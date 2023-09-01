Thermax Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1980PLC022787 and registration number is 022787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment of waste water or sewer by means of physical, chemical or biological processes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4015.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.