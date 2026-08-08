Here's the live share price of Sobha along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
|Sunteck Realty
|-1.32
|-9.22
|-14.08
|-28.49
|-21.12
|-6.87
|-5.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sobha has declined 14.01% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Sobha has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,359.13
|1,363.37
|10
|1,377.45
|1,374.69
|20
|1,428.68
|1,393.73
|50
|1,402.36
|1,400.73
|100
|1,368.42
|1,402.27
|200
|1,436
|1,419.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sobha remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 25.99%, FII holding fell to 6.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|62,94,568
|3.05
|867.71
|25,84,487
|3.12
|356.27
|15,13,099
|1.45
|208.58
|13,88,962
|1.05
|191.47
|11,05,214
|1.09
|152.35
|10,61,465
|0.99
|146.32
|10,28,499
|2.16
|141.78
|9,70,000
|0.5
|133.71
|9,57,695
|0.74
|132.02
|6,74,975
|0.5
|93.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Sobha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Sobha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Sobha - Sobha Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Press Release Titled Operational And Financial Performance Q1 FY 2026-2
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Sobha - Sobha Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Press Release Titled Operational And Financial Performance Q1 FY 2026-2
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Sobha - Sobha Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Press Release Titled Operational And Financial Performance Q1 FY 2026-2
Source: Dion Global
Sobha Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201KA1995PLC018475 and registration number is 018475. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5367.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sobha is ₹1,339.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sobha is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sobha is ₹14,327.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sobha are ₹1,360.20 and ₹1,335.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sobha stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sobha is ₹1,730.90 and 52-week low of Sobha is ₹1,131.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sobha has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, -7.78% for the past month, -7.58% over 3 months, -14.01% over 1 year, 31.73% across 3 years, and 17.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sobha are 62.12 and 3.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global