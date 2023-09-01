Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹273.40 Closed
-0.46-1.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹272.50₹275.20
₹273.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹247.20₹495.00
₹273.40
Open Price
₹274.65
Prev. Close
₹274.65
Volume
99,773

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1274.87
  • R2276.38
  • R3277.57
  • Pivot
    273.68
  • S1272.17
  • S2270.98
  • S3269.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5422.04273.07
  • 10408.34274.47
  • 20406.38279.61
  • 50374.01287.29
  • 100332.73300.77
  • 200337.15320.28

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund42,78,2422.35133.5
Quant Value Fund1,82,0000.755.68

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Allcargo Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:54 PM

About Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH2004PLC073508 and registration number is 073508. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3432.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Cynthia Dsouza
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parthasarathy Vankipuram Srinivasa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Martin Muller
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivaraman Narayanaswami
    Director
  • Mr. Shashi Kiran Shetty
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Adarsh Hegde
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Arathi Shetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohinder Pal Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is ₹6,748.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Allcargo Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is 10.72 and PB ratio of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is 2.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Allcargo Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is ₹273.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allcargo Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is ₹495.00 and 52-week low of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is ₹247.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data