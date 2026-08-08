Here's the live share price of Minda Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Minda Corporation has gained 55.25% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), JBM Auto (6.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Minda Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|702.38
|715.12
|10
|689.1
|705.04
|20
|687.92
|694.19
|50
|664.74
|662.86
|100
|590.34
|626.34
|200
|584.63
|593.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Minda Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 81.54%, while DII stake decreased to 17.88%, FII holding rose to 9.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|66,07,215
|2.46
|460.39
|57,69,277
|1.37
|402
|33,40,058
|1.41
|232.74
|29,81,058
|3.15
|207.72
|28,71,254
|1.91
|200.07
|26,61,515
|1.98
|185.45
|13,92,774
|1.69
|97.05
|10,61,707
|1.46
|73.98
|10,27,882
|0.55
|71.62
|6,00,000
|1.08
|41.81
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Minda Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Minda Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Standalone And Consolidated Audited
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:28 PM IST IST
|Minda Corporation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Minda Corporation - Letter To Shareholders Regarding Transfer Of Unpaid And Unclaimed Dividend For FY 2018-19(Final) And Corr
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Minda Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Minda Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020401 and registration number is 020401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of padlocks, locks, keys, hinges and the like, hardware for buildings, furniture, vehicles etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5017.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minda Corporation is ₹717.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Minda Corporation is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Minda Corporation is ₹17,144.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Minda Corporation are ₹729.55 and ₹701.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minda Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minda Corporation is ₹735.45 and 52-week low of Minda Corporation is ₹445.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Minda Corporation has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, 4.43% for the past month, 33.6% over 3 months, 55.25% over 1 year, 34.37% across 3 years, and 40.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Minda Corporation are 47.59 and 6.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global