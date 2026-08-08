What is the share price of MSTC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSTC is ₹591.70 as on .

What kind of stock is MSTC? The MSTC is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MSTC? The market cap of MSTC is ₹4,165.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MSTC? Today’s highest and lowest price of MSTC are ₹608.35 and ₹589.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MSTC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSTC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSTC is ₹743.00 and 52-week low of MSTC is ₹362.00 as on .

How has the MSTC performed historically in terms of returns? The MSTC has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -12.97% for the past month, 30.3% over 3 months, 23.63% over 1 year, 8.68% across 3 years, and 16.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MSTC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MSTC are 19.07 and 4.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global