Here's the live share price of Bank of Maharashtra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bank of Maharashtra
|-1.31
|-5.87
|-8.30
|18.10
|46.19
|32.28
|30.99
|State Bank of India
|6.74
|5.61
|0.39
|-4.35
|36.11
|24.51
|20.39
|Union Bank of India
|7.13
|13.81
|9.63
|1.89
|38.43
|28.59
|38.75
|Punjab National Bank
|1.77
|10.50
|5.08
|-7.01
|9.45
|23.83
|24.24
|Bank of Baroda
|3.05
|0.93
|-7.53
|-13.96
|3.33
|9.69
|25.24
|Indian Bank
|7.48
|14.35
|4.44
|-0.40
|38.88
|37.32
|46.21
|Canara Bank
|5.20
|5.16
|-3.27
|-11.12
|20.86
|26.02
|33.56
|IDBI Bank
|0.38
|0.84
|10.98
|-19.16
|-6.00
|8.83
|16.92
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1.12
|0.76
|-2.47
|-3.71
|-5.15
|9.88
|10.62
|Bank of India
|5.00
|1.69
|3.21
|-14.04
|29.40
|20.25
|15.78
|UCO Bank
|1.03
|0.15
|-3.01
|-8.95
|-5.97
|-0.89
|15.04
|Central Bank of India
|1.39
|-2.33
|-15.73
|-16.76
|-11.15
|1.65
|8.02
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|2.67
|-3.68
|-8.67
|-14.01
|-16.37
|-8.25
|5.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bank of Maharashtra has gained 46.19% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Bank of Maharashtra has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.82
|79.27
|10
|80.03
|79.71
|20
|80.62
|80.79
|50
|83.41
|81.37
|100
|77.98
|78.36
|200
|69.91
|72.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bank of Maharashtra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.28%, FII holding rose to 5.82%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,14,84,957
|2.32
|1,568.06
|3,31,93,607
|5.04
|303.52
|3,00,00,000
|0.88
|274.32
|1,56,01,539
|2.95
|142.66
|1,31,80,000
|2.37
|120.52
|1,25,46,499
|3.12
|114.73
|1,10,00,340
|1.12
|100.59
|1,09,35,540
|1.73
|99.99
|1,05,00,000
|0.79
|96.01
|1,03,84,000
|0.86
|94.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|Bank of Maharash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Interest Rates Updates
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Bank of Maharash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Bank of Maharash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Bank of Maharash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 11, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Bank of Maharash - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Bank of Maharashtra is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1935 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of Maharashtra is ₹78.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bank of Maharashtra is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹60,224.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bank of Maharashtra are ₹78.54 and ₹77.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of Maharashtra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹94.50 and 52-week low of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹51.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bank of Maharashtra has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -8.3% over 3 months, 46.19% over 1 year, 32.28% across 3 years, and 30.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bank of Maharashtra are 7.99 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.81 per annum.
Source: Dion Global