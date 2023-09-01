Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1933PLC002030 and registration number is 002030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of filtering and purifying machinery or apparatus for liquids and gases. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51193.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 235.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.