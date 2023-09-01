Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
|5.78
|6.40
|30.56
|26.80
|-10.84
|-5.21
|-77.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Den Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490MH2007PLC344765 and registration number is 165673. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1153.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 476.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Den Networks Ltd. is ₹2,80.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Den Networks Ltd. is 6.6 and PB ratio of Den Networks Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Den Networks Ltd. is ₹43.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Den Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Den Networks Ltd. is ₹44.65 and 52-week low of Den Networks Ltd. is ₹25.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.