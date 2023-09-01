Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

PNB Gilts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PNB GILTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹63.70 Closed
1.110.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PNB Gilts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.00₹64.00
₹63.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.60₹71.65
₹63.70
Open Price
₹63.10
Prev. Close
₹63.00
Volume
3,08,373

PNB Gilts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164.13
  • R264.57
  • R365.13
  • Pivot
    63.57
  • S163.13
  • S262.57
  • S362.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 561.3362.9
  • 1061.0462.99
  • 2061.3263.39
  • 5064.263.48
  • 10063.8862.81
  • 20064.4362.46

PNB Gilts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.84-2.524.085.81-0.7035.2498.44
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

PNB Gilts Ltd. Share Holdings

PNB Gilts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PNB Gilts Ltd.

PNB Gilts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC077120 and registration number is 077120. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 989.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 180.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Saha
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Vikas Goel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashutosh Choudhury
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Uma Ajay Relan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P P Pareek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. T M Bhasin
    Independent Director

FAQs on PNB Gilts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PNB Gilts Ltd.?

The market cap of PNB Gilts Ltd. is ₹1,146.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PNB Gilts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PNB Gilts Ltd. is 16.48 and PB ratio of PNB Gilts Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PNB Gilts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNB Gilts Ltd. is ₹63.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNB Gilts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNB Gilts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNB Gilts Ltd. is ₹71.65 and 52-week low of PNB Gilts Ltd. is ₹55.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data