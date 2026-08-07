Here's the live share price of Hindustan Unilever along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Unilever has declined 17.36% compared to peers like Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Unilever has underperformed peers relative to Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%) and Dabur India (-6.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,094.03
|2,094.84
|10
|2,124.67
|2,106.34
|20
|2,131.07
|2,121.72
|50
|2,149.49
|2,150.5
|100
|2,175.38
|2,190.64
|200
|2,284.39
|2,256.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Unilever remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.99%, FII holding fell to 9.50%, and public shareholding unchanged at 11.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|81,58,332
|2.87
|1,728.1
|64,98,878
|2.59
|1,376.59
|40,65,360
|1.67
|861.12
|34,11,654
|1.94
|722.66
|32,26,024
|0.8
|683.34
|30,26,890
|0.81
|641.16
|27,44,408
|1.06
|581.32
|26,00,000
|0.99
|550.73
|20,00,000
|1.04
|423.64
|17,17,714
|0.34
|363.85
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Unilever - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:13 AM IST IST
|Hindustan Unilever - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Hindustan Unilever - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:38 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Unilever - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Is Enclosed
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:34 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Unilever - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1933PLC002030 and registration number is 002030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of detergent and similar washing agents excluding soap. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61975.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 235.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Unilever is ₹2,080.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Unilever is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Unilever is ₹488,808.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Unilever are ₹2,099.50 and ₹2,079.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Unilever stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2,779.70 and 52-week low of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2,019.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Unilever has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -8.47% over 3 months, -17.36% over 1 year, -6.78% across 3 years, and -2.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Unilever are 32.68 and 10.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.97 per annum.
Source: Dion Global