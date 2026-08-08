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PNB Gilts Share Price

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BSE

PNB GILTS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Finance
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BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of PNB Gilts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.88 Closed
-1.62₹ -1.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PNB Gilts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.50₹82.52
₹80.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.75₹109.95
₹80.88
Open Price
₹82.52
Prev. Close
₹82.21
Volume
43,953

Source: Dion Global

PNB Gilts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PNB Gilts		-4.27-7.5110.82-0.44-21.938.051.89
Jio Financial Services		0.375.902.53-4.40-20.870.740.44
Nalwa Sons Investments		2.134.51-5.10-11.10-14.0929.8525.30
Summit Securities		0.23-2.46-8.18-17.25-24.2516.6414.42
Vardhman Holdings		5.88-0.39-4.226.94-7.158.982.13
Jindal Photo		0.43-7.62-6.30-24.7427.3446.6261.34
BEML Land Assets		-0.49-7.41-17.00-10.96-16.222.93-9.03
Naperol Investments		-0.23-2.99-7.845.16-35.65-24.57-21.97
Industrial Investment Trust		14.397.69-11.563.18-13.8312.4116.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PNB Gilts has declined 21.93% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%). From a 5 year perspective, PNB Gilts has underperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).

PNB Gilts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PNB Gilts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
583.7883.71
1084.8184.36
2086.4185.53
5087.3485.15
10079.383.25
20081.3684.16

Source: Dion Global

PNB Gilts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PNB Gilts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PNB Gilts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTPNB Gilts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 07, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTPNB Gilts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTPNB Gilts - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTPNB Gilts - Approved The Notice Of 30Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, September 28
Aug 07, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTPNB Gilts - Record Date For Entitlement Of Final Dividend 2025-26, If Declared At Ensuing AGM, Fixed As Monday, September 21,

Source: Dion Global

About PNB Gilts

PNB Gilts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC077120 and registration number is 077120. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1698.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 180.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kalyan Kumar
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Pareed Sunil
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. T M Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Singh Gusain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kamal Verma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rekha Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amith Kumar Srivastava
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on PNB Gilts Share Price

What is the share price of PNB Gilts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNB Gilts is ₹80.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PNB Gilts?

The PNB Gilts is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PNB Gilts?

The market cap of PNB Gilts is ₹1,455.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PNB Gilts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PNB Gilts are ₹82.52 and ₹80.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNB Gilts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNB Gilts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNB Gilts is ₹109.95 and 52-week low of PNB Gilts is ₹58.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PNB Gilts performed historically in terms of returns?

The PNB Gilts has shown returns of -1.62% over the past day, -7.51% for the past month, 10.82% over 3 months, -21.93% over 1 year, 8.05% across 3 years, and 1.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PNB Gilts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNB Gilts are 14.24 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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