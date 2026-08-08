Here's the live share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has declined 17.88% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|108.32
|101.05
|10
|107.2
|103.56
|20
|104.88
|104.56
|50
|104.46
|102.57
|100
|93.58
|98.85
|200
|93.86
|99.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zee Entertainment Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.91%, FII holding fell to 20.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|81,60,030
|0.08
|84.46
|58,26,266
|0.32
|60.31
|51,83,410
|0.18
|53.65
|47,90,930
|0.17
|49.59
|1,58,125
|0.07
|1.64
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Zee Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company Both
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Zee Entertainment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:06 AM IST IST
|Zee Entertainment - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Zee Entertainment - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Zee Entertainment - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92132MH1982PLC028767 and registration number is 028767. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7567.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹94.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zee Entertainment Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹9,043.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises are ₹95.60 and ₹92.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹124.15 and 52-week low of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹68.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zee Entertainment Enterprises has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, -8.01% for the past month, -0.41% over 3 months, -17.88% over 1 year, -26.37% across 3 years, and -13.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zee Entertainment Enterprises are 33.11 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global