Here's the live share price of Tasty Bite Eatables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tasty Bite Eatables has declined 11.96% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Tasty Bite Eatables has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9,215.67
|9,299.12
|10
|9,108.16
|9,205.1
|20
|8,982.93
|9,042.06
|50
|8,451.48
|8,606.09
|100
|7,800.48
|8,245.19
|200
|7,906.26
|8,288.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tasty Bite Eatables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 3.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Tasty Bite - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:38 AM IST IST
|Tasty Bite - Record Date 6Th August, 2026 For Dividend
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Tasty Bite - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:31 AM IST IST
|Tasty Bite - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:29 AM IST IST
|Tasty Bite - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419PN1985PLC037347 and registration number is 037347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 548.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹9,401.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tasty Bite Eatables is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹2,412.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tasty Bite Eatables are ₹9,535.00 and ₹9,175.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tasty Bite Eatables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹11,888.00 and 52-week low of Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹6,440.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tasty Bite Eatables has shown returns of 2.3% over the past day, 8.99% for the past month, 11.96% over 3 months, -11.96% over 1 year, -12.39% across 3 years, and -11.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tasty Bite Eatables are 68.33 and 7.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global