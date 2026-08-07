Here's the live share price of G R Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, G R Infraprojects has declined 28.78% compared to peers like Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%), Smartworks Coworking Spaces (11.25%). From a 5 year perspective, G R Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%) and Ceigall India (-2.79%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|886.01
|894.94
|10
|882.5
|891.97
|20
|891.38
|893.46
|50
|898.57
|900
|100
|898.89
|917.62
|200
|970.02
|976.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, G R Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.48%, FII holding rose to 2.46%, and public shareholding unchanged at 3.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,66,269
|0.81
|226.01
|22,64,279
|0.51
|207.5
|18,05,754
|0.35
|165.48
|14,97,051
|0.34
|137.19
|13,57,598
|0.67
|124.41
|11,91,114
|0.14
|109.15
|7,24,167
|1.07
|66.36
|6,31,466
|0.87
|57.87
|6,30,400
|0.98
|57.77
|5,70,000
|2.14
|52.23
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|G R Infraprojects - G R Infraprojects Limited Has Been Emerged As Successful Bidder For A Project.
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|G R Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|G R Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|G R Infraprojects - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|G R Infraprojects - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
Source: Dion Global
G R Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1995PLC098652 and registration number is 011270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7620.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G R Infraprojects is ₹870.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G R Infraprojects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of G R Infraprojects is ₹8,419.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of G R Infraprojects are ₹949.00 and ₹857.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G R Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G R Infraprojects is ₹1,362.15 and 52-week low of G R Infraprojects is ₹786.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The G R Infraprojects has shown returns of -3.92% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, -13.1% over 3 months, -28.95% over 1 year, -13.45% across 3 years, and -11.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G R Infraprojects are 8.29 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global