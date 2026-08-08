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Kolte-Patil Developers Share Price

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BSE

KOLTE-PATIL DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kolte-Patil Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹446.85 Closed
3.92₹ 16.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kolte-Patil Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹425.75₹449.00
₹446.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹292.55₹481.80
₹446.85
Open Price
₹426.65
Prev. Close
₹430.00
Volume
45,916

Source: Dion Global

Kolte-Patil Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kolte-Patil Developers		16.2821.7716.3124.519.25-0.5813.30
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kolte-Patil Developers has gained 9.25% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Kolte-Patil Developers has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Kolte-Patil Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kolte-Patil Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5388.36390.67
10387.36388.71
20381.56384.61
50373.58377.2
100362.65373.3
200375.11376.65

Source: Dion Global

Kolte-Patil Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kolte-Patil Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.30%, FII holding rose to 10.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kolte-Patil Developers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,44,7410.2778.18
5,00,0001.5318.23

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kolte-Patil Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:31 PM IST ISTKolte-Patil Develope - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTKolte-Patil Develope - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarte
Jul 28, 2026, 03:17 AM IST ISTKolte-Patil Develope - Appointment Of Cost Auditor For FY2026-27
Jul 28, 2026, 03:15 AM IST ISTKolte-Patil Develope - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 03:04 AM IST ISTKolte-Patil Develope - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Kolte-Patil Developers

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PN1991PLC129428 and registration number is 129428. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 658.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 88.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girish Vanvari
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Patil
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Avani Davda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Arora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dalip Sehgal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Asheesh Mohta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Kolte-Patil Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Kolte-Patil Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹446.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kolte-Patil Developers?

The Kolte-Patil Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kolte-Patil Developers?

The market cap of Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹3,962.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kolte-Patil Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kolte-Patil Developers are ₹449.00 and ₹425.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kolte-Patil Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kolte-Patil Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹481.80 and 52-week low of Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹292.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kolte-Patil Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kolte-Patil Developers has shown returns of 3.92% over the past day, 21.77% for the past month, 16.31% over 3 months, 9.25% over 1 year, -0.58% across 3 years, and 13.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kolte-Patil Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kolte-Patil Developers are -102.49 and 3.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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