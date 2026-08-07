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Bajaj Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAJAJ FINANCE

Bajaj Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Financial ServicesNBFCRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Dollex 30BSE India 150BSE SensexBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Equal WeightBSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Bajaj Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,082.00 Closed
-5.90₹ -67.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bajaj Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,075.00₹1,120.00
₹1,082.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹788.40₹1,177.60
₹1,082.00
Open Price
₹1,110.40
Prev. Close
₹1,149.90
Volume
9,85,658

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bajaj Finance has gained 23.12% compared to peers like Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%), Muthoot Finance (9.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Finance has underperformed peers relative to Shriram Finance (33.73%) and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (29.16%).

Bajaj Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,088.351,128.78
101,067.071,101.62
201,047.751,069.63
50983.691,016.6
100942.19984.03
200973.08961.7

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajaj Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.66%, while DII stake increased to 17.75%, FII holding fell to 18.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bajaj Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,54,36,0485.412,555.69
2,30,00,0002.72,310.93
2,00,34,1843.782,012.93
1,44,97,2034.711,456.61
1,42,51,0006.261,431.87
1,24,11,1963.911,247.01
1,10,00,0001.981,105.23
1,04,10,3351.921,045.98
70,78,2232.82711.18
69,88,2281.83702.14

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bajaj Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTBajaj Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTBajaj Finance - Change In Directorate
Aug 01, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTBajaj Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTBajaj Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 02:28 AM IST ISTBajaj Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC042961 and registration number is 042961. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69850.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 621.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajeev Jain
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Naushad Forbes
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anami Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramit Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Arindam Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Bajaj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bajaj Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Bajaj Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Finance is ₹1,082.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajaj Finance?

The Bajaj Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Finance?

The market cap of Bajaj Finance is ₹673,648.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Finance are ₹1,120.00 and ₹1,075.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Finance is ₹1,177.60 and 52-week low of Bajaj Finance is ₹788.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bajaj Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajaj Finance has shown returns of -5.9% over the past day, 3.81% for the past month, 11.25% over 3 months, 23.12% over 1 year, 14.99% across 3 years, and 11.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Finance are 33.18 and 5.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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