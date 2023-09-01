Follow Us

Bajaj Finance Ltd. Share Price

BAJAJ FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹7,320.60 Closed
2.2157.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Bajaj Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,155.00₹7,329.40
₹7,320.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,485.70₹7,999.90
₹7,320.60
Open Price
₹7,168.55
Prev. Close
₹7,163.00
Volume
6,76,024

Bajaj Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17,379.93
  • R27,441.87
  • R37,554.33
  • Pivot
    7,267.47
  • S17,205.53
  • S27,093.07
  • S37,031.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57,320.497,204.97
  • 107,281.087,173.57
  • 207,282.977,172.95
  • 507,298.667,160.42
  • 1006,678.256,991.99
  • 2006,768.396,806.16

Bajaj Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

Bajaj Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Bajaj Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF49,87,9272.223,641.34
Axis Long Term Equity Fund41,22,4909.343,009.54
Axis Bluechip Fund36,76,2237.922,683.75
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF34,40,4282.552,511.41
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund30,00,0003.662,190.09
SBI Focused Equity Fund21,00,0005.121,533.06
SBI Blue Chip Fund20,60,0003.831,503.86
UTI Flexi Cap Fund20,12,4915.691,469.18
Axis Focused 25 Fund19,10,5348.921,394.75
Axis Flexi Cap Fund13,44,1028.66981.23
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bajaj Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Issue of Securities
    Bajaj Finance Limited has informed the Exchange about issue of Securities
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:29 AM

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC042961 and registration number is 042961. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27864.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajeev Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anup Saha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bhatt
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Naushad Forbes
    Director
  • Mr. Anami Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Pramit Jhaveri
    Director
  • Ms. Radhika Haribhakti
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Director
  • Mr. D J Balaji Rao
    Director
  • Dr. Arindam Bhattacharya
    Director

FAQs on Bajaj Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Bajaj Finance Ltd. is ₹4,34,19.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bajaj Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bajaj Finance Ltd. is 37.72 and PB ratio of Bajaj Finance Ltd. is 7.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bajaj Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Finance Ltd. is ₹7,320.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Finance Ltd. is ₹7,999.90 and 52-week low of Bajaj Finance Ltd. is ₹5,485.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

