.7399.99
1,05,00,0000.7996.01
1,03,84,0000.8694.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bank of Maharashtra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTBank of Maharash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Interest Rates Updates
Jul 24, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTBank of Maharash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 21, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTBank of Maharash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 16, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTBank of Maharash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 11, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTBank of Maharash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1935 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nidhu Saxena
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prabhat Kiran
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushanta Kumar Mohanty
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Prakash
    Nominee Director
  • Dr. Abhijit Phukon
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Prasenjeet Fadnavis
    Shareholder Director

FAQs on Bank of Maharashtra Share Price

What is the share price of Bank of Maharashtra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of Maharashtra is ₹78.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bank of Maharashtra?

The Bank of Maharashtra is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bank of Maharashtra?

The market cap of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹60,224.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bank of Maharashtra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bank of Maharashtra are ₹78.54 and ₹77.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bank of Maharashtra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of Maharashtra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹94.50 and 52-week low of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹51.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bank of Maharashtra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bank of Maharashtra has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -8.3% over 3 months, 46.19% over 1 year, 32.28% across 3 years, and 30.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bank of Maharashtra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bank of Maharashtra are 7.99 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bank of Maharashtra News

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