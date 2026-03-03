Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of L&T Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of L&T Finance has gained 20.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 104.52%.

L&T Finance’s current P/E of 24.58x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50
Fedbank Financial Services		-5.88-12.25-10.23-7.7942.77-2.70-1.63

Over the last one year, L&T Finance has gained 99.78% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, L&T Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

In the latest quarter, L&T Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.03%, while DII stake increased to 15.33%, FII holding rose to 6.66%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

L&T Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2008PLC181833 and registration number is 181833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15912.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2494.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Mr. S N Subrahmanyan
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudipta Roy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Shankar Raman
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Rajani Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Thomas Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Dr. R Seetharaman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishi Vasudeva
    Independent Director

What is the share price of L&T Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for L&T Finance is ₹275.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

The L&T Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

The market cap of L&T Finance is ₹69,073.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

Today’s highest and lowest price of L&T Finance are ₹282.00 and ₹272.35.

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which L&T Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of L&T Finance is ₹329.40 and 52-week low of L&T Finance is ₹132.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

The L&T Finance has shown returns of -2.97% over the past day, -4.58% for the past month, -11.58% over 3 months, 104.52% over 1 year, 46.69% across 3 years, and 20.8% over 5 years.

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of L&T Finance are 24.58 and 2.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.00 per annum.

