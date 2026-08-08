Here's the live share price of Thermax along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thermax has gained 21.71% compared to peers like Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%), Craftsman Automation (62.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Thermax has underperformed peers relative to Indo-MIM (3.17%) and PTC Industries (78.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,297.5
|4,150.94
|10
|4,459.51
|4,278.68
|20
|4,552.95
|4,426.73
|50
|4,686.45
|4,488.47
|100
|4,237.23
|4,260.92
|200
|3,622.39
|3,942.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thermax remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.22%, FII holding rose to 11.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,50,000
|2.3
|1,264.08
|23,00,000
|2.51
|1,186.69
|21,75,000
|2.01
|1,122.19
|8,26,746
|2.78
|426.56
|6,00,000
|1.28
|309.57
|4,51,993
|1.66
|233.21
|3,98,277
|3.1
|205.49
|3,15,456
|0.87
|162.76
|2,79,644
|0.79
|144.28
|2,29,727
|0.67
|118.53
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Thermax - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Thermax - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Thermax - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Thermax - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:35 PM IST IST
|Thermax - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Thermax Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1980PLC022787 and registration number is 022787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment of waste water or sewer by means of physical, chemical or biological processes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6518.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thermax is ₹4,053.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thermax is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thermax is ₹48,302.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thermax are ₹4,075.00 and ₹3,991.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thermax stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thermax is ₹5,277.00 and 52-week low of Thermax is ₹2,744.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thermax has shown returns of 1.59% over the past day, -13.89% for the past month, -3.08% over 3 months, 21.71% over 1 year, 17.27% across 3 years, and 24.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thermax are 81.41 and 8.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global