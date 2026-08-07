What is the share price of Bank of Maharashtra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of Maharashtra is ₹78.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Bank of Maharashtra? The Bank of Maharashtra is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bank of Maharashtra? The market cap of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹60,224.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bank of Maharashtra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bank of Maharashtra are ₹78.54 and ₹77.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bank of Maharashtra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of Maharashtra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹94.50 and 52-week low of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹51.71 as on .

How has the Bank of Maharashtra performed historically in terms of returns? The Bank of Maharashtra has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -8.3% over 3 months, 46.19% over 1 year, 32.28% across 3 years, and 30.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bank of Maharashtra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bank of Maharashtra are 7.99 and 1.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global