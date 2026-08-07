Here's the live share price of Allcargo Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Allcargo Logistics has declined 73.40% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Allcargo Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.03
|8.13
|10
|8.05
|8.09
|20
|8.02
|8.11
|50
|8.43
|8.35
|100
|8.53
|9.3
|200
|12.14
|13.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Allcargo Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.82%, FII holding fell to 6.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,71,12,968
|0.11
|13.84
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Allcargo Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:02 AM IST IST
|Allcargo Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|Allcargo Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:50 AM IST IST
|Allcargo Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Allcargo Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH2004PLC073508 and registration number is 073508. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2058.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 300.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Logistics is ₹9.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Allcargo Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Allcargo Logistics is ₹1,391.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Allcargo Logistics are ₹10.01 and ₹8.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Logistics is ₹36.40 and 52-week low of Allcargo Logistics is ₹7.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Allcargo Logistics has shown returns of -5.01% over the past day, 15.69% for the past month, -5.97% over 3 months, -73.4% over 1 year, -50.43% across 3 years, and -27.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allcargo Logistics are 46.40 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global