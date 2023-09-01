Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Cables - Telecom | Smallcap | NSE
₹168.40 Closed
-1.84-3.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹167.40₹174.50
₹168.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.00₹193.00
₹168.40
Open Price
₹173.25
Prev. Close
₹171.55
Volume
35,25,029

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1172.37
  • R2176.98
  • R3179.47
  • Pivot
    169.88
  • S1165.27
  • S2162.78
  • S3158.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5163.45162.05
  • 10166.54158.26
  • 20167.19155.46
  • 50168.03153.52
  • 100159.49155.05
  • 200182.78160.85

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.1012.9412.875.35-2.528.51-53.39
1.448.5038.5049.16138.37290.5098.12
2.9712.0915.7047.4675.37164.6145.11
10.4143.9458.1872.77171.27658.86328.21
7.5973.7083.32151.83176.33506.0491.99
4.7822.3442.6030.988.0767.36-61.32
-3.6919.2926.3425.00-0.42209.21135.00
25.8554.1746.8338.0612.12496.77780.95
0-13.77-44.39-59.11-79.86-85.75-96.56

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund1,81,5540.072.73
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund95,1060.241.43
Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund75,0001.21.13
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund61,7130.240.93
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund39,0760.240.59
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund22,2100.240.33
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF10,2080.240.15
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,3360.240.1
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund6,7990.020.1
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,4100.240.02
View All Mutual Funds

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Sterlite Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:19 PM

About Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300PN2000PLC202408 and registration number is 269261. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5021.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Pravin Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandip Das
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kumud Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Madhavan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. B J Arun
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sterlite Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is ₹6,839.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sterlite Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is 48.51 and PB ratio of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sterlite Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is ₹168.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterlite Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterlite Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is ₹193.00 and 52-week low of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is ₹142.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data