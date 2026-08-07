What is the share price of Allcargo Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Logistics is ₹9.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Allcargo Logistics? The Allcargo Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Logistics? The market cap of Allcargo Logistics is ₹1,391.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Allcargo Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Allcargo Logistics are ₹10.01 and ₹8.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allcargo Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Logistics is ₹36.40 and 52-week low of Allcargo Logistics is ₹7.10 as on .

How has the Allcargo Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Allcargo Logistics has shown returns of -5.01% over the past day, 15.69% for the past month, -5.97% over 3 months, -73.4% over 1 year, -50.43% across 3 years, and -27.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Allcargo Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allcargo Logistics are 46.40 and 2.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global