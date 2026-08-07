What is the share price of Delta Corp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Corp is ₹63.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Delta Corp? The Delta Corp is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Corp? The market cap of Delta Corp is ₹1,692.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Delta Corp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Delta Corp are ₹63.93 and ₹63.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delta Corp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Corp is ₹98.86 and 52-week low of Delta Corp is ₹48.67 as on .

How has the Delta Corp performed historically in terms of returns? The Delta Corp has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -20.67% over 3 months, -24.2% over 1 year, -29.65% across 3 years, and -18.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delta Corp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delta Corp are 19.84 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global