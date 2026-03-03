Here's the live share price of Raymond Lifestyle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Raymond Lifestyle has declined 21.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.08%.
Raymond Lifestyle’s current P/E of 99.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raymond Lifestyle
|-2.82
|-14.50
|-18.43
|-29.94
|-16.78
|-32.64
|-21.11
|Trent
|-2.25
|0.62
|-8.17
|-29.69
|-22.31
|43.39
|33.38
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-2.87
|-10.18
|-23.37
|-29.02
|-36.32
|-13.97
|-8.63
|Vedant Fashions
|-4.04
|-19.65
|-35.44
|-47.30
|-52.67
|-30.89
|-16.01
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|-3.72
|0.67
|-13.62
|-18.53
|-72.40
|-34.54
|-20.53
|V2 Retail
|-2.33
|-8.28
|-16.24
|15.40
|28.65
|181.23
|68.44
|Vaibhav Global
|-3.63
|-9.65
|-5.65
|0.59
|-0.49
|-12.07
|-21.68
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|-4.72
|2.83
|-4.49
|-6.99
|2.43
|6.68
|21.55
|Baazar Style Retail
|-9.79
|-9.77
|2.81
|-14.10
|36.30
|-9.67
|-5.92
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.38
|-14.87
|4.64
|0.33
|10.06
|9.87
|27.59
|Go Fashion (India)
|-4.79
|-21.22
|-38.59
|-57.53
|-56.46
|-31.52
|-24.51
|Credo Brands Marketing
|-2.30
|-15.45
|-15.84
|-33.80
|-30.29
|-35.77
|-23.33
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|-4.48
|-11.47
|-25.27
|-33.06
|-37.29
|-34.02
|-22.08
|Kiaasa Retail
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marc Loire Fashions
|1.76
|70.60
|34.34
|3.91
|-12.50
|-4.35
|-2.64
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|2.46
|6.84
|-9.42
|-24.24
|-26.47
|-41.43
|-56.22
|Davin Sons Retail
|2.86
|-6.49
|-30.26
|-31.86
|48.45
|-7.98
|-4.87
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|-23.44
|-14.04
|-23.40
|-45.38
|Mish Designs
|0.19
|18.00
|23.20
|-11.90
|-46.74
|-29.57
|-18.97
|7NR Retail
|-4.89
|-3.31
|-13.79
|-32.69
|-11.17
|-21.37
|-7.61
Over the last one year, Raymond Lifestyle has declined 16.78% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.32%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Raymond Lifestyle has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.63%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|900.69
|896.6
|10
|921.35
|914.37
|20
|963.98
|937.15
|50
|976.14
|980.54
|100
|1,062.69
|1,037.13
|200
|1,110.57
|1,173.45
In the latest quarter, Raymond Lifestyle saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.23%, while DII stake decreased to 6.17%, FII holding fell to 8.71%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,36,263
|0.15
|98.11
|3,22,460
|0.6
|33.79
|3,00,000
|0.32
|31.44
|2,97,101
|0.47
|31.13
|1,55,807
|0.35
|16.33
|12,000
|0.07
|1.26
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
|Raymond Lifestyle - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:29 PM IST
|Raymond Lifestyle - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates
|Feb 19, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
|Raymond Lifestyle - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet
|Feb 10, 2026, 8:51 PM IST
|Raymond Lifestyle - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet
|Feb 03, 2026, 12:41 AM IST
|Raymond Lifestyle - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2018PLC316288 and registration number is 316288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of wool and blended wool textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4681.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymond Lifestyle is ₹871.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Raymond Lifestyle is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raymond Lifestyle is ₹5,306.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raymond Lifestyle are ₹891.50 and ₹850.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raymond Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raymond Lifestyle is ₹1,413.95 and 52-week low of Raymond Lifestyle is ₹850.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Raymond Lifestyle has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, -22.09% over 3 months, -20.08% over 1 year, -32.64% across 3 years, and -21.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raymond Lifestyle are 99.60 and 0.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.