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Delta Corp Share Price

NSE
BSE

DELTA CORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Delta Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.20 Closed
-0.35₹ -0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Delta Corp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.20₹63.93
₹63.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.67₹98.86
₹63.20
Open Price
₹63.93
Prev. Close
₹63.42
Volume
29,660

Source: Dion Global

Delta Corp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Delta Corp		0.35-2.44-20.67-6.94-24.20-29.65-18.69
Wonderla Holidays		3.681.30-6.21-4.56-19.82-7.9316.67
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		11.5912.6710.568.51-18.08-4.7243.65
Nicco Parks & Resorts		1.22-7.68-5.18-5.13-31.58-17.5110.78
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts		-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-5.18-1.76-1.06
Ajwa Fun World & Resorts		-9.67-10.1110.19-21.30-22.2137.0036.08
South Asian Enterprises		4.99-5.21-1.85-2.1221.651.3411.98
Hanman Fit		0-4.88-18.209.07-38.0336.7313.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Delta Corp has declined 24.20% compared to peers like Wonderla Holidays (-19.82%), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (-18.08%), Nicco Parks & Resorts (-31.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Delta Corp has underperformed peers relative to Wonderla Holidays (16.67%) and Imagicaaworld Entertainment (43.65%).

Delta Corp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Delta Corp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.7963.33
1062.8563.29
2063.7863.68
5065.6364.81
10064.4965.74
20067.1669.62

Source: Dion Global

Delta Corp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Delta Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.24%, FII holding fell to 1.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Delta Corp Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,39,7020.014.07

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Delta Corp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTDelta Corp - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record, Inter-Alia, The Un-Audited Standalone And
Jul 23, 2026, 03:53 AM IST ISTDelta Corp - Announcement Under Reg 30 - Update
Jul 09, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTDelta Corp - Notice For Convening Meeting Of Unsecured Creditors Of Delta Corp Limited To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
Jul 09, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTDelta Corp - Notice For Convening Meeting Of Equity Shareholders Of Delta Corp Limited To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTDelta Corp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Delta Corp

Delta Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65493MH1990PLC436790 and registration number is 436790. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Gambling and betting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 499.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaydev Mody
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ashish Kapadia
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Vrajesh Udani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Tara Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pankaj Razdan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Delta Corp Share Price

What is the share price of Delta Corp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Delta Corp is ₹63.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Delta Corp?

The Delta Corp is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Corp?

The market cap of Delta Corp is ₹1,692.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Delta Corp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Delta Corp are ₹63.93 and ₹63.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Delta Corp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Delta Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Delta Corp is ₹98.86 and 52-week low of Delta Corp is ₹48.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Delta Corp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Delta Corp has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -20.67% over 3 months, -24.2% over 1 year, -29.65% across 3 years, and -18.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Delta Corp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Delta Corp are 19.84 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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