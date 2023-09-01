Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|62,28,000
|1.21
|288.36
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|43,34,400
|2.06
|200.68
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|43,30,800
|1.4
|200.52
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|42,50,000
|2.37
|196.78
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|40,00,000
|0.52
|185.2
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|39,76,200
|1.56
|184.1
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|35,05,889
|0.93
|162.32
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|35,00,000
|1.28
|162.05
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|33,21,000
|1.02
|153.76
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|31,48,200
|2.36
|145.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ambuja Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942GJ1981PLC004717 and registration number is 004717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13964.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 397.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is ₹85,65.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is 41.16 and PB ratio of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambuja Cements Ltd. is ₹433.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambuja Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is ₹598.00 and 52-week low of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is ₹315.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.