Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
|9.04
|42.26
|58.20
|101.74
|94.95
|394.87
|115.84
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|31,57,370
|2.08
|195.69
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|21,31,243
|1.45
|132.09
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|14,24,933
|0.82
|88.32
|Franklin Build India Fund
|5,40,000
|2.25
|33.47
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|5,18,289
|0.7
|32.12
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|4,72,124
|0.41
|29.26
|Nippon India Value Fund
|4,38,547
|0.49
|27.18
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|4,29,541
|1.1
|26.62
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|3,96,308
|0.59
|24.56
|SBI Infrastructure Fund
|2,62,403
|1.4
|16.26
Sobha Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201KA1995PLC018475 and registration number is 018475. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2754.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sobha Ltd. is ₹5,788.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sobha Ltd. is 55.55 and PB ratio of Sobha Ltd. is 2.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sobha Ltd. is ₹610.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sobha Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sobha Ltd. is ₹750.85 and 52-week low of Sobha Ltd. is ₹412.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.