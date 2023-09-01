Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.92
|-11.52
|30.18
|46.02
|48.10
|188.36
|251.12
|-1.83
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.62
|-24.22
|771.59
|1,063.92
|5.42
|14.08
|45.83
|37.80
|4.54
|135.85
|35.66
|-2.96
|-4.17
|2.29
|27.00
|53.47
|53.47
|53.47
|4.75
|22.15
|18.36
|28.64
|18.91
|153.83
|-42.64
|3.14
|-11.42
|-2.78
|36.98
|56.94
|277.05
|129.70
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.57
|-0.76
|11.43
|6.63
|25.96
|162.38
|98.31
|0.49
|0.78
|7.93
|14.25
|6.32
|45.46
|27.56
|0.73
|0.45
|-0.24
|-3.60
|-13.32
|413.20
|287.63
|8.91
|25.27
|56.40
|61.88
|25.07
|95.60
|-15.60
|-0.42
|-10.88
|-14.90
|-14.00
|-21.51
|-1.11
|1,431.72
|0.31
|7.73
|15.61
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|-2.06
|-8.37
|-17.55
|-5.62
|-43.70
|175.92
|175.92
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.28
|14.57
|-1.72
|4.83
|-18.31
|285.89
|209.85
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.48
|-14.37
|5.97
|12.82
|-8.23
|-39.91
|-39.91
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Taurus Flexi Cap Fund
|5,599
|0.09
|0.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
MSTC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320WB1964GOI026211 and registration number is 026211. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 470.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MSTC Ltd. is ₹2,816.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MSTC Ltd. is 11.74 and PB ratio of MSTC Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSTC Ltd. is ₹400.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSTC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSTC Ltd. is ₹467.80 and 52-week low of MSTC Ltd. is ₹239.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.