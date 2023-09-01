Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|27,00,000
|1.8
|359.36
|SBI Multicap Fund
|19,00,000
|1.96
|252.88
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|13,00,000
|0.96
|173.02
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|11,00,000
|1.06
|146.4
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|10,09,845
|1.16
|134.41
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|6,22,013
|0.7
|82.79
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|5,98,623
|1.05
|79.67
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|5,97,542
|0.23
|79.53
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|5,58,374
|0.88
|74.32
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|5,39,380
|0.6
|71.79
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
G R Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1995PLC098652 and registration number is 011270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7919.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of G R Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹12,258.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of G R Infraprojects Ltd. is 8.43 and PB ratio of G R Infraprojects Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G R Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹1,275.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G R Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G R Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹1,427.95 and 52-week low of G R Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹930.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.