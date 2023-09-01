Follow Us

TASTY BITE EATABLES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹16,913.75 Closed
-1.84-317.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16,800.05₹17,277.70
₹16,913.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7,961.00₹19,791.95
₹16,913.75
Open Price
₹17,030.10
Prev. Close
₹17,231.60
Volume
2,886

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117,208.08
  • R217,481.72
  • R317,685.73
  • Pivot
    17,004.07
  • S116,730.43
  • S216,526.42
  • S316,252.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511,986.4217,079.81
  • 1012,027.517,128.63
  • 2012,027.0516,696.67
  • 5012,273.9415,130.2
  • 10011,309.1613,524.89
  • 20011,530.5712,369.02

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. Share Holdings

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Union Small Cap Fund3,7960.54.46

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419PN1985PLC037347 and registration number is 037347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 372.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Poddar
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Emmanuelle Orth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sukhdev David Dusangh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Jadhav
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Chengappa Ganapati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kavas Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rama Kannan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.?

The market cap of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is ₹4,340.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is 99.15 and PB ratio of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is 17.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is ₹16,913.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is ₹19,791.95 and 52-week low of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is ₹7,961.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

