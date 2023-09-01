Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.87
|-10.80
|37.88
|66.28
|74.84
|198.10
|195.16
|0.56
|3.03
|8.22
|16.77
|22.19
|54.20
|4.71
|-4.40
|9.48
|5.97
|-39.28
|-61.30
|-61.30
|-61.30
|-5.00
|4.93
|15.77
|27.93
|89.11
|57.39
|57.39
|-2.49
|-6.37
|-7.47
|-33.52
|-54.54
|213.78
|-1.53
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|1,01,19,970
|1.57
|182.82
|Quant Value Fund
|17,50,000
|4.17
|31.61
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|5,50,000
|0.15
|9.94
LT Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1990PLC041790 and registration number is 041790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2840.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of LT Foods Ltd. is ₹5,719.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of LT Foods Ltd. is 34.71 and PB ratio of LT Foods Ltd. is 3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LT Foods Ltd. is ₹164.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LT Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LT Foods Ltd. is ₹194.10 and 52-week low of LT Foods Ltd. is ₹88.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.