What is the share price of G R Infraprojects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G R Infraprojects is ₹870.10 as on .

What kind of stock is G R Infraprojects? The G R Infraprojects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G R Infraprojects? The market cap of G R Infraprojects is ₹8,419.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of G R Infraprojects? Today’s highest and lowest price of G R Infraprojects are ₹949.00 and ₹857.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G R Infraprojects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G R Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G R Infraprojects is ₹1,362.15 and 52-week low of G R Infraprojects is ₹786.05 as on .

How has the G R Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns? The G R Infraprojects has shown returns of -3.92% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, -13.1% over 3 months, -28.95% over 1 year, -13.45% across 3 years, and -11.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G R Infraprojects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G R Infraprojects are 8.29 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global