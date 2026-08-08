What is the share price of Sobha? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sobha is ₹1,339.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Sobha? The Sobha is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sobha? The market cap of Sobha is ₹14,327.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sobha? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sobha are ₹1,360.20 and ₹1,335.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sobha? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sobha stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sobha is ₹1,730.90 and 52-week low of Sobha is ₹1,131.10 as on .

How has the Sobha performed historically in terms of returns? The Sobha has shown returns of -1.41% over the past day, -7.78% for the past month, -7.58% over 3 months, -14.01% over 1 year, 31.73% across 3 years, and 17.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sobha? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sobha are 62.12 and 3.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global