Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Delta Corp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DELTA CORP LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | NSE
₹182.70 Closed
0.941.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Delta Corp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹180.75₹183.25
₹182.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹173.70₹259.95
₹182.70
Open Price
₹181.90
Prev. Close
₹181.00
Volume
26,72,760

Delta Corp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1183.85
  • R2184.7
  • R3186.25
  • Pivot
    182.3
  • S1181.45
  • S2179.9
  • S3179.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5218.94180.73
  • 10217.04181.16
  • 20212.46184.37
  • 50210.26196.63
  • 100197.56204.32
  • 200236.59208.79

Delta Corp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.95-7.84-24.52-6.83-12.3566.39-32.17
-0.884.469.2132.79-4.57129.21107.96
3.94-6.093.6424.542.6932.38163.24
1.59-3.427.1632.6729.7664.79159.71
14.162.7532.6029.388.5941.32-36.80
4.2238.1964.0354.3867.2573.4010.26
-3.3212.4659.2555.0046.1515.2215.22
10.0311.5314.7420.7215.8087.0488.73
5.40-8.15-33.566.5528.5128.51-87.35
-8.89-14.58-31.67-65.06-3.914.24-83.75

Delta Corp Ltd. Share Holdings

Delta Corp Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,12,89,7151.07226.13
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,11,14,0230.49222.61
Quant Small Cap Fund43,77,8121.2987.69
Quant Active Fund38,76,2181.4577.64
Quant Tax Plan17,57,3670.7935.2
HDFC Multi Cap Fund15,99,2620.4232.03
Quant Flexi Cap Fund15,20,0001.7130.45
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan8,14,8000.0716.32
Tata Arbitrage Fund7,98,0000.2315.98
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,39,7020.1212.81
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Delta Corp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Delta Corp Ltd.

Delta Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65493PN1990PLC058817 and registration number is 058817. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Gambling and betting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 359.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaydev Mody
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ashish Kapadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jaggi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vrajesh Udani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alpana Piramal Chinai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Delta Corp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Corp Ltd.?

The market cap of Delta Corp Ltd. is ₹4,846.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Delta Corp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Delta Corp Ltd. is 18.54 and PB ratio of Delta Corp Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Delta Corp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Corp Ltd. is ₹182.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delta Corp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Corp Ltd. is ₹259.95 and 52-week low of Delta Corp Ltd. is ₹173.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data