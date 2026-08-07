Here's the live share price of Ambuja Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ambuja Cements has declined 26.79% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Shree Cements (-13.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambuja Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|433.96
|438.7
|10
|432.07
|436.09
|20
|432.45
|433.92
|50
|430.11
|434.18
|100
|434.43
|446.84
|200
|488.58
|475.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ambuja Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.65%, FII holding fell to 5.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,22,93,419
|2.41
|940.45
|85,12,554
|0.7
|359.1
|82,89,513
|0.91
|349.69
|81,74,656
|0.32
|344.85
|66,15,810
|0.36
|279.09
|61,85,198
|1
|260.92
|60,00,000
|0.45
|253.11
|56,93,100
|1.46
|240.16
|52,07,041
|1.52
|219.66
|49,49,329
|0.71
|208.79
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Ambuja Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Ambuja Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Ambuja Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:04 AM IST IST
|Ambuja Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Ambuja Cements - Compliances - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ambuja Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942GJ1981PLC004717 and registration number is 004717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25061.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 494.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambuja Cements is ₹434.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambuja Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ambuja Cements is ₹107,277.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambuja Cements are ₹438.60 and ₹431.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambuja Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambuja Cements is ₹606.95 and 52-week low of Ambuja Cements is ₹394.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambuja Cements has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, -0.48% for the past month, -3.84% over 3 months, -26.79% over 1 year, -2.9% across 3 years, and 1.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambuja Cements are 24.51 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global