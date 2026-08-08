What is the share price of Tasty Bite Eatables? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹9,401.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tasty Bite Eatables? The Tasty Bite Eatables is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tasty Bite Eatables? The market cap of Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹2,412.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tasty Bite Eatables? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tasty Bite Eatables are ₹9,535.00 and ₹9,175.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tasty Bite Eatables? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tasty Bite Eatables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹11,888.00 and 52-week low of Tasty Bite Eatables is ₹6,440.00 as on .

How has the Tasty Bite Eatables performed historically in terms of returns? The Tasty Bite Eatables has shown returns of 2.3% over the past day, 8.99% for the past month, 11.96% over 3 months, -11.96% over 1 year, -12.39% across 3 years, and -11.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tasty Bite Eatables? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tasty Bite Eatables are 68.33 and 7.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global