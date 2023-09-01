Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.22
|4.04
|40.30
|65.56
|46.41
|162.94
|64.06
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|3,92,286
|0.91
|17.01
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|2,89,215
|1.16
|12.54
|Bandhan Core Equity Fund
|2,00,000
|0.31
|8.67
|Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund
|34,000
|1.74
|1.47
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PN1991PLC129428 and registration number is 129428. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 377.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is ₹3,441.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is -321.4 and PB ratio of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is 4.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is ₹452.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is ₹467.00 and 52-week low of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is ₹231.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.