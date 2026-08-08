Here's the live share price of LT Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, LT Foods has declined 6.56% compared to peers like Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (59.35%). From a 5 year perspective, LT Foods has outperformed peers relative to Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%) and KRBL (7.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|394.47
|409.58
|10
|385.58
|400.22
|20
|384.83
|392.52
|50
|384.19
|389.9
|100
|393.6
|392.73
|200
|395.98
|396.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, LT Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.84%, FII holding fell to 8.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,42,40,116
|1.84
|522.61
|1,00,00,000
|1.87
|367
|42,10,666
|7.48
|154.53
|19,55,079
|0.38
|71.75
|4,05,813
|0.75
|14.89
|65,898
|2.27
|2.42
|44,658
|1.78
|1.64
|5,143
|0.38
|0.19
|5,064
|0.43
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|LT Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:46 PM IST IST
|LT Foods - Intimation Under Regulation 30
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|LT Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|LT Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|LT Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
LT Foods Ltd. [NSE: DAAWAT, BSE: 532783] is a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. It is a leading player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than 70 years. The company is committed to nurturing the goodness of food for people, the community and the planet. With nurturing goodness at the heart of everything they do, the company delivers the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 80 countries across India, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the Rest of the World. The company's flagship brands include Daawat', one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, Royal', North America's No. 1 Basmati player and many more. The company is proudly expanding into the future food preferences of millennials by offering organic staples through the brand Ecolife' in global markets and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses.<br><br> LT Foods has an integrated Farm to Fork approach with a well-entrenched Distribution Network and Global Supply Chain Hubs backed by automated state-of-the-art and strategically located Processing Units in India, the U.S. and Europe, and a robust distribution network with 1300+ distributors across the globe.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LT Foods is ₹431.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LT Foods is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of LT Foods is ₹14,983.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of LT Foods are ₹431.50 and ₹416.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LT Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LT Foods is ₹479.80 and 52-week low of LT Foods is ₹332.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LT Foods has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, 13.22% for the past month, -0.14% over 3 months, -6.56% over 1 year, 33.2% across 3 years, and 43.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LT Foods are 23.40 and 3.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global