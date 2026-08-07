Here's the live share price of Gulf Oil Lubricants India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|11.01
|10.81
|18.05
|1.91
|2.27
|26.28
|13.31
|Castrol India
|3.59
|4.24
|3.42
|1.53
|-10.66
|8.02
|6.42
|Savita Oil Technologies
|25.89
|35.35
|79.76
|111.14
|76.98
|34.10
|16.48
|Panama Petrochem
|11.05
|16.37
|69.53
|64.90
|45.81
|19.85
|11.11
|Veedol Corporation
|6.80
|1.64
|1.61
|1.41
|-8.90
|9.14
|-9.55
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|8.19
|25.88
|58.60
|55.10
|51.94
|-7.00
|-4.26
|GP Petroleums
|12.56
|41.93
|58.91
|70.17
|37.05
|7.51
|-2.11
|Maximus International
|0.07
|5.74
|39.72
|41.99
|16.47
|-5.06
|6.75
|Continental Petroleums
|-6.55
|-4.55
|-24.97
|-15.59
|-37.57
|11.86
|11.91
|Olympic Oil Industries
|0
|-1.41
|12.67
|-16.83
|-20.19
|8.70
|-15.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gulf Oil Lubricants India has gained 2.27% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%), Panama Petrochem (45.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Gulf Oil Lubricants India has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Savita Oil Technologies (16.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,066.8
|1,126.78
|10
|1,040.62
|1,092.8
|20
|1,037.67
|1,064.91
|50
|1,004.87
|1,030.42
|100
|977.46
|1,024.83
|200
|1,069.87
|1,055.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gulf Oil Lubricants India saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.85%, while DII stake increased to 8.70%, FII holding fell to 7.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,91,272
|0.78
|73.4
|4,90,000
|0.26
|52.03
|3,20,647
|1.25
|34.04
|1,89,816
|0.07
|20.15
|1,49,360
|0.9
|15.86
|1,30,000
|0.97
|13.8
|18,540
|0.03
|1.97
|10,500
|0.4
|1.11
|9,499
|0.06
|1.01
|5,000
|0.47
|0.53
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Gulf Oil Lubricants - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Gulf Oil Lubricants - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Gulf Oil Lubricants - Intimation For The 18Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Gulf Oil Lubricants - Record Date For Final Dividend FY 2025-26
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Gulf Oil Lubricants - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23203MH2008PLC267060 and registration number is 267060. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3991.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹1,188.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gulf Oil Lubricants India is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹5,888.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gulf Oil Lubricants India are ₹1,220.20 and ₹1,185.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulf Oil Lubricants India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹1,331.20 and 52-week low of Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹864.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gulf Oil Lubricants India has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 11.08% for the past month, 18.33% over 3 months, 2.52% over 1 year, 26.38% across 3 years, and 13.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gulf Oil Lubricants India are 15.71 and 3.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global