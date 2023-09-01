Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|42,78,242
|2.35
|133.5
|Quant Value Fund
|1,82,000
|0.75
|5.68
Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH2004PLC073508 and registration number is 073508. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3432.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is ₹6,748.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is 10.72 and PB ratio of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is 2.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is ₹273.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is ₹495.00 and 52-week low of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is ₹247.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.