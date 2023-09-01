Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.10
|12.94
|12.87
|5.35
|-2.52
|8.51
|-53.39
|1.44
|8.50
|38.50
|49.16
|138.37
|290.50
|98.12
|2.97
|12.09
|15.70
|47.46
|75.37
|164.61
|45.11
|10.41
|43.94
|58.18
|72.77
|171.27
|658.86
|328.21
|7.59
|73.70
|83.32
|151.83
|176.33
|506.04
|91.99
|4.78
|22.34
|42.60
|30.98
|8.07
|67.36
|-61.32
|-3.69
|19.29
|26.34
|25.00
|-0.42
|209.21
|135.00
|25.85
|54.17
|46.83
|38.06
|12.12
|496.77
|780.95
|0
|-13.77
|-44.39
|-59.11
|-79.86
|-85.75
|-96.56
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|1,81,554
|0.07
|2.73
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|95,106
|0.24
|1.43
|Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund
|75,000
|1.2
|1.13
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|61,713
|0.24
|0.93
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|39,076
|0.24
|0.59
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|22,210
|0.24
|0.33
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|10,208
|0.24
|0.15
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,336
|0.24
|0.1
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|6,799
|0.02
|0.1
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,410
|0.24
|0.02
Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300PN2000PLC202408 and registration number is 269261. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5021.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is ₹6,839.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is 48.51 and PB ratio of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is ₹168.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterlite Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is ₹193.00 and 52-week low of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is ₹142.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.