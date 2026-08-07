What is the share price of Hindustan Unilever? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Unilever is ₹2,080.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Unilever? The Hindustan Unilever is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Unilever? The market cap of Hindustan Unilever is ₹488,808.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Unilever? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Unilever are ₹2,099.50 and ₹2,079.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Unilever? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Unilever stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2,779.70 and 52-week low of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2,019.00 as on .

How has the Hindustan Unilever performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Unilever has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -8.47% over 3 months, -17.36% over 1 year, -6.78% across 3 years, and -2.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Unilever? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Unilever are 32.68 and 10.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global