What is the share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹94.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Zee Entertainment Enterprises? The Zee Entertainment Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zee Entertainment Enterprises? The market cap of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹9,043.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zee Entertainment Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises are ₹95.60 and ₹92.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zee Entertainment Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹124.15 and 52-week low of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹68.10 as on .

How has the Zee Entertainment Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Zee Entertainment Enterprises has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, -8.01% for the past month, -0.41% over 3 months, -17.88% over 1 year, -26.37% across 3 years, and -13.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zee Entertainment Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zee Entertainment Enterprises are 33.11 and 0.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global