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Minda Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

MINDA CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Minda Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹717.10 Closed
0.06₹ 0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Minda Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹701.00₹729.55
₹717.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹445.25₹735.45
₹717.10
Open Price
₹716.70
Prev. Close
₹716.70
Volume
19,804

Source: Dion Global

Minda Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Minda Corporation has gained 55.25% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), JBM Auto (6.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Minda Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Minda Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Minda Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5702.38715.12
10689.1705.04
20687.92694.19
50664.74662.86
100590.34626.34
200584.63593.44

Source: Dion Global

Minda Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Minda Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 81.54%, while DII stake decreased to 17.88%, FII holding rose to 9.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Minda Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
66,07,2152.46460.39
57,69,2771.37402
33,40,0581.41232.74
29,81,0583.15207.72
28,71,2541.91200.07
26,61,5151.98185.45
13,92,7741.6997.05
10,61,7071.4673.98
10,27,8820.5571.62
6,00,0001.0841.81

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Minda Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTMinda Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTMinda Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Standalone And Consolidated Audited
Jul 29, 2026, 03:28 PM IST ISTMinda Corporation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 28, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTMinda Corporation - Letter To Shareholders Regarding Transfer Of Unpaid And Unclaimed Dividend For FY 2018-19(Final) And Corr
Jul 20, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTMinda Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Minda Corporation

Minda Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020401 and registration number is 020401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of padlocks, locks, keys, hinges and the like, hardware for buildings, furniture, vehicles etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5017.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Minda
    Chairman & Group CEO
  • Mr. Aakash Minda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. N K Modi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Laxman Ramnarayan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pratima Ram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Sud
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gajanan V Gandhe
    Independent Director

FAQs on Minda Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Minda Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Minda Corporation is ₹717.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Minda Corporation?

The Minda Corporation is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Minda Corporation?

The market cap of Minda Corporation is ₹17,144.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Minda Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Minda Corporation are ₹729.55 and ₹701.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Minda Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Minda Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Minda Corporation is ₹735.45 and 52-week low of Minda Corporation is ₹445.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Minda Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Minda Corporation has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, 4.43% for the past month, 33.6% over 3 months, 55.25% over 1 year, 34.37% across 3 years, and 40.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Minda Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Minda Corporation are 47.59 and 6.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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