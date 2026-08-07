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Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHOLAMANDALAM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

Murugappa Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding Companies
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,629.00 Closed
-1.16₹ -19.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,620.00₹1,656.00
₹1,629.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,305.00₹2,061.45
₹1,629.00
Open Price
₹1,650.20
Prev. Close
₹1,648.05
Volume
1,00,451

Source: Dion Global

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has declined 11.90% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,527.851,558.95
101,527.821,551.45
201,573.481,561.15
501,571.371,578.04
1001,568.371,603.1
2001,693.141,653.65

Source: Dion Global

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.43%, while DII stake increased to 26.89%, FII holding fell to 13.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
53,81,6561.81891.69
39,28,2271.62650.87
27,68,4841.56458.71
24,17,2341.41400.51
22,64,6200.37375.22
14,83,6372.27245.82
14,73,7281.3244.18
14,32,5350.58237.36
14,00,0001.56231.97
13,85,6521.29229.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTCholamandalam Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 23, 2026, 04:33 AM IST ISTCholamandalam Fin. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 23, 2026, 03:30 AM IST ISTCholamandalam Fin. - Shareholder Meeting - AGM On 14/08/2026
Jul 23, 2026, 03:25 AM IST ISTCholamandalam Fin. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 13, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTCholamandalam Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100TN1949PLC002905 and registration number is 002905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M M Murugappan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vellayan Subbiah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. B Ramaratnam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vasudha Sundararaman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is ₹1,629.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cholamandalam Financial Holdings?

The Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings?

The market cap of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is ₹30,588.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are ₹1,656.00 and ₹1,620.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is ₹2,061.45 and 52-week low of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is ₹1,305.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cholamandalam Financial Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has shown returns of -1.16% over the past day, -4.03% for the past month, -7.13% over 3 months, -11.9% over 1 year, 20.33% across 3 years, and 19.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are 12.53 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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