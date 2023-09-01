Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GULF OIL LUBRICANTS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Lubricants | Smallcap | NSE
₹585.10 Closed
1.066.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹578.30₹589.95
₹585.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹398.50₹644.70
₹585.10
Open Price
₹578.90
Prev. Close
₹578.95
Volume
61,588

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1591.07
  • R2596.33
  • R3602.72
  • Pivot
    584.68
  • S1579.42
  • S2573.03
  • S3567.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5417.39584.62
  • 10425.2590.17
  • 20427.34582.19
  • 50447.6541.61
  • 100431.5502.69
  • 200438.97474.9

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5110.2428.8740.9219.09-12.85-28.81
-1.55-1.1825.4023.9325.6722.12-10.17
1.761.6728.7337.1139.21117.6829.31
1.962.7033.2224.753.0131.901.08

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. Share Holdings

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund9,74,0000.4451.38
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund7,31,1190.4238.57
HDFC Multi Cap Fund6,27,7040.4333.11
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund3,83,5061.0820.23
JM Flexicap Fund36,7610.411.94
ITI Long Term Equity Fund20,8980.561.1
JM Value Fund13,8050.350.73

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23203MH2008PLC267060 and registration number is 267060. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2191.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay G Hinduja
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Chawla
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Munesh Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shom A Hinduja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Uppal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Manju Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.?

The market cap of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is ₹2,871.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is 11.71 and PB ratio of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is ₹585.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is ₹644.70 and 52-week low of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is ₹398.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data