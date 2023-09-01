Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.73
|13.85
|22.22
|68.00
|53.05
|362.23
|127.32
|2.99
|-3.02
|13.61
|33.52
|7.39
|56.35
|7.57
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|8.26
|19.54
|44.55
|73.42
|93.61
|772.18
|472.57
|6.11
|-1.59
|32.88
|54.08
|48.43
|324.89
|99.52
|25.28
|18.14
|29.80
|70.36
|31.80
|430.31
|161.17
|-0.53
|-3.46
|21.95
|45.16
|43.45
|289.76
|81.81
|11.19
|4.40
|68.33
|174.62
|105.96
|661.31
|287.16
|-3.51
|3.44
|39.34
|76.23
|76.55
|68.64
|5.03
|10.69
|4.51
|30.60
|66.59
|42.04
|37.02
|37.02
|0.55
|-8.25
|69.66
|99.44
|61.93
|169.69
|32.19
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|4.29
|-0.27
|27.01
|36.76
|-3.26
|1,840.43
|619.70
|-3.69
|2.80
|17.52
|44.94
|12.78
|6.15
|-10.86
|14.44
|41.57
|32.79
|76.85
|109.90
|412.39
|412.39
|8.26
|23.58
|33.95
|32.86
|-24.01
|103.96
|-43.75
|0.26
|9.87
|38.37
|18.22
|-0.59
|5.13
|-54.98
|-3.17
|21.59
|26.63
|33.75
|12.04
|17.91
|17.91
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|38,44,718
|2.6
|118.74
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|31,62,974
|1.44
|97.69
|Axis Multicap Fund
|22,22,022
|1.57
|68.63
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|19,70,985
|0.41
|60.87
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|9,83,861
|0.73
|30.39
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|7,35,278
|1.64
|22.71
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|7,31,976
|1.05
|22.61
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|3,50,000
|1
|10.81
|ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund
|3,46,921
|0.32
|10.36
|Axis Value Fund
|2,80,000
|2.79
|8.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue & Preferential issue
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Minda Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020401 and registration number is 020401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of padlocks, locks, keys, hinges and the like, hardware for buildings, furniture, vehicles etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2734.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Minda Corporation Ltd. is ₹8,254.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Minda Corporation Ltd. is 35.15 and PB ratio of Minda Corporation Ltd. is 6.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minda Corporation Ltd. is ₹345.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minda Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minda Corporation Ltd. is ₹333.00 and 52-week low of Minda Corporation Ltd. is ₹185.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.