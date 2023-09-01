Follow Us

Sobha Ltd. Share Price

SOBHA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹610.20 Closed
-0.02-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sobha Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹607.35₹617.80
₹610.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹412.10₹750.85
₹610.20
Open Price
₹612.95
Prev. Close
₹610.35
Volume
1,71,297

Sobha Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1616.42
  • R2622.33
  • R3626.87
  • Pivot
    611.88
  • S1605.97
  • S2601.43
  • S3595.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5638.3603.77
  • 10636.03596.1
  • 20642.21589.41
  • 50678.13574.36
  • 100640.55561.18
  • 200686.37568.01

Sobha Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

Sobha Ltd. Share Holdings

Sobha Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund31,57,3702.08195.69
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund21,31,2431.45132.09
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan14,24,9330.8288.32
Franklin Build India Fund5,40,0002.2533.47
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund5,18,2890.732.12
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund4,72,1240.4129.26
Nippon India Value Fund4,38,5470.4927.18
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund4,29,5411.126.62
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund3,96,3080.5924.56
SBI Infrastructure Fund2,62,4031.416.26
View All Mutual Funds

Sobha Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Sobha Limited has informed the Exchange about Outcome
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:17 PM

About Sobha Ltd.

Sobha Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201KA1995PLC018475 and registration number is 018475. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2754.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi PNC Menon
    Chairman
  • Mr. J C Sharma
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. T P Seetharam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R V S Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. K N Srivathsala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Jagdish Puri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sobha Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sobha Ltd.?

The market cap of Sobha Ltd. is ₹5,788.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sobha Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sobha Ltd. is 55.55 and PB ratio of Sobha Ltd. is 2.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sobha Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sobha Ltd. is ₹610.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sobha Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sobha Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sobha Ltd. is ₹750.85 and 52-week low of Sobha Ltd. is ₹412.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

