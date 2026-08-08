Here's the live share price of Kolte-Patil Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|16.28
|21.77
|16.31
|24.51
|9.25
|-0.58
|13.30
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kolte-Patil Developers has gained 9.25% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Kolte-Patil Developers has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|388.36
|390.67
|10
|387.36
|388.71
|20
|381.56
|384.61
|50
|373.58
|377.2
|100
|362.65
|373.3
|200
|375.11
|376.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kolte-Patil Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.30%, FII holding rose to 10.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,44,741
|0.27
|78.18
|5,00,000
|1.53
|18.23
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:31 PM IST IST
|Kolte-Patil Develope - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Kolte-Patil Develope - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarte
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:17 AM IST IST
|Kolte-Patil Develope - Appointment Of Cost Auditor For FY2026-27
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:15 AM IST IST
|Kolte-Patil Develope - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:04 AM IST IST
|Kolte-Patil Develope - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PN1991PLC129428 and registration number is 129428. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 658.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 88.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹446.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kolte-Patil Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹3,962.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kolte-Patil Developers are ₹449.00 and ₹425.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kolte-Patil Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹481.80 and 52-week low of Kolte-Patil Developers is ₹292.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kolte-Patil Developers has shown returns of 3.92% over the past day, 21.77% for the past month, 16.31% over 3 months, 9.25% over 1 year, -0.58% across 3 years, and 13.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kolte-Patil Developers are -102.49 and 3.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global