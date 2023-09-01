Follow Us

KOLTE-PATIL DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹452.85 Closed
0.140.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹450.05₹459.45
₹452.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹231.00₹467.00
₹452.85
Open Price
₹454.00
Prev. Close
₹452.20
Volume
77,409

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1457.68
  • R2463.27
  • R3467.08
  • Pivot
    453.87
  • S1448.28
  • S2444.47
  • S3438.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5362.08447.95
  • 10353.06446.7
  • 20348.72439.5
  • 50329.61406.66
  • 100289.54368.02
  • 200286.82334.61

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.224.0440.3065.5646.41162.9464.06
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund3,92,2860.9117.01
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund2,89,2151.1612.54
Bandhan Core Equity Fund2,00,0000.318.67
Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund34,0001.741.47

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Financial Result Updates
    Kolte - Patil Developers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:42 PM

About Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PN1991PLC129428 and registration number is 129428. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 377.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 76.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Patil
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Patil
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Yashvardhan Patil
    Group CEO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Kolte
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Kolte
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Patil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Gurav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umesh Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achyut Watve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayant Pendse
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Vanvari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Navandar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is ₹3,441.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is -321.4 and PB ratio of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is 4.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is ₹452.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is ₹467.00 and 52-week low of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is ₹231.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

