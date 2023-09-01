Follow Us

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Largecap | NSE
₹262.55 Closed
0.130.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹261.55₹265.70
₹262.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.10₹290.70
₹262.55
Open Price
₹262.85
Prev. Close
₹262.20
Volume
54,86,433

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1265.07
  • R2267.38
  • R3269.07
  • Pivot
    263.38
  • S1261.07
  • S2259.38
  • S3257.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5269.47265.12
  • 10269.22265.64
  • 20267259.73
  • 50262.29239.06
  • 100246.52225.53
  • 200257.41224.63

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,66,17,1210.89402.72
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund1,52,70,3191.13370.08
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund1,51,42,0001.93366.97
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund1,02,81,2233.62249.17
Nippon India Large Cap Fund87,00,0001.35210.84
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan84,60,0300.34205.03
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan82,71,0000.84200.45
Nippon India Growth Fund82,57,0001.15200.11
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund82,41,0003.39199.72
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund81,18,0002.02196.74
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92132MH1982PLC028767 and registration number is 028767. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7511.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Subhash Chandra
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. R Gopalan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Punit Goenka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Piyush Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Alicia Yi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sasha Mirchandani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is ₹25,184.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is 527.04 and PB ratio of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is ₹262.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is ₹290.70 and 52-week low of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is ₹170.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

