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Indigo Paints Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIGO PAINTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Indigo Paints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,121.00 Closed
-0.59₹ -6.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indigo Paints Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,110.00₹1,134.55
₹1,121.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹702.10₹1,345.00
₹1,121.00
Open Price
₹1,134.55
Prev. Close
₹1,127.60
Volume
2,350

Source: Dion Global

Indigo Paints Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indigo Paints		0.762.4021.327.91-7.28-11.16-14.93
Asian Paints		-1.00-0.507.5712.578.58-6.62-1.89
Berger Paints (India)		2.054.358.9113.39-2.60-3.39-4.74
Kansai Nerolac Paints		6.680.96-0.73-1.29-10.08-13.83-13.05
JSW Dulux		5.03-0.504.243.92-14.792.976.76
Sirca Paints India		5.0310.314.10-5.90-0.294.944.42
Shalimar Paints		28.2460.3552.0031.9612.56-18.17-4.35
Kamdhenu Ventures		0.88-9.63-15.60-14.97-49.84-51.08-23.75
Retina Paints		8.53-0.76-23.12-32.51-46.01-3.437.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indigo Paints has declined 7.28% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Indigo Paints has underperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).

Indigo Paints Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indigo Paints Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,090.091,086.92
101,076.311,082.38
201,069.111,071.32
501,029.561,034.76
100937.441,008.8
2001,026.231,025.63

Source: Dion Global

Indigo Paints Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indigo Paints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.25%, FII holding fell to 5.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indigo Paints Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
30,31,3940.76307.76
26,00,0000.34263.97
10,70,0000.39108.63
8,74,4280.1688.78
6,50,0000.7465.99
5,91,8190.4960.08
4,03,5320.4840.97
3,94,1651.1440.02
1,79,9190.2818.27
50,0001.525.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indigo Paints Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTIndigo Paints - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 23, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTIndigo Paints - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 16, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTIndigo Paints - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financia
Jul 16, 2026, 03:18 AM IST ISTIndigo Paints - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTIndigo Paints - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Indigo Paints

Indigo Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114PN2000PLC014669 and registration number is 014669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1330.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Kamala Jalan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Narayanankutty Kottiedath Venugopal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Hemant Jalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Badriprasad Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Ramniranjan Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Nigam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ashwini Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Kumar Pandey
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indigo Paints Share Price

What is the share price of Indigo Paints?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indigo Paints is ₹1,121.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indigo Paints?

The Indigo Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indigo Paints?

The market cap of Indigo Paints is ₹5,350.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indigo Paints?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indigo Paints are ₹1,134.55 and ₹1,110.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indigo Paints?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indigo Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indigo Paints is ₹1,345.00 and 52-week low of Indigo Paints is ₹702.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indigo Paints performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indigo Paints has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, 21.32% over 3 months, -7.28% over 1 year, -11.16% across 3 years, and -14.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indigo Paints?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indigo Paints are 36.88 and 4.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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