Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Union Small Cap Fund
|3,796
|0.5
|4.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419PN1985PLC037347 and registration number is 037347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 372.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is ₹4,340.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is 99.15 and PB ratio of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is 17.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is ₹16,913.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is ₹19,791.95 and 52-week low of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. is ₹7,961.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.