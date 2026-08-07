Here's the live share price of Den Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Den Networks has declined 24.45% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Den Networks has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.49
|27.47
|10
|27.32
|27.53
|20
|27.97
|27.84
|50
|28.45
|28.14
|100
|27.68
|28.36
|200
|29.24
|29.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Den Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Den Networks - Newspaper Clippings - 'Annual General Meeting' Of The Members Of The Company And Other Related Information
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Den Networks - 19Th Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company On September 2, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Den Networks - Investor Presentation
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Den Networks - Board Meeting Outcome for Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 3
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Den Networks - Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Den Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490MH2007PLC344765 and registration number is 165673. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1000.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 476.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Den Networks is ₹27.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Den Networks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Den Networks is ₹1,306.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Den Networks are ₹27.62 and ₹27.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Den Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Den Networks is ₹37.95 and 52-week low of Den Networks is ₹22.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Den Networks has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -4.9% for the past month, -2.98% over 3 months, -24.45% over 1 year, -12.86% across 3 years, and -12.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Den Networks are 8.82 and 0.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global