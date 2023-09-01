Follow Us

Minda Corporation Ltd. Share Price

MINDA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹345.25 Closed
5.5218.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Minda Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹327.50₹346.80
₹345.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹185.00₹333.00
₹345.25
Open Price
₹328.90
Prev. Close
₹327.20
Volume
30,46,211

Minda Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1352.1
  • R2358.45
  • R3370.75
  • Pivot
    339.8
  • S1333.45
  • S2321.15
  • S3314.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5194.99323.08
  • 10200.31318.49
  • 20203.27312.49
  • 50216.22301.67
  • 100212.93285.24
  • 200210.08261.42

Minda Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.7313.8522.2268.0053.05362.23127.32
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
8.2619.5444.5573.4293.61772.18472.57
6.11-1.5932.8854.0848.43324.8999.52
25.2818.1429.8070.3631.80430.31161.17
-0.53-3.4621.9545.1643.45289.7681.81
11.194.4068.33174.62105.96661.31287.16
-3.513.4439.3476.2376.5568.645.03
10.694.5130.6066.5942.0437.0237.02
0.55-8.2569.6699.4461.93169.6932.19
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.29-0.2727.0136.76-3.261,840.43619.70
-3.692.8017.5244.9412.786.15-10.86
14.4441.5732.7976.85109.90412.39412.39
8.2623.5833.9532.86-24.01103.96-43.75
0.269.8738.3718.22-0.595.13-54.98
-3.1721.5926.6333.7512.0417.9117.91
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Minda Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Minda Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund38,44,7182.6118.74
Quant Small Cap Fund31,62,9741.4497.69
Axis Multicap Fund22,22,0221.5768.63
Axis Small Cap Fund19,70,9850.4160.87
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund9,83,8610.7330.39
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund7,35,2781.6422.71
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund7,31,9761.0522.61
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund3,50,000110.81
ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund3,46,9210.3210.36
Axis Value Fund2,80,0002.798.65
View All Mutual Funds

Minda Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Jun, 2023Board MeetingRights issue & Preferential issue
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Minda Corporation Ltd.

Minda Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020401 and registration number is 020401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of padlocks, locks, keys, hinges and the like, hardware for buildings, furniture, vehicles etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2734.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Minda
    Chairman & Group CEO
  • Mr. N K Modi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aakash Minda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Sud
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pratima Ram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Parkash Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Minda Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Minda Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Minda Corporation Ltd. is ₹8,254.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Minda Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Minda Corporation Ltd. is 35.15 and PB ratio of Minda Corporation Ltd. is 6.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Minda Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minda Corporation Ltd. is ₹345.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Minda Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minda Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minda Corporation Ltd. is ₹333.00 and 52-week low of Minda Corporation Ltd. is ₹185.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

