What is the Market Cap of Sobha Ltd.? The market cap of Sobha Ltd. is ₹5,788.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sobha Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sobha Ltd. is 55.55 and PB ratio of Sobha Ltd. is 2.32 as on .

What is the share price of Sobha Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sobha Ltd. is ₹610.20 as on .