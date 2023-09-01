What is the Market Cap of Sterlite Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is ₹6,839.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sterlite Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is 48.51 and PB ratio of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is 3.49 as on .

What is the share price of Sterlite Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is ₹168.40 as on .