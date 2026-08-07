What is the share price of Gulf Oil Lubricants India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹1,188.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Gulf Oil Lubricants India? The Gulf Oil Lubricants India is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gulf Oil Lubricants India? The market cap of Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹5,888.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gulf Oil Lubricants India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gulf Oil Lubricants India are ₹1,220.20 and ₹1,185.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gulf Oil Lubricants India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulf Oil Lubricants India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹1,331.20 and 52-week low of Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹864.50 as on .

How has the Gulf Oil Lubricants India performed historically in terms of returns? The Gulf Oil Lubricants India has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 11.08% for the past month, 18.33% over 3 months, 2.52% over 1 year, 26.38% across 3 years, and 13.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gulf Oil Lubricants India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gulf Oil Lubricants India are 15.71 and 3.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global