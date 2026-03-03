Here's the live share price of Raymond Lifestyle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Raymond Lifestyle has declined 21.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.08%.

Raymond Lifestyle’s current P/E of 99.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.