Here's the live share price of Indigo Paints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indigo Paints
|0.76
|2.40
|21.32
|7.91
|-7.28
|-11.16
|-14.93
|Asian Paints
|-1.00
|-0.50
|7.57
|12.57
|8.58
|-6.62
|-1.89
|Berger Paints (India)
|2.05
|4.35
|8.91
|13.39
|-2.60
|-3.39
|-4.74
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|6.68
|0.96
|-0.73
|-1.29
|-10.08
|-13.83
|-13.05
|JSW Dulux
|5.03
|-0.50
|4.24
|3.92
|-14.79
|2.97
|6.76
|Sirca Paints India
|5.03
|10.31
|4.10
|-5.90
|-0.29
|4.94
|4.42
|Shalimar Paints
|28.24
|60.35
|52.00
|31.96
|12.56
|-18.17
|-4.35
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|0.88
|-9.63
|-15.60
|-14.97
|-49.84
|-51.08
|-23.75
|Retina Paints
|8.53
|-0.76
|-23.12
|-32.51
|-46.01
|-3.43
|7.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indigo Paints has declined 7.28% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Indigo Paints has underperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,090.09
|1,086.92
|10
|1,076.31
|1,082.38
|20
|1,069.11
|1,071.32
|50
|1,029.56
|1,034.76
|100
|937.44
|1,008.8
|200
|1,026.23
|1,025.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indigo Paints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.25%, FII holding fell to 5.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|30,31,394
|0.76
|307.76
|26,00,000
|0.34
|263.97
|10,70,000
|0.39
|108.63
|8,74,428
|0.16
|88.78
|6,50,000
|0.74
|65.99
|5,91,819
|0.49
|60.08
|4,03,532
|0.48
|40.97
|3,94,165
|1.14
|40.02
|1,79,919
|0.28
|18.27
|50,000
|1.52
|5.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Indigo Paints - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Indigo Paints - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Indigo Paints - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financia
|Jul 16, 2026, 03:18 AM IST IST
|Indigo Paints - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Indigo Paints - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Indigo Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24114PN2000PLC014669 and registration number is 014669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1330.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indigo Paints is ₹1,121.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indigo Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indigo Paints is ₹5,350.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indigo Paints are ₹1,134.55 and ₹1,110.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indigo Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indigo Paints is ₹1,345.00 and 52-week low of Indigo Paints is ₹702.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indigo Paints has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, 21.32% over 3 months, -7.28% over 1 year, -11.16% across 3 years, and -14.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indigo Paints are 36.88 and 4.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global