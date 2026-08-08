What is the share price of PNB Gilts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNB Gilts is ₹80.88 as on .

What kind of stock is PNB Gilts? The PNB Gilts is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PNB Gilts? The market cap of PNB Gilts is ₹1,455.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PNB Gilts? Today’s highest and lowest price of PNB Gilts are ₹82.52 and ₹80.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNB Gilts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNB Gilts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNB Gilts is ₹109.95 and 52-week low of PNB Gilts is ₹58.75 as on .

How has the PNB Gilts performed historically in terms of returns? The PNB Gilts has shown returns of -1.62% over the past day, -7.51% for the past month, 10.82% over 3 months, -21.93% over 1 year, 8.05% across 3 years, and 1.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PNB Gilts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNB Gilts are 14.24 and 0.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global