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Ambuja Cements Share Price

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BSE

AMBUJA CEMENTS

Adani Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
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Here's the live share price of Ambuja Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹434.00 Closed
-0.57₹ -2.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ambuja Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹431.80₹438.60
₹434.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹394.00₹606.95
₹434.00
Open Price
₹438.45
Prev. Close
₹436.50
Volume
91,639

Source: Dion Global

Ambuja Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ambuja Cements has declined 26.79% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Shree Cements (-13.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambuja Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Ambuja Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ambuja Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5433.96438.7
10432.07436.09
20432.45433.92
50430.11434.18
100434.43446.84
200488.58475.1

Source: Dion Global

Ambuja Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ambuja Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.65%, FII holding fell to 5.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ambuja Cements Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,22,93,4192.41940.45
85,12,5540.7359.1
82,89,5130.91349.69
81,74,6560.32344.85
66,15,8100.36279.09
61,85,1981260.92
60,00,0000.45253.11
56,93,1001.46240.16
52,07,0411.52219.66
49,49,3290.71208.79

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ambuja Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTAmbuja Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 04, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTAmbuja Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTAmbuja Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 29, 2026, 03:04 AM IST ISTAmbuja Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTAmbuja Cements - Compliances - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942GJ1981PLC004717 and registration number is 004717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25061.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 494.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Adani
    NonExeChairman&NonInd.Director
  • Mr. Vinod Bahety
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Karan Adani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Maheswar Sahu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Purvi Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ameet Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ambuja Cements Share Price

What is the share price of Ambuja Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambuja Cements is ₹434.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ambuja Cements?

The Ambuja Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambuja Cements?

The market cap of Ambuja Cements is ₹107,277.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambuja Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambuja Cements are ₹438.60 and ₹431.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambuja Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambuja Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambuja Cements is ₹606.95 and 52-week low of Ambuja Cements is ₹394.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ambuja Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ambuja Cements has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -0.48% for the past month, -3.84% over 3 months, -26.79% over 1 year, -2.9% across 3 years, and 1.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambuja Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambuja Cements are 24.51 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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