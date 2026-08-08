What is the share price of Thermax? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thermax is ₹4,053.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Thermax? The Thermax is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thermax? The market cap of Thermax is ₹48,302.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thermax? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thermax are ₹4,075.00 and ₹3,991.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thermax? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thermax stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thermax is ₹5,277.00 and 52-week low of Thermax is ₹2,744.20 as on .

How has the Thermax performed historically in terms of returns? The Thermax has shown returns of 1.59% over the past day, -13.89% for the past month, -3.08% over 3 months, 21.71% over 1 year, 17.27% across 3 years, and 24.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thermax? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thermax are 81.41 and 8.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global