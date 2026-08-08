Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

LT Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

LT FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of LT Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹431.50 Closed
3.08₹ 12.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

LT Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹416.15₹431.50
₹431.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹332.25₹479.80
₹431.50
Open Price
₹418.15
Prev. Close
₹418.60
Volume
40,722

Source: Dion Global

LT Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, LT Foods has declined 6.56% compared to peers like Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (59.35%). From a 5 year perspective, LT Foods has outperformed peers relative to Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%) and KRBL (7.12%).

LT Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

LT Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5394.47409.58
10385.58400.22
20384.83392.52
50384.19389.9
100393.6392.73
200395.98396.52

Source: Dion Global

LT Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LT Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.84%, FII holding fell to 8.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

LT Foods Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,42,40,1161.84522.61
1,00,00,0001.87367
42,10,6667.48154.53
19,55,0790.3871.75
4,05,8130.7514.89
65,8982.272.42
44,6581.781.64
5,1430.380.19
5,0640.430.19

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

LT Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTLT Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 03:46 PM IST ISTLT Foods - Intimation Under Regulation 30
Aug 06, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTLT Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTLT Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTLT Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About LT Foods

LT Foods Ltd. [NSE: DAAWAT, BSE: 532783] is a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. It is a leading player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than 70 years. The company is committed to nurturing the goodness of food for people, the community and the planet. With nurturing goodness at the heart of everything they do, the company delivers the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 80 countries across India, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the Rest of the World. The company's flagship brands include Daawat', one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, Royal', North America's No. 1 Basmati player and many more. The company is proudly expanding into the future food preferences of millennials by offering organic staples through the brand Ecolife' in global markets and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses.<br><br> LT Foods has an integrated Farm to Fork approach with a well-entrenched Distribution Network and Global Supply Chain Hubs backed by automated state-of-the-art and strategically located Processing Units in India, the U.S. and Europe, and a robust distribution network with 1300+ distributors across the globe.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Arora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Arora
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Surinder Kumar Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alrumaih Sulaiman Abdulrahman S
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Seth
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ambika Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neeru Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Chander Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raju Lal
    Independent Director

FAQs on LT Foods Share Price

What is the share price of LT Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LT Foods is ₹431.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is LT Foods?

The LT Foods is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LT Foods?

The market cap of LT Foods is ₹14,983.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LT Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LT Foods are ₹431.50 and ₹416.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LT Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LT Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LT Foods is ₹479.80 and 52-week low of LT Foods is ₹332.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the LT Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The LT Foods has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, 13.22% for the past month, -0.14% over 3 months, -6.56% over 1 year, 33.2% across 3 years, and 43.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LT Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LT Foods are 23.40 and 3.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

LT Foods News

More LT Foods News
Market Pulse