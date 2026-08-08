Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sterlite Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES

Vedanta Group | Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Cables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sterlite Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹638.75 Closed
0.73₹ 4.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sterlite Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹604.00₹644.40
₹638.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.65₹684.45
₹638.75
Open Price
₹625.00
Prev. Close
₹634.15
Volume
1,34,554

Source: Dion Global

Sterlite Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sterlite Technologies		14.7815.5978.25347.15398.8359.1416.90
Vindhya Telelinks		14.7916.7135.9596.6448.891.5211.19
Birla Cable		25.0338.9054.6865.4852.704.3319.80
Surana Telecom and Power		-3.03-7.37-7.90-4.35-2.2215.3119.34
Aksh Optifibre		25.507.21-2.2925.05-15.66-17.09-7.90
Clenon Enterprises		0-0.20-5.31-25.01-8.8845.3325.15
Tamilnadu Telecommunications		0.223.00-5.120.32-48.0714.04-11.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sterlite Technologies has gained 398.83% compared to peers like Vindhya Telelinks (48.89%), Birla Cable (52.70%), Surana Telecom and Power (-2.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Sterlite Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Vindhya Telelinks (11.19%) and Birla Cable (19.80%).

Sterlite Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sterlite Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5544.73593.79
10547.4573.35
20539.62562.41
50566.77530.55
100416.34447.41
200266.51337.22

Source: Dion Global

Sterlite Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sterlite Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.28%, while DII stake increased to 13.27%, FII holding rose to 19.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sterlite Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
76,52,0832.55469.3
63,32,8202.92388.39
55,90,0020.91342.83
40,00,0002.46245.32
30,00,0002.66183.99
22,80,4021.89139.86
21,68,4902.74132.99
17,50,0000.37107.33
17,00,0001.37104.26
16,00,0001.7498.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sterlite Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTSterlite Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTSterlite Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 02, 2026, 04:17 AM IST ISTSterlite Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 28, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTSterlite Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTSterlite Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Sterlite Technologies

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300PN2000PLC202408 and registration number is 269261. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2446.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Agarwal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Pravin Agarwal
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Ankit Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B J Arun
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amrita Gangotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satia Jeeva Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Murthy
    Director - Operations

FAQs on Sterlite Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Sterlite Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sterlite Technologies is ₹638.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sterlite Technologies?

The Sterlite Technologies is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sterlite Technologies?

The market cap of Sterlite Technologies is ₹32,826.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sterlite Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sterlite Technologies are ₹644.40 and ₹604.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sterlite Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sterlite Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sterlite Technologies is ₹684.45 and 52-week low of Sterlite Technologies is ₹84.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sterlite Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sterlite Technologies has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 15.59% for the past month, 78.25% over 3 months, 398.83% over 1 year, 59.14% across 3 years, and 16.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sterlite Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sterlite Technologies are 135.09 and 14.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sterlite Technologies News

More Sterlite Technologies News
Market Pulse