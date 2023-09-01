Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Den Networks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DEN NETWORKS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹43.60 Closed
4.311.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Den Networks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.00₹43.85
₹43.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.20₹44.65
₹43.60
Open Price
₹42.00
Prev. Close
₹41.80
Volume
33,02,535

Den Networks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.13
  • R244.77
  • R345.83
  • Pivot
    43.07
  • S142.43
  • S241.37
  • S340.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.9542.27
  • 1032.8842.39
  • 2032.7141.89
  • 5034.739.36
  • 10034.4236.76
  • 20037.2835.41

Den Networks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

Den Networks Ltd. Share Holdings

Den Networks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Den Networks Ltd.

Den Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490MH2007PLC344765 and registration number is 165673. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1153.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 476.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sameer Manchanda
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anuj Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Kalyandas Fulwadaya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Sancheti
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Archana Niranjan Hingorani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Yogendra Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Dwarkadas Hingwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Achuthan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Den Networks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Den Networks Ltd.?

The market cap of Den Networks Ltd. is ₹2,80.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Den Networks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Den Networks Ltd. is 6.6 and PB ratio of Den Networks Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Den Networks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Den Networks Ltd. is ₹43.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Den Networks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Den Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Den Networks Ltd. is ₹44.65 and 52-week low of Den Networks Ltd. is ₹25.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data