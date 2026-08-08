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Thermax Share Price

NSE
BSE

THERMAX

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Power

Here's the live share price of Thermax along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,053.75 Closed
1.59₹ 63.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thermax Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,991.00₹4,075.00
₹4,053.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,744.20₹5,277.00
₹4,053.75
Open Price
₹3,995.00
Prev. Close
₹3,990.30
Volume
7,597

Source: Dion Global

Thermax Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thermax has gained 21.71% compared to peers like Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%), Craftsman Automation (62.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Thermax has underperformed peers relative to Indo-MIM (3.17%) and PTC Industries (78.35%).

Thermax Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thermax Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,297.54,150.94
104,459.514,278.68
204,552.954,426.73
504,686.454,488.47
1004,237.234,260.92
2003,622.393,942.44

Source: Dion Global

Thermax Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thermax remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.22%, FII holding rose to 11.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Thermax Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,50,0002.31,264.08
23,00,0002.511,186.69
21,75,0002.011,122.19
8,26,7462.78426.56
6,00,0001.28309.57
4,51,9931.66233.21
3,98,2773.1205.49
3,15,4560.87162.76
2,79,6440.79144.28
2,29,7270.67118.53

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Thermax Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTThermax - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTThermax - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 31, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTThermax - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTThermax - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 03:35 PM IST ISTThermax - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Thermax

Thermax Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1980PLC022787 and registration number is 022787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment of waste water or sewer by means of physical, chemical or biological processes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6518.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Meher Pudumjee
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Ashish Bhandari
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pheroz Pudumjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Mariwala
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ravi Gopinath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyamak R Tata
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parag Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajani Kesari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thermax Share Price

What is the share price of Thermax?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thermax is ₹4,053.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thermax?

The Thermax is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thermax?

The market cap of Thermax is ₹48,302.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thermax?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thermax are ₹4,075.00 and ₹3,991.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thermax?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thermax stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thermax is ₹5,277.00 and 52-week low of Thermax is ₹2,744.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Thermax performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thermax has shown returns of 1.59% over the past day, -13.89% for the past month, -3.08% over 3 months, 21.71% over 1 year, 17.27% across 3 years, and 24.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thermax?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thermax are 81.41 and 8.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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