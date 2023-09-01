Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.39
|0.16
|7.38
|59.03
|-2.06
|-49.25
|-49.25
|0.05
|-2.45
|0.63
|14.79
|-5.38
|64.76
|139.50
|2.23
|2.51
|10.69
|24.00
|6.73
|30.14
|119.26
|5.54
|0.34
|18.43
|24.85
|1.19
|3.78
|-1.01
|-1.26
|-3.29
|10.68
|27.26
|39.66
|30.00
|57.96
|3.55
|9.89
|37.38
|37.59
|54.54
|227.30
|458.60
|0.35
|0.03
|75.22
|169.84
|97.78
|97.78
|97.78
|1.72
|3.17
|3.70
|7.91
|-4.40
|132.97
|71.81
|1.85
|3.94
|62.72
|227.38
|227.38
|227.38
|227.38
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|90,600
|0.12
|14.43
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|65,000
|1.07
|10.35
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|40,000
|0.06
|6.37
|Axis Balanced Advantage Fund
|38,191
|0.3
|6.08
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,299
|0.14
|0.84
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,438
|0.14
|0.55
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,179
|0.14
|0.35
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,237
|0.14
|0.2
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|583
|0.15
|0.09
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|353
|0.14
|0.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indigo Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114PN2000PLC014669 and registration number is 014669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 905.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indigo Paints Ltd. is ₹7,475.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indigo Paints Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Indigo Paints Ltd. is 157.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indigo Paints Ltd. is ₹1,583.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indigo Paints Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indigo Paints Ltd. is ₹1,693.85 and 52-week low of Indigo Paints Ltd. is ₹981.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.