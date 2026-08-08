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Sobha Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOBHA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE RealtyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sobha along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,339.70 Closed
-1.41₹ -19.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sobha Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,335.30₹1,360.20
₹1,339.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,131.10₹1,730.90
₹1,339.70
Open Price
₹1,359.05
Prev. Close
₹1,358.85
Volume
5,665

Source: Dion Global

Sobha Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46
Sunteck Realty		-1.32-9.22-14.08-28.49-21.12-6.87-5.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sobha has declined 14.01% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Sobha has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Sobha Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sobha Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,359.131,363.37
101,377.451,374.69
201,428.681,393.73
501,402.361,400.73
1001,368.421,402.27
2001,4361,419.13

Source: Dion Global

Sobha Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sobha remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 25.99%, FII holding fell to 6.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sobha Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
62,94,5683.05867.71
25,84,4873.12356.27
15,13,0991.45208.58
13,88,9621.05191.47
11,05,2141.09152.35
10,61,4650.99146.32
10,28,4992.16141.78
9,70,0000.5133.71
9,57,6950.74132.02
6,74,9750.593.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sobha Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTSobha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 22, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTSobha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 20, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTSobha - Sobha Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Press Release Titled Operational And Financial Performance Q1 FY 2026-2
Jul 20, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTSobha - Sobha Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Press Release Titled Operational And Financial Performance Q1 FY 2026-2
Jul 20, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTSobha - Sobha Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Press Release Titled Operational And Financial Performance Q1 FY 2026-2

Source: Dion Global

About Sobha

Sobha Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201KA1995PLC018475 and registration number is 018475. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5367.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi PNC Menon
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jagadish Nangineni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nisanth M N
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Ms. Srivathsala K N
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Mangalorkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Bhimrao Hosur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subba Rao Amarthaluru
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sobha Share Price

What is the share price of Sobha?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sobha is ₹1,339.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sobha?

The Sobha is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sobha?

The market cap of Sobha is ₹14,327.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sobha?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sobha are ₹1,360.20 and ₹1,335.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sobha?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sobha stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sobha is ₹1,730.90 and 52-week low of Sobha is ₹1,131.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sobha performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sobha has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, -7.78% for the past month, -7.58% over 3 months, -14.01% over 1 year, 31.73% across 3 years, and 17.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sobha?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sobha are 62.12 and 3.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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