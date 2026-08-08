Here's the live share price of Sterlite Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sterlite Technologies
|14.78
|15.59
|78.25
|347.15
|398.83
|59.14
|16.90
|Vindhya Telelinks
|14.79
|16.71
|35.95
|96.64
|48.89
|1.52
|11.19
|Birla Cable
|25.03
|38.90
|54.68
|65.48
|52.70
|4.33
|19.80
|Surana Telecom and Power
|-3.03
|-7.37
|-7.90
|-4.35
|-2.22
|15.31
|19.34
|Aksh Optifibre
|25.50
|7.21
|-2.29
|25.05
|-15.66
|-17.09
|-7.90
|Clenon Enterprises
|0
|-0.20
|-5.31
|-25.01
|-8.88
|45.33
|25.15
|Tamilnadu Telecommunications
|0.22
|3.00
|-5.12
|0.32
|-48.07
|14.04
|-11.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sterlite Technologies has gained 398.83% compared to peers like Vindhya Telelinks (48.89%), Birla Cable (52.70%), Surana Telecom and Power (-2.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Sterlite Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Vindhya Telelinks (11.19%) and Birla Cable (19.80%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|544.73
|593.79
|10
|547.4
|573.35
|20
|539.62
|562.41
|50
|566.77
|530.55
|100
|416.34
|447.41
|200
|266.51
|337.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sterlite Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.28%, while DII stake increased to 13.27%, FII holding rose to 19.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|76,52,083
|2.55
|469.3
|63,32,820
|2.92
|388.39
|55,90,002
|0.91
|342.83
|40,00,000
|2.46
|245.32
|30,00,000
|2.66
|183.99
|22,80,402
|1.89
|139.86
|21,68,490
|2.74
|132.99
|17,50,000
|0.37
|107.33
|17,00,000
|1.37
|104.26
|16,00,000
|1.74
|98.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Sterlite Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Sterlite Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:17 AM IST IST
|Sterlite Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Sterlite Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Sterlite Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300PN2000PLC202408 and registration number is 269261. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2446.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterlite Technologies is ₹638.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sterlite Technologies is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sterlite Technologies is ₹32,826.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterlite Technologies are ₹644.40 and ₹604.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterlite Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterlite Technologies is ₹684.45 and 52-week low of Sterlite Technologies is ₹84.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sterlite Technologies has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 15.59% for the past month, 78.25% over 3 months, 398.83% over 1 year, 59.14% across 3 years, and 16.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterlite Technologies are 135.09 and 14.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global