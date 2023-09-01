What is the Market Cap of Ambuja Cements Ltd.? The market cap of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is ₹85,65.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambuja Cements Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is 41.16 and PB ratio of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is 3.19 as on .

What is the share price of Ambuja Cements Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambuja Cements Ltd. is ₹433.90 as on .