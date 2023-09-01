Follow Us

MSTC Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MSTC LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹400.10 Closed
2.319.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MSTC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹389.80₹404.95
₹400.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹239.00₹467.80
₹400.10
Open Price
₹392.30
Prev. Close
₹391.05
Volume
4,60,538

MSTC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1406.53
  • R2413.32
  • R3421.68
  • Pivot
    398.17
  • S1391.38
  • S2383.02
  • S3376.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5258.31390.39
  • 10258.91392.86
  • 20259.61399.09
  • 50266.68387.82
  • 100259.78360.5
  • 200293.37332.54

MSTC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

MSTC Ltd. Share Holdings

MSTC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Taurus Flexi Cap Fund5,5990.090.25

MSTC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About MSTC Ltd.

MSTC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320WB1964GOI026211 and registration number is 026211. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 470.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surinder Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subrata Sarkar
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Ms. Bhanu Kumar
    Director - Commercial
  • Dr. Vasant Ashok Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adya Prasad Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchika Chaudhry Govil
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Awadhesh Kumar Choudhary
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on MSTC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MSTC Ltd.?

The market cap of MSTC Ltd. is ₹2,816.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MSTC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MSTC Ltd. is 11.74 and PB ratio of MSTC Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MSTC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSTC Ltd. is ₹400.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MSTC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSTC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSTC Ltd. is ₹467.80 and 52-week low of MSTC Ltd. is ₹239.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

