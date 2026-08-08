What is the share price of Indigo Paints? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indigo Paints is ₹1,121.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indigo Paints? The Indigo Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indigo Paints? The market cap of Indigo Paints is ₹5,350.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indigo Paints? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indigo Paints are ₹1,134.55 and ₹1,110.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indigo Paints? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indigo Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indigo Paints is ₹1,345.00 and 52-week low of Indigo Paints is ₹702.10 as on .

How has the Indigo Paints performed historically in terms of returns? The Indigo Paints has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, 21.32% over 3 months, -7.28% over 1 year, -11.16% across 3 years, and -14.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indigo Paints? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indigo Paints are 36.88 and 4.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global