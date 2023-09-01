Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.98
|11.27
|18.27
|27.53
|15.62
|264.28
|175.82
|2.70
|7.09
|14.41
|18.97
|23.03
|190.65
|153.67
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.03
|20.31
|43.14
|121.61
|183.71
|164.40
|185.22
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0.13
|1.86
|44.13
|118.18
|133.11
|141.83
|16.64
|20.22
|8.48
|47.56
|67.81
|182.83
|204.35
|204.35
|0.66
|35.83
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|0.42
|-3.93
|32.00
|28.35
|25.54
|49.34
|-47.88
|3.06
|-0.47
|17.84
|39.43
|11.26
|267.97
|198.67
|-0.16
|-0.37
|16.16
|27.30
|31.24
|15.57
|15.57
|2.59
|-8.61
|7.61
|56.65
|84.34
|167.17
|28.10
|26.65
|34.14
|116.70
|146.46
|309.74
|450.17
|91.45
|15.09
|22.55
|84.96
|119.83
|105.09
|1,812.15
|733.44
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.46
|6.07
|23.32
|26.64
|68.32
|579.62
|260.07
|11.31
|2.79
|29.47
|77.10
|135.91
|295.36
|193.20
|-0.33
|37.91
|11.45
|49.34
|323.40
|852.38
|667.68
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|31,20,600
|2.02
|811.26
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|30,66,715
|2.54
|797.25
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|17,29,334
|1.14
|449.58
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|15,11,202
|3.33
|392.87
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|9,80,024
|2.24
|254.78
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|8,50,000
|1.51
|220.97
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|8,32,443
|1.48
|216.41
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|4,13,970
|0.93
|107.62
|Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Regular Plan
|3,25,478
|3.65
|84.61
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|2,57,069
|1.6
|66.83
Thermax Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1980PLC022787 and registration number is 022787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment of waste water or sewer by means of physical, chemical or biological processes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4015.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Thermax Ltd. is ₹33,469.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Thermax Ltd. is 74.33 and PB ratio of Thermax Ltd. is 8.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thermax Ltd. is ₹2,800.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thermax Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thermax Ltd. is ₹2,848.15 and 52-week low of Thermax Ltd. is ₹1,830.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.