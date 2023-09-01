Follow Us

Indigo Paints Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIGO PAINTS LTD.

Sector : Paints/Varnishes | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,583.20 Closed
0.8212.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indigo Paints Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,550.05₹1,592.25
₹1,583.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹981.95₹1,693.85
₹1,583.20
Open Price
₹1,580.00
Prev. Close
₹1,570.30
Volume
52,277

Indigo Paints Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,603.02
  • R21,618.73
  • R31,645.22
  • Pivot
    1,576.53
  • S11,560.82
  • S21,534.33
  • S31,518.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,455.371,553.95
  • 101,467.811,545.27
  • 201,484.151,538.82
  • 501,539.321,499.05
  • 1001,496.121,429.75
  • 2001,610.011,402.24

Indigo Paints Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.390.167.3859.03-2.06-49.25-49.25
0.05-2.450.6314.79-5.3864.76139.50
2.232.5110.6924.006.7330.14119.26
5.540.3418.4324.851.193.78-1.01
-1.26-3.2910.6827.2639.6630.0057.96
3.559.8937.3837.5954.54227.30458.60
0.350.0375.22169.8497.7897.7897.78
1.723.173.707.91-4.40132.9771.81
1.853.9462.72227.38227.38227.38227.38

Indigo Paints Ltd. Share Holdings

Indigo Paints Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund90,6000.1214.43
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund65,0001.0710.35
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan40,0000.066.37
Axis Balanced Advantage Fund38,1910.36.08
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,2990.140.84
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,4380.140.55
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,1790.140.35
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,2370.140.2
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF5830.150.09
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3530.140.06
View All Mutual Funds

Indigo Paints Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indigo Paints Ltd.

Indigo Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114PN2000PLC014669 and registration number is 014669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 905.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Kamala Jalan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Hemant Jalan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Narayanankutty Kottiedath Venugopal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Badriprasad Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Ramniranjan Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Nigam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ashwini Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sakshi Vijay Chopra
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Indigo Paints Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indigo Paints Ltd.?

The market cap of Indigo Paints Ltd. is ₹7,475.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indigo Paints Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indigo Paints Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Indigo Paints Ltd. is 157.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indigo Paints Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indigo Paints Ltd. is ₹1,583.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indigo Paints Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indigo Paints Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indigo Paints Ltd. is ₹1,693.85 and 52-week low of Indigo Paints Ltd. is ₹981.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

