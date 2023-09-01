Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
|-6.80
|-8.36
|13.12
|7.14
|13.23
|86.22
|49.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|49,87,927
|2.22
|3,641.34
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|41,22,490
|9.34
|3,009.54
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|36,76,223
|7.92
|2,683.75
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|34,40,428
|2.55
|2,511.41
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|30,00,000
|3.66
|2,190.09
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|21,00,000
|5.12
|1,533.06
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|20,60,000
|3.83
|1,503.86
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|20,12,491
|5.69
|1,469.18
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|19,10,534
|8.92
|1,394.75
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|13,44,102
|8.66
|981.23
Bajaj Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC042961 and registration number is 042961. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27864.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bajaj Finance Ltd. is ₹4,34,19.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bajaj Finance Ltd. is 37.72 and PB ratio of Bajaj Finance Ltd. is 7.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Finance Ltd. is ₹7,320.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Finance Ltd. is ₹7,999.90 and 52-week low of Bajaj Finance Ltd. is ₹5,485.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.