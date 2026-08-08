Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES

Essel Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Theme
Rural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India Sector LeadersBSE MidCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹94.15 Closed
1.78₹ 1.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.60₹95.60
₹94.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.10₹124.15
₹94.15
Open Price
₹93.00
Prev. Close
₹92.50
Volume
8,34,832

Source: Dion Global

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has declined 17.88% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5108.32101.05
10107.2103.56
20104.88104.56
50104.46102.57
10093.5898.85
20093.8699.34

Source: Dion Global

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zee Entertainment Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.91%, FII holding fell to 20.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
81,60,0300.0884.46
58,26,2660.3260.31
51,83,4100.1853.65
47,90,9300.1749.59
1,58,1250.071.64

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTZee Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company Both
Aug 01, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTZee Entertainment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 02:06 AM IST ISTZee Entertainment - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTZee Entertainment - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 16, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTZee Entertainment - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92132MH1982PLC028767 and registration number is 028767. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7567.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Subhash Chandra
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. R Gopalan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Saurav Adhikari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shishir Babubhai Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uttam Prakash Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepu Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Rupchand Karani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹94.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zee Entertainment Enterprises?

The Zee Entertainment Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zee Entertainment Enterprises?

The market cap of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹9,043.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zee Entertainment Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises are ₹95.60 and ₹92.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zee Entertainment Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹124.15 and 52-week low of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹68.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zee Entertainment Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zee Entertainment Enterprises has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, -8.01% for the past month, -0.41% over 3 months, -17.88% over 1 year, -26.37% across 3 years, and -13.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zee Entertainment Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zee Entertainment Enterprises are 33.11 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Zee Entertainment Enterprises News

More Zee Entertainment Enterprises News
Market Pulse