Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
|5.78
|6.40
|30.56
|26.80
|-10.84
|-5.21
|-77.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,66,17,121
|0.89
|402.72
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|1,52,70,319
|1.13
|370.08
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|1,51,42,000
|1.93
|366.97
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|1,02,81,223
|3.62
|249.17
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|87,00,000
|1.35
|210.84
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|84,60,030
|0.34
|205.03
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|82,71,000
|0.84
|200.45
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|82,57,000
|1.15
|200.11
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|82,41,000
|3.39
|199.72
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|81,18,000
|2.02
|196.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92132MH1982PLC028767 and registration number is 028767. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7511.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is ₹25,184.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is 527.04 and PB ratio of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is ₹262.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is ₹290.70 and 52-week low of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is ₹170.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.