LT Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LT FOODS LTD.

Sector : Commodities - Trading - Rice | Smallcap | NSE
₹164.70 Closed
-0.42-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

LT Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹163.25₹166.50
₹164.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.50₹194.10
₹164.70
Open Price
₹166.00
Prev. Close
₹165.40
Volume
9,65,582

LT Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1166.42
  • R2168.08
  • R3169.67
  • Pivot
    164.83
  • S1163.17
  • S2161.58
  • S3159.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.89167.03
  • 10121.7169.14
  • 20118.47169.15
  • 50106.36157.93
  • 10094.03142.82
  • 20085.49127.27

LT Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.87-10.8037.8866.2874.84198.10195.16
0.563.038.2216.7722.1954.204.71
-4.409.485.97-39.28-61.30-61.30-61.30
-5.004.9315.7727.9389.1157.3957.39
-2.49-6.37-7.47-33.52-54.54213.78-1.53

LT Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

LT Foods Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund1,01,19,9701.57182.82
Quant Value Fund17,50,0004.1731.61
Quant Small Cap Fund5,50,0000.159.94

LT Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    LT Foods Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:21 AM

About LT Foods Ltd.

LT Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1990PLC041790 and registration number is 041790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2840.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Arora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Arora
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Surinder Kumar Arora
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ambika Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neeru Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Seth
    Independent Director

FAQs on LT Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of LT Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of LT Foods Ltd. is ₹5,719.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LT Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of LT Foods Ltd. is 34.71 and PB ratio of LT Foods Ltd. is 3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of LT Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LT Foods Ltd. is ₹164.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LT Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LT Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LT Foods Ltd. is ₹194.10 and 52-week low of LT Foods Ltd. is ₹88.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

