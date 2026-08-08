What is the share price of Sterlite Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterlite Technologies is ₹638.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Sterlite Technologies? The Sterlite Technologies is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sterlite Technologies? The market cap of Sterlite Technologies is ₹32,826.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sterlite Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterlite Technologies are ₹644.40 and ₹604.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterlite Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterlite Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterlite Technologies is ₹684.45 and 52-week low of Sterlite Technologies is ₹84.65 as on .

How has the Sterlite Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Sterlite Technologies has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 15.59% for the past month, 78.25% over 3 months, 398.83% over 1 year, 59.14% across 3 years, and 16.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sterlite Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterlite Technologies are 135.09 and 14.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global