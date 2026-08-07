Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Hindustan Unilever Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER

Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Personal Care
Theme
ConsumptionFMCGManufacturingMNCsRecyclingRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Dollex 30BSE FMCGBSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE India Sector LeadersBSE Low VolatilityBSE QualityBSE SensexBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Equal WeightBSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Unilever along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,080.40 Closed
-0.22₹ -4.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Hindustan Unilever Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,079.70₹2,099.50
₹2,080.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,019.00₹2,779.70
₹2,080.40
Open Price
₹2,083.95
Prev. Close
₹2,085.00
Volume
79,099

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Unilever Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Unilever has declined 17.36% compared to peers like Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Unilever has underperformed peers relative to Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%) and Dabur India (-6.72%).

Hindustan Unilever Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Unilever Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,094.032,094.84
102,124.672,106.34
202,131.072,121.72
502,149.492,150.5
1002,175.382,190.64
2002,284.392,256.03

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Unilever Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Unilever remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.99%, FII holding fell to 9.50%, and public shareholding unchanged at 11.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
81,58,3322.871,728.1
64,98,8782.591,376.59
40,65,3601.67861.12
34,11,6541.94722.66
32,26,0240.8683.34
30,26,8900.81641.16
27,44,4081.06581.32
26,00,0000.99550.73
20,00,0001.04423.64
17,17,7140.34363.85

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Hindustan Unilever Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTHindustan Unilever - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 04:13 AM IST ISTHindustan Unilever - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTHindustan Unilever - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 03:38 PM IST ISTHindustan Unilever - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Is Enclosed
Jul 28, 2026, 03:34 PM IST ISTHindustan Unilever - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1933PLC002030 and registration number is 002030. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of detergent and similar washing agents excluding soap. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61975.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 235.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Paranjpe
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Priya Nair
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Niranjan Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Ashu Suyash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjay Gulati
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neelam Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bobby Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindustan Unilever Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Unilever?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Unilever is ₹2,080.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Unilever?

The Hindustan Unilever is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Unilever?

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever is ₹488,808.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Unilever?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Unilever are ₹2,099.50 and ₹2,079.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Unilever?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Unilever stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2,779.70 and 52-week low of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2,019.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Unilever performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Unilever has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -8.47% over 3 months, -17.36% over 1 year, -6.78% across 3 years, and -2.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Unilever?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Unilever are 32.68 and 10.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Unilever News

More Hindustan Unilever News
Market Pulse