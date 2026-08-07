What is the share price of Ambuja Cements? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambuja Cements is ₹434.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ambuja Cements? The Ambuja Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambuja Cements? The market cap of Ambuja Cements is ₹107,277.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambuja Cements? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambuja Cements are ₹438.60 and ₹431.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambuja Cements? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambuja Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambuja Cements is ₹606.95 and 52-week low of Ambuja Cements is ₹394.00 as on .

How has the Ambuja Cements performed historically in terms of returns? The Ambuja Cements has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -0.48% for the past month, -3.84% over 3 months, -26.79% over 1 year, -2.9% across 3 years, and 1.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambuja Cements? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambuja Cements are 24.51 and 1.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global