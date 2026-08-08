LT Foods Ltd. [NSE: DAAWAT, BSE: 532783] is a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. It is a leading player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than 70 years. The company is committed to nurturing the goodness of food for people, the community and the planet. With nurturing goodness at the heart of everything they do, the company delivers the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 80 countries across India, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the Rest of the World. The company's flagship brands include Daawat', one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, Royal', North America's No. 1 Basmati player and many more. The company is proudly expanding into the future food preferences of millennials by offering organic staples through the brand Ecolife' in global markets and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses.<br><br> LT Foods has an integrated Farm to Fork approach with a well-entrenched Distribution Network and Global Supply Chain Hubs backed by automated state-of-the-art and strategically located Processing Units in India, the U.S. and Europe, and a robust distribution network with 1300+ distributors across the globe.