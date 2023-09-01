Follow Us

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
CHOLAMANDALAM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹963.85 Closed
-2.06-20.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹956.10₹984.00
₹963.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹511.30₹996.15
₹963.85
Open Price
₹975.30
Prev. Close
₹984.10
Volume
1,16,214

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1979.2
  • R2995.55
  • R31,007.1
  • Pivot
    967.65
  • S1951.3
  • S2939.75
  • S3923.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5632.23961.72
  • 10630.3946.58
  • 20634.44936.78
  • 50648.99910.35
  • 100639.09847.7
  • 200639.94768.55

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.52-0.2318.2064.6546.49120.2463.19
1.500.693.9718.931.93100.89168.72
0.93-3.464.6812.95-12.79138.69128.16
4.30-0.158.1247.2143.00367.47273.82
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.35-4.69-7.7411.75-9.494.1323.28
2.713.2935.7756.7344.05171.1049.59
0.60-5.9512.5231.9221.279.31213.38
2.45-6.127.1621.1561.82200.4130.56
1.581.031.6517.1744.50122.891.04
3.5015.7933.4234.1114.0155.52109.33
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.30-0.842.5612.4724.5068.9662.76
1.717.4037.7138.414.96-20.53-64.15
1.31-4.1334.1036.1372.55560.73-17.55
-0.48-5.3312.2745.1342.84100.84268.28
-2.190.7633.6333.1448.4448.4448.44
0.66-1.7427.5632.4924.9129.2988.74
-6.48-8.0513.507.5113.6186.8550.05

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Growth Fund68,27,4203.84665.54
Axis Small Cap Fund53,39,8973.46520.53
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund37,28,1073.39363.42
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan31,52,9400.68307.35
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services28,36,6693.92276.52
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund17,80,2280.53173.54
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund16,80,0642.38163.77
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund16,17,6912.42157.69
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund14,80,7881.14144.35
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund14,39,8871.67140.36
View All Mutual Funds

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100TN1949PLC002905 and registration number is 002905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M M Murugappan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vellayan Subbiah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. B Ramaratnam
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vasudha Sundararaman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Balasubramanian
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is ₹18,479.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is 14.32 and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is 2.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is ₹963.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is ₹996.15 and 52-week low of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is ₹511.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

