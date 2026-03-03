Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Raymond Lifestyle Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAYMOND LIFESTYLE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Retail
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Raymond Lifestyle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹871.00 Closed
-1.07₹ -9.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Raymond Lifestyle Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹850.85₹891.50
₹871.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹850.85₹1,413.95
₹871.00
Open Price
₹864.95
Prev. Close
₹880.40
Volume
5,565

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Raymond Lifestyle has declined 21.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.08%.

Raymond Lifestyle’s current P/E of 99.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Raymond Lifestyle Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raymond Lifestyle		-2.82-14.50-18.43-29.94-16.78-32.64-21.11
Trent		-2.250.62-8.17-29.69-22.3143.3933.38
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-2.87-10.18-23.37-29.02-36.32-13.97-8.63
Vedant Fashions		-4.04-19.65-35.44-47.30-52.67-30.89-16.01
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		-3.720.67-13.62-18.53-72.40-34.54-20.53
V2 Retail		-2.33-8.28-16.2415.4028.65181.2368.44
Vaibhav Global		-3.63-9.65-5.650.59-0.49-12.07-21.68
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-4.722.83-4.49-6.992.436.6821.55
Baazar Style Retail		-9.79-9.772.81-14.1036.30-9.67-5.92
Cantabil Retail India		-6.38-14.874.640.3310.069.8727.59
Go Fashion (India)		-4.79-21.22-38.59-57.53-56.46-31.52-24.51
Credo Brands Marketing		-2.30-15.45-15.84-33.80-30.29-35.77-23.33
Saraswati Saree Depot		-4.48-11.47-25.27-33.06-37.29-34.02-22.08
Kiaasa Retail		0000000
Marc Loire Fashions		1.7670.6034.343.91-12.50-4.35-2.64
Future Lifestyle Fashions		2.466.84-9.42-24.24-26.47-41.43-56.22
Davin Sons Retail		2.86-6.49-30.26-31.8648.45-7.98-4.87
Future Enterprises		000-23.44-14.04-23.40-45.38
Mish Designs		0.1918.0023.20-11.90-46.74-29.57-18.97
7NR Retail		-4.89-3.31-13.79-32.69-11.17-21.37-7.61

Over the last one year, Raymond Lifestyle has declined 16.78% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.32%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Raymond Lifestyle has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.63%).

Raymond Lifestyle Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Raymond Lifestyle Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5900.69896.6
10921.35914.37
20963.98937.15
50976.14980.54
1001,062.691,037.13
2001,110.571,173.45

Raymond Lifestyle Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raymond Lifestyle saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.23%, while DII stake decreased to 6.17%, FII holding fell to 8.71%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Raymond Lifestyle Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,36,2630.1598.11
3,22,4600.633.79
3,00,0000.3231.44
2,97,1010.4731.13
1,55,8070.3516.33
12,0000.071.26

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Raymond Lifestyle Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 12:09 AM ISTRaymond Lifestyle - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet
Feb 25, 2026, 9:29 PM ISTRaymond Lifestyle - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates
Feb 19, 2026, 12:19 AM ISTRaymond Lifestyle - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet
Feb 10, 2026, 8:51 PM ISTRaymond Lifestyle - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet
Feb 03, 2026, 12:41 AM ISTRaymond Lifestyle - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet

About Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2018PLC316288 and registration number is 316288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of wool and blended wool textiles.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4681.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Hari Singhania
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Kummamuri Narsimha Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Veneet Nayar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anisha Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Vasantrai Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raymond Lifestyle Share Price

What is the share price of Raymond Lifestyle?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raymond Lifestyle is ₹871.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raymond Lifestyle?

The Raymond Lifestyle is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raymond Lifestyle?

The market cap of Raymond Lifestyle is ₹5,306.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raymond Lifestyle?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raymond Lifestyle are ₹891.50 and ₹850.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raymond Lifestyle?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raymond Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raymond Lifestyle is ₹1,413.95 and 52-week low of Raymond Lifestyle is ₹850.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Raymond Lifestyle performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raymond Lifestyle has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, -22.09% over 3 months, -20.08% over 1 year, -32.64% across 3 years, and -21.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raymond Lifestyle?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raymond Lifestyle are 99.60 and 0.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Raymond Lifestyle News

More Raymond Lifestyle News
icon
Market Pulse