Here's the live share price of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has declined 11.90% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,527.85
|1,558.95
|10
|1,527.82
|1,551.45
|20
|1,573.48
|1,561.15
|50
|1,571.37
|1,578.04
|100
|1,568.37
|1,603.1
|200
|1,693.14
|1,653.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.43%, while DII stake increased to 26.89%, FII holding fell to 13.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|53,81,656
|1.81
|891.69
|39,28,227
|1.62
|650.87
|27,68,484
|1.56
|458.71
|24,17,234
|1.41
|400.51
|22,64,620
|0.37
|375.22
|14,83,637
|2.27
|245.82
|14,73,728
|1.3
|244.18
|14,32,535
|0.58
|237.36
|14,00,000
|1.56
|231.97
|13,85,652
|1.29
|229.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Cholamandalam Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:33 AM IST IST
|Cholamandalam Fin. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:30 AM IST IST
|Cholamandalam Fin. - Shareholder Meeting - AGM On 14/08/2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:25 AM IST IST
|Cholamandalam Fin. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Cholamandalam Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100TN1949PLC002905 and registration number is 002905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is ₹1,629.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is ₹30,588.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are ₹1,656.00 and ₹1,620.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is ₹2,061.45 and 52-week low of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is ₹1,305.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has shown returns of -1.16% over the past day, -4.03% for the past month, -7.13% over 3 months, -11.9% over 1 year, 20.33% across 3 years, and 19.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are 12.53 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global