Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.51
|10.24
|28.87
|40.92
|19.09
|-12.85
|-28.81
|-1.55
|-1.18
|25.40
|23.93
|25.67
|22.12
|-10.17
|1.76
|1.67
|28.73
|37.11
|39.21
|117.68
|29.31
|1.96
|2.70
|33.22
|24.75
|3.01
|31.90
|1.08
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|9,74,000
|0.44
|51.38
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|7,31,119
|0.42
|38.57
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|6,27,704
|0.43
|33.11
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|3,83,506
|1.08
|20.23
|JM Flexicap Fund
|36,761
|0.41
|1.94
|ITI Long Term Equity Fund
|20,898
|0.56
|1.1
|JM Value Fund
|13,805
|0.35
|0.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23203MH2008PLC267060 and registration number is 267060. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2191.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is ₹2,871.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is 11.71 and PB ratio of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is ₹585.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is ₹644.70 and 52-week low of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is ₹398.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.