Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ambuja Cements Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Largecap | NSE
₹433.90 Closed
1.285.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ambuja Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹425.50₹437.40
₹433.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹315.30₹598.00
₹433.90
Open Price
₹427.55
Prev. Close
₹428.40
Volume
38,41,543

Ambuja Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1439.2
  • R2444.25
  • R3451.1
  • Pivot
    432.35
  • S1427.3
  • S2420.45
  • S3415.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5513.15438.56
  • 10509.06443.32
  • 20508.02446.33
  • 50474.47442.05
  • 100421.39435.48
  • 200385.8432.44

Ambuja Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Ambuja Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

Ambuja Cements Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan62,28,0001.21288.36
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund43,34,4002.06200.68
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund43,30,8001.4200.52
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund42,50,0002.37196.78
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund40,00,0000.52185.2
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund39,76,2001.56184.1
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund35,05,8890.93162.32
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund35,00,0001.28162.05
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund33,21,0001.02153.76
HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan31,48,2002.36145.76
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Ambuja Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Ambuja Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942GJ1981PLC004717 and registration number is 004717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13964.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 397.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Adani
    NonExeChairman&NonInd.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kapur
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. M R Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Karan Adani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Maheswar Sahu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ameet Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Purvi Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ambuja Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ambuja Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is ₹85,65.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambuja Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is 41.16 and PB ratio of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ambuja Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambuja Cements Ltd. is ₹433.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambuja Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambuja Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is ₹598.00 and 52-week low of Ambuja Cements Ltd. is ₹315.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data