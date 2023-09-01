Follow Us

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,500.00₹2,514.50
₹2,504.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,393.00₹2,769.65
₹2,504.80
Open Price
₹2,505.05
Prev. Close
₹2,505.05
Volume
8,13,220

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,512.87
  • R22,520.93
  • R32,527.37
  • Pivot
    2,506.43
  • S12,498.37
  • S22,491.93
  • S32,483.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,602.632,531.37
  • 102,588.792,542.37
  • 202,621.832,555.55
  • 502,611.642,585.18
  • 1002,510.252,591.64
  • 2002,358.972,571.4

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF1,67,03,1582.614,277.34
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,15,30,39332,953.51
UTI Nifty 50 ETF44,38,2652.611,136.55
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF37,29,0763955.2
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund33,99,1122.43870.44
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund33,24,8641.75851.43
SBI Blue Chip Fund30,00,0001.95768.24
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan29,00,0001.85742.63
Axis Bluechip Fund25,04,6691.89641.4
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES13,89,5402.61355.83
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1933PLC002030 and registration number is 002030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of filtering and purifying machinery or apparatus for liquids and gases. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51193.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 235.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Paranjpe
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Mehta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ritesh Tiwari
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dev Bajpai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Jawa
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Ashu Suyash
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sanjiv Misra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ashish Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Leo Puri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. O P Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjay Gulati
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Morparia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is ₹5,88,584.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Unilever Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is 58.16 and PB ratio of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is 11.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Unilever Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is ₹2,504.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Unilever Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Unilever Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is ₹2,393.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

