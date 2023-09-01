Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.84
|-2.52
|4.08
|5.81
|-0.70
|35.24
|98.44
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PNB Gilts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC077120 and registration number is 077120. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 989.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 180.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PNB Gilts Ltd. is ₹1,146.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PNB Gilts Ltd. is 16.48 and PB ratio of PNB Gilts Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNB Gilts Ltd. is ₹63.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNB Gilts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNB Gilts Ltd. is ₹71.65 and 52-week low of PNB Gilts Ltd. is ₹55.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.