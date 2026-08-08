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MSTC Share Price

NSE
BSE

MSTC

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
RecyclingWaste Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE Central Public SectorBSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of MSTC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹591.70 Closed
-2.37₹ -14.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MSTC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹589.20₹608.35
₹591.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹362.00₹743.00
₹591.70
Open Price
₹602.45
Prev. Close
₹606.05
Volume
8,751

Source: Dion Global

MSTC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MSTC has gained 23.63% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, MSTC has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

MSTC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MSTC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5607.26604.21
10603.33607.73
20626.14616.12
50602.64596.33
100514.29555.47
200503.77530.27

Source: Dion Global

MSTC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MSTC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.29%, FII holding rose to 4.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MSTC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTMSTC - Intimation Of Cessation/ Appointment Of Government Nominee Directors
Aug 04, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTMSTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTMSTC - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTMSTC - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 24, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTMSTC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About MSTC

MSTC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320WB1964GOI026211 and registration number is 026211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 369.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manobendra Ghoshal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subrata Sarkar
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mrs. Bhanu Kumar
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alka Chandrakar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Baghel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sudershan Mendirnatta
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on MSTC Share Price

What is the share price of MSTC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSTC is ₹591.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MSTC?

The MSTC is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MSTC?

The market cap of MSTC is ₹4,165.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MSTC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MSTC are ₹608.35 and ₹589.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MSTC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSTC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSTC is ₹743.00 and 52-week low of MSTC is ₹362.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MSTC performed historically in terms of returns?

The MSTC has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -12.97% for the past month, 30.3% over 3 months, 23.63% over 1 year, 8.68% across 3 years, and 16.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MSTC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MSTC are 19.07 and 4.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MSTC News

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