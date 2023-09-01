Minda Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020401 and registration number is 020401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of padlocks, locks, keys, hinges and the like, hardware for buildings, furniture, vehicles etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2734.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.