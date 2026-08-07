What is the share price of Bajaj Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Finance is ₹1,082.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bajaj Finance? The Bajaj Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Finance? The market cap of Bajaj Finance is ₹673,648.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Finance are ₹1,120.00 and ₹1,075.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Finance is ₹1,177.60 and 52-week low of Bajaj Finance is ₹788.40 as on .

How has the Bajaj Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Bajaj Finance has shown returns of -5.9% over the past day, 3.81% for the past month, 11.25% over 3 months, 23.12% over 1 year, 14.99% across 3 years, and 11.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Finance are 33.18 and 5.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global