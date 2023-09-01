Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
|1,05,45,054
|2.64
|35.48
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|86,66,440
|2.64
|29.16
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|35,87,418
|0.87
|12.07
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund
|33,36,611
|0.39
|11.23
|Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund
|33,36,611
|0.91
|11.23
|JM Midcap Fund
|17,85,000
|2.7
|6.01
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,25,634
|0.3
|1.77
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,41,080
|0.3
|1.15
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|2,51,367
|1.08
|0.85
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,15,969
|0.3
|0.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, F. Dividend & Others
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bank of Maharashtra is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1935 and registered in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
The market cap of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹27,404.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bank of Maharashtra is 10.52 and PB ratio of Bank of Maharashtra is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of Maharashtra is ₹38.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of Maharashtra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹40.40 and 52-week low of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹16.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.