Here's the live share price of Bajaj Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bajaj Finance has gained 23.12% compared to peers like Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%), Muthoot Finance (9.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Finance has underperformed peers relative to Shriram Finance (33.73%) and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (29.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,088.35
|1,128.78
|10
|1,067.07
|1,101.62
|20
|1,047.75
|1,069.63
|50
|983.69
|1,016.6
|100
|942.19
|984.03
|200
|973.08
|961.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bajaj Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.66%, while DII stake increased to 17.75%, FII holding fell to 18.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,54,36,048
|5.41
|2,555.69
|2,30,00,000
|2.7
|2,310.93
|2,00,34,184
|3.78
|2,012.93
|1,44,97,203
|4.71
|1,456.61
|1,42,51,000
|6.26
|1,431.87
|1,24,11,196
|3.91
|1,247.01
|1,10,00,000
|1.98
|1,105.23
|1,04,10,335
|1.92
|1,045.98
|70,78,223
|2.82
|711.18
|69,88,228
|1.83
|702.14
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Finance - Change In Directorate
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:28 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Bajaj Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC042961 and registration number is 042961. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69850.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 621.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Finance is ₹1,082.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajaj Finance is ₹673,648.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Finance are ₹1,120.00 and ₹1,075.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Finance is ₹1,177.60 and 52-week low of Bajaj Finance is ₹788.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Finance has shown returns of -5.9% over the past day, 3.81% for the past month, 11.25% over 3 months, 23.12% over 1 year, 14.99% across 3 years, and 11.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Finance are 33.18 and 5.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global