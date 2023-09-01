Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.52
|-0.23
|18.20
|64.65
|46.49
|120.24
|63.19
|1.50
|0.69
|3.97
|18.93
|1.93
|100.89
|168.72
|0.93
|-3.46
|4.68
|12.95
|-12.79
|138.69
|128.16
|4.30
|-0.15
|8.12
|47.21
|43.00
|367.47
|273.82
|1.65
|-1.21
|4.99
|16.47
|28.06
|177.17
|141.59
|2.35
|-4.69
|-7.74
|11.75
|-9.49
|4.13
|23.28
|2.71
|3.29
|35.77
|56.73
|44.05
|171.10
|49.59
|0.60
|-5.95
|12.52
|31.92
|21.27
|9.31
|213.38
|2.45
|-6.12
|7.16
|21.15
|61.82
|200.41
|30.56
|1.58
|1.03
|1.65
|17.17
|44.50
|122.89
|1.04
|3.50
|15.79
|33.42
|34.11
|14.01
|55.52
|109.33
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.03
|-4.68
|20.55
|40.13
|59.50
|104.66
|-24.56
|-0.30
|-0.84
|2.56
|12.47
|24.50
|68.96
|62.76
|1.71
|7.40
|37.71
|38.41
|4.96
|-20.53
|-64.15
|1.31
|-4.13
|34.10
|36.13
|72.55
|560.73
|-17.55
|-0.48
|-5.33
|12.27
|45.13
|42.84
|100.84
|268.28
|-2.19
|0.76
|33.63
|33.14
|48.44
|48.44
|48.44
|0.66
|-1.74
|27.56
|32.49
|24.91
|29.29
|88.74
|-6.48
|-8.05
|13.50
|7.51
|13.61
|86.85
|50.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|68,27,420
|3.84
|665.54
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|53,39,897
|3.46
|520.53
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|37,28,107
|3.39
|363.42
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|31,52,940
|0.68
|307.35
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|28,36,669
|3.92
|276.52
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|17,80,228
|0.53
|173.54
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|16,80,064
|2.38
|163.77
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|16,17,691
|2.42
|157.69
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|14,80,788
|1.14
|144.35
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|14,39,887
|1.67
|140.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100TN1949PLC002905 and registration number is 002905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is ₹18,479.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is 14.32 and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is 2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is ₹963.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is ₹996.15 and 52-week low of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is ₹511.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.