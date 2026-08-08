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Tasty Bite Eatables Share Price

NSE
BSE

TASTY BITE EATABLES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Tasty Bite Eatables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9,401.00 Closed
2.30₹ 211.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tasty Bite Eatables Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9,175.00₹9,535.00
₹9,401.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,440.00₹11,888.00
₹9,401.00
Open Price
₹9,175.00
Prev. Close
₹9,190.00
Volume
436

Source: Dion Global

Tasty Bite Eatables Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tasty Bite Eatables has declined 11.96% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Tasty Bite Eatables has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Tasty Bite Eatables Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tasty Bite Eatables Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59,215.679,299.12
109,108.169,205.1
208,982.939,042.06
508,451.488,606.09
1007,800.488,245.19
2007,906.268,288.24

Source: Dion Global

Tasty Bite Eatables Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tasty Bite Eatables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 3.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tasty Bite Eatables Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTTasty Bite - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 03:38 AM IST ISTTasty Bite - Record Date 6Th August, 2026 For Dividend
Jul 27, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTTasty Bite - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 23, 2026, 04:31 AM IST ISTTasty Bite - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 23, 2026, 04:29 AM IST ISTTasty Bite - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Tasty Bite Eatables

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419PN1985PLC037347 and registration number is 037347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 548.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Bhatnagar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dilen Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shashank Shekhar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hans Bakker
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Matthew James Page
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rama Kannan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tasty Bite Eatables Share Price

What is the share price of Tasty Bite Eatables?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹9,401.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tasty Bite Eatables?

The Tasty Bite Eatables is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tasty Bite Eatables?

The market cap of Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹2,412.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tasty Bite Eatables?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tasty Bite Eatables are ₹9,535.00 and ₹9,175.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tasty Bite Eatables?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tasty Bite Eatables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹11,888.00 and 52-week low of Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹6,440.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tasty Bite Eatables performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tasty Bite Eatables has shown returns of 2.3% over the past day, 8.99% for the past month, 11.96% over 3 months, -11.96% over 1 year, -12.39% across 3 years, and -11.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tasty Bite Eatables?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tasty Bite Eatables are 68.33 and 7.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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