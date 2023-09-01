Follow Us

BANK OF MAHARASHTRA

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹38.35 Closed
-0.9-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Bank of Maharashtra Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.75₹38.85
₹38.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.90₹40.40
₹38.35
Open Price
₹38.70
Prev. Close
₹38.70
Volume
3,04,16,029

Bank of Maharashtra Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.85
  • R239.4
  • R339.95
  • Pivot
    38.3
  • S137.75
  • S237.2
  • S336.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.6238.94
  • 1018.8838.71
  • 2018.3237.66
  • 5018.2334.95
  • 10017.3632.48
  • 20017.8929.51

Bank of Maharashtra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

Bank of Maharashtra Share Holdings

Bank of Maharashtra Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES1,05,45,0542.6435.48
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF86,66,4402.6429.16
ITI Small Cap Fund35,87,4180.8712.07
Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund33,36,6110.3911.23
Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund33,36,6110.9111.23
JM Midcap Fund17,85,0002.76.01
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,25,6340.31.77
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,41,0800.31.15
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund2,51,3671.080.85
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,15,9690.30.73
View All Mutual Funds

Bank of Maharashtra Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, F. Dividend & Others
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1935 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Management

  • Mr. A S Rajeev
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. A B Vijayakumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Asheesh Pandey
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Shashank Shrivastava
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. S Baljit Singh
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Parshant Kumar Goyal
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. M K Verma
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Bank of Maharashtra

What is the Market Cap of Bank of Maharashtra?

The market cap of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹27,404.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bank of Maharashtra?

P/E ratio of Bank of Maharashtra is 10.52 and PB ratio of Bank of Maharashtra is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bank of Maharashtra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of Maharashtra is ₹38.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bank of Maharashtra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of Maharashtra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹40.40 and 52-week low of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹16.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

