G R Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1995PLC098652 and registration number is 011270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7919.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.