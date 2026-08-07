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Den Networks Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEN NETWORKS

Mukesh Ambani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Den Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.38 Closed
0.26₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Den Networks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.23₹27.62
₹27.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.75₹37.95
₹27.38
Open Price
₹27.62
Prev. Close
₹27.31
Volume
3,772

Source: Dion Global

Den Networks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Den Networks has declined 24.45% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Den Networks has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Den Networks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Den Networks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.4927.47
1027.3227.53
2027.9727.84
5028.4528.14
10027.6828.36
20029.2429.73

Source: Dion Global

Den Networks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Den Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Den Networks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTDen Networks - Newspaper Clippings - 'Annual General Meeting' Of The Members Of The Company And Other Related Information
Aug 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTDen Networks - 19Th Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company On September 2, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTDen Networks - Investor Presentation
Jul 14, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTDen Networks - Board Meeting Outcome for Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 3
Jul 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTDen Networks - Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Den Networks

Den Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490MH2007PLC344765 and registration number is 165673. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1000.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 476.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sameer Manchanda
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anuj Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Kalyandas Fulwadaya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sancheti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Yogendra Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Dwarkadas Hingwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achuthan Siddharth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Den Networks Share Price

What is the share price of Den Networks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Den Networks is ₹27.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Den Networks?

The Den Networks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Den Networks?

The market cap of Den Networks is ₹1,306.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Den Networks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Den Networks are ₹27.62 and ₹27.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Den Networks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Den Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Den Networks is ₹37.95 and 52-week low of Den Networks is ₹22.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Den Networks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Den Networks has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -4.9% for the past month, -2.98% over 3 months, -24.45% over 1 year, -12.86% across 3 years, and -12.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Den Networks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Den Networks are 8.82 and 0.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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