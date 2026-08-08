Here's the live share price of PNB Gilts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PNB Gilts
|-4.27
|-7.51
|10.82
|-0.44
|-21.93
|8.05
|1.89
|Jio Financial Services
|0.37
|5.90
|2.53
|-4.40
|-20.87
|0.74
|0.44
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|2.13
|4.51
|-5.10
|-11.10
|-14.09
|29.85
|25.30
|Summit Securities
|0.23
|-2.46
|-8.18
|-17.25
|-24.25
|16.64
|14.42
|Vardhman Holdings
|5.88
|-0.39
|-4.22
|6.94
|-7.15
|8.98
|2.13
|Jindal Photo
|0.43
|-7.62
|-6.30
|-24.74
|27.34
|46.62
|61.34
|BEML Land Assets
|-0.49
|-7.41
|-17.00
|-10.96
|-16.22
|2.93
|-9.03
|Naperol Investments
|-0.23
|-2.99
|-7.84
|5.16
|-35.65
|-24.57
|-21.97
|Industrial Investment Trust
|14.39
|7.69
|-11.56
|3.18
|-13.83
|12.41
|16.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PNB Gilts has declined 21.93% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%). From a 5 year perspective, PNB Gilts has underperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83.78
|83.71
|10
|84.81
|84.36
|20
|86.41
|85.53
|50
|87.34
|85.15
|100
|79.3
|83.25
|200
|81.36
|84.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PNB Gilts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|PNB Gilts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|PNB Gilts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|PNB Gilts - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|PNB Gilts - Approved The Notice Of 30Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, September 28
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|PNB Gilts - Record Date For Entitlement Of Final Dividend 2025-26, If Declared At Ensuing AGM, Fixed As Monday, September 21,
Source: Dion Global
PNB Gilts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC077120 and registration number is 077120. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1698.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 180.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNB Gilts is ₹80.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PNB Gilts is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PNB Gilts is ₹1,455.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PNB Gilts are ₹82.52 and ₹80.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNB Gilts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNB Gilts is ₹109.95 and 52-week low of PNB Gilts is ₹58.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PNB Gilts has shown returns of -1.62% over the past day, -7.51% for the past month, 10.82% over 3 months, -21.93% over 1 year, 8.05% across 3 years, and 1.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNB Gilts are 14.24 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.47 per annum.
Source: Dion Global