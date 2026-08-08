What is the share price of Kolte-Patil Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹446.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Kolte-Patil Developers? The Kolte-Patil Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kolte-Patil Developers? The market cap of Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹3,962.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kolte-Patil Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kolte-Patil Developers are ₹449.00 and ₹425.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kolte-Patil Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kolte-Patil Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹481.80 and 52-week low of Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹292.55 as on .

How has the Kolte-Patil Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The Kolte-Patil Developers has shown returns of 3.92% over the past day, 21.77% for the past month, 16.31% over 3 months, 9.25% over 1 year, -0.58% across 3 years, and 13.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kolte-Patil Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kolte-Patil Developers are -102.49 and 3.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global