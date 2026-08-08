Here's the live share price of MSTC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MSTC has gained 23.63% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, MSTC has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|607.26
|604.21
|10
|603.33
|607.73
|20
|626.14
|616.12
|50
|602.64
|596.33
|100
|514.29
|555.47
|200
|503.77
|530.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MSTC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.29%, FII holding rose to 4.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|MSTC - Intimation Of Cessation/ Appointment Of Government Nominee Directors
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|MSTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|MSTC - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|MSTC - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|MSTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
MSTC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320WB1964GOI026211 and registration number is 026211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 369.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSTC is ₹591.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MSTC is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MSTC is ₹4,165.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MSTC are ₹608.35 and ₹589.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSTC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSTC is ₹743.00 and 52-week low of MSTC is ₹362.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MSTC has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -12.97% for the past month, 30.3% over 3 months, 23.63% over 1 year, 8.68% across 3 years, and 16.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MSTC are 19.07 and 4.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global