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Gulf Oil Lubricants India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GULF OIL LUBRICANTS INDIA

Hindujas Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gulf Oil Lubricants India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,188.30 Closed
-1.39₹ -16.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gulf Oil Lubricants India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,185.15₹1,220.20
₹1,188.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹864.50₹1,331.20
₹1,188.30
Open Price
₹1,202.05
Prev. Close
₹1,205.05
Volume
3,422

Source: Dion Global

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		11.0110.8118.051.912.2726.2813.31
Castrol India		3.594.243.421.53-10.668.026.42
Savita Oil Technologies		25.8935.3579.76111.1476.9834.1016.48
Panama Petrochem		11.0516.3769.5364.9045.8119.8511.11
Veedol Corporation		6.801.641.611.41-8.909.14-9.55
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		8.1925.8858.6055.1051.94-7.00-4.26
GP Petroleums		12.5641.9358.9170.1737.057.51-2.11
Maximus International		0.075.7439.7241.9916.47-5.066.75
Continental Petroleums		-6.55-4.55-24.97-15.59-37.5711.8611.91
Olympic Oil Industries		0-1.4112.67-16.83-20.198.70-15.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gulf Oil Lubricants India has gained 2.27% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%), Panama Petrochem (45.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Gulf Oil Lubricants India has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Savita Oil Technologies (16.48%).

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,066.81,126.78
101,040.621,092.8
201,037.671,064.91
501,004.871,030.42
100977.461,024.83
2001,069.871,055.96

Source: Dion Global

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gulf Oil Lubricants India saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.85%, while DII stake increased to 8.70%, FII holding fell to 7.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,91,2720.7873.4
4,90,0000.2652.03
3,20,6471.2534.04
1,89,8160.0720.15
1,49,3600.915.86
1,30,0000.9713.8
18,5400.031.97
10,5000.41.11
9,4990.061.01
5,0000.470.53

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gulf Oil Lubricants India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTGulf Oil Lubricants - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTGulf Oil Lubricants - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTGulf Oil Lubricants - Intimation For The 18Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTGulf Oil Lubricants - Record Date For Final Dividend FY 2025-26
Aug 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTGulf Oil Lubricants - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Gulf Oil Lubricants India

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23203MH2008PLC267060 and registration number is 267060. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3991.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay G Hinduja
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Shamlal Chawla
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shom A Hinduja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Munesh Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Uppal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirvik Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gulf Oil Lubricants India Share Price

What is the share price of Gulf Oil Lubricants India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹1,188.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gulf Oil Lubricants India?

The Gulf Oil Lubricants India is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gulf Oil Lubricants India?

The market cap of Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹5,888.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gulf Oil Lubricants India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gulf Oil Lubricants India are ₹1,220.20 and ₹1,185.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gulf Oil Lubricants India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulf Oil Lubricants India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹1,331.20 and 52-week low of Gulf Oil Lubricants India is ₹864.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gulf Oil Lubricants India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gulf Oil Lubricants India has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 11.08% for the past month, 18.33% over 3 months, 2.52% over 1 year, 26.38% across 3 years, and 13.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gulf Oil Lubricants India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gulf Oil Lubricants India are 15.71 and 3.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gulf Oil Lubricants India News

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