What is the share price of Den Networks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Den Networks is ₹27.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Den Networks? The Den Networks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Den Networks? The market cap of Den Networks is ₹1,306.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Den Networks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Den Networks are ₹27.62 and ₹27.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Den Networks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Den Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Den Networks is ₹37.95 and 52-week low of Den Networks is ₹22.75 as on .

How has the Den Networks performed historically in terms of returns? The Den Networks has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -4.9% for the past month, -2.98% over 3 months, -24.45% over 1 year, -12.86% across 3 years, and -12.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Den Networks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Den Networks are 8.82 and 0.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global