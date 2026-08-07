Here's the live share price of Delta Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Delta Corp
|0.35
|-2.44
|-20.67
|-6.94
|-24.20
|-29.65
|-18.69
|Wonderla Holidays
|3.68
|1.30
|-6.21
|-4.56
|-19.82
|-7.93
|16.67
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|11.59
|12.67
|10.56
|8.51
|-18.08
|-4.72
|43.65
|Nicco Parks & Resorts
|1.22
|-7.68
|-5.18
|-5.13
|-31.58
|-17.51
|10.78
|Silverstorm Parks and Resorts
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-5.18
|-1.76
|-1.06
|Ajwa Fun World & Resorts
|-9.67
|-10.11
|10.19
|-21.30
|-22.21
|37.00
|36.08
|South Asian Enterprises
|4.99
|-5.21
|-1.85
|-2.12
|21.65
|1.34
|11.98
|Hanman Fit
|0
|-4.88
|-18.20
|9.07
|-38.03
|36.73
|13.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Delta Corp has declined 24.20% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Nicco Parks & Resorts (-31.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Delta Corp has underperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62.79
|63.33
|10
|62.85
|63.29
|20
|63.78
|63.68
|50
|65.63
|64.81
|100
|64.49
|65.74
|200
|67.16
|69.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Delta Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.24%, FII holding fell to 1.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,39,702
|0.01
|4.07
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Delta Corp - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record, Inter-Alia, The Un-Audited Standalone And
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:53 AM IST IST
|Delta Corp - Announcement Under Reg 30 - Update
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Delta Corp - Notice For Convening Meeting Of Unsecured Creditors Of Delta Corp Limited To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Delta Corp - Notice For Convening Meeting Of Equity Shareholders Of Delta Corp Limited To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Delta Corp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Delta Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65493MH1990PLC436790 and registration number is 436790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Gambling and betting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 499.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Corp is ₹63.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delta Corp is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Delta Corp is ₹1,692.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Delta Corp are ₹63.93 and ₹63.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Corp is ₹98.86 and 52-week low of Delta Corp is ₹48.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Delta Corp has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -20.67% over 3 months, -24.2% over 1 year, -29.65% across 3 years, and -18.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delta Corp are 19.84 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.
Source: Dion Global