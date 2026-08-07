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Allcargo Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALLCARGO LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Logistics
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Allcargo Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.29 Closed
-5.01₹ -0.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Allcargo Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.80₹10.01
₹9.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.10₹36.40
₹9.29
Open Price
₹10.00
Prev. Close
₹9.78
Volume
42,34,353

Source: Dion Global

Allcargo Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Allcargo Logistics has declined 73.40% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Allcargo Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Allcargo Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Allcargo Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.038.13
108.058.09
208.028.11
508.438.35
1008.539.3
20012.1413.56

Source: Dion Global

Allcargo Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Allcargo Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.82%, FII holding fell to 6.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Allcargo Logistics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,71,12,9680.1113.84

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Allcargo Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTAllcargo Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 03:02 AM IST ISTAllcargo Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTAllcargo Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 02:50 AM IST ISTAllcargo Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 06, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTAllcargo Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Allcargo Logistics

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH2004PLC073508 and registration number is 073508. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2058.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 300.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty
    Founder & Chairman
  • Mr. Adarsh Hegde
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Arathi Shetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Radha Ahluwalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivaraman Narayanaswami
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Lal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Allcargo Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Allcargo Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Logistics is ₹9.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Allcargo Logistics?

The Allcargo Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Logistics?

The market cap of Allcargo Logistics is ₹1,391.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Allcargo Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Allcargo Logistics are ₹10.01 and ₹8.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allcargo Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Logistics is ₹36.40 and 52-week low of Allcargo Logistics is ₹7.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Allcargo Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Allcargo Logistics has shown returns of -5.01% over the past day, 15.69% for the past month, -5.97% over 3 months, -73.4% over 1 year, -50.43% across 3 years, and -27.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Allcargo Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allcargo Logistics are 46.40 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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