THERMAX LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Largecap | NSE
₹2,800.15 Closed
-0.31-8.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Thermax Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,761.00₹2,813.85
₹2,800.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,830.65₹2,848.15
₹2,800.15
Open Price
₹2,802.05
Prev. Close
₹2,808.90
Volume
24,474

Thermax Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,823.2
  • R22,844.95
  • R32,876.05
  • Pivot
    2,792.1
  • S12,770.35
  • S22,739.25
  • S32,717.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,066.842,769.02
  • 102,059.992,730.28
  • 202,119.662,663.22
  • 502,284.442,534.88
  • 1002,167.442,424.69
  • 2002,073.822,304.66

Thermax Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.9811.2718.2727.5315.62264.28175.82
2.707.0914.4118.9723.03190.65153.67
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.0320.3143.14121.61183.71164.40185.22
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
0.131.8644.13118.18133.11141.8316.64
20.228.4847.5667.81182.83204.35204.35
0.6635.8393.7193.7193.7193.7193.71
0.42-3.9332.0028.3525.5449.34-47.88
3.06-0.4717.8439.4311.26267.97198.67
-0.16-0.3716.1627.3031.2415.5715.57
2.59-8.617.6156.6584.34167.1728.10
26.6534.14116.70146.46309.74450.1791.45
15.0922.5584.96119.83105.091,812.15733.44
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.466.0723.3226.6468.32579.62260.07
11.312.7929.4777.10135.91295.36193.20
-0.3337.9111.4549.34323.40852.38667.68
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Thermax Ltd. Share Holdings

Thermax Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan31,20,6002.02811.26
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan30,66,7152.54797.25
SBI Blue Chip Fund17,29,3341.14449.58
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund15,11,2023.33392.87
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund9,80,0242.24254.78
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan8,50,0001.51220.97
DSP Mid Cap Fund8,32,4431.48216.41
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan4,13,9700.93107.62
Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Regular Plan3,25,4783.6584.61
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund2,57,0691.666.83
Thermax Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Updates
    Thermax Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Disclosure of continuing events as per SEBi (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended'.
    15-Aug, 2023 | 11:12 PM

About Thermax Ltd.

Thermax Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1980PLC022787 and registration number is 022787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment of waste water or sewer by means of physical, chemical or biological processes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4015.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Meher Pudumjee
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Ashish Bhandari
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pheroz Pudumjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Mariwala
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jairam Varadaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nawshir Mirza
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajani Kesari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S B Ravi Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ravi Gopinath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thermax Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thermax Ltd.?

The market cap of Thermax Ltd. is ₹33,469.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thermax Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thermax Ltd. is 74.33 and PB ratio of Thermax Ltd. is 8.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Thermax Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thermax Ltd. is ₹2,800.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thermax Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thermax Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thermax Ltd. is ₹2,848.15 and 52-week low of Thermax Ltd. is ₹1,830.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

