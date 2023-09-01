Follow Us

G R Infraprojects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

G R INFRAPROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,275.10 Closed
0.587.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

G R Infraprojects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,261.10₹1,283.95
₹1,275.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹930.00₹1,427.95
₹1,275.10
Open Price
₹1,279.95
Prev. Close
₹1,267.80
Volume
19,121

G R Infraprojects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,283.53
  • R21,294.82
  • R31,306.03
  • Pivot
    1,272.32
  • S11,261.03
  • S21,249.82
  • S31,238.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,224.721,276.07
  • 101,221.881,274.1
  • 201,226.431,277.65
  • 501,300.991,268.12
  • 1001,267.531,231.56
  • 2001,423.381,224.51

G R Infraprojects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

G R Infraprojects Ltd. Share Holdings

G R Infraprojects Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund27,00,0001.8359.36
SBI Multicap Fund19,00,0001.96252.88
SBI Flexi Cap Fund13,00,0000.96173.02
SBI Large & Midcap Fund11,00,0001.06146.4
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan10,09,8451.16134.41
DSP Tax Saver Fund6,22,0130.782.79
UTI Value Opportunities Fund5,98,6231.0579.67
Nippon India Small Cap Fund5,97,5420.2379.53
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund5,58,3740.8874.32
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund5,39,3800.671.79
View All Mutual Funds

G R Infraprojects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About G R Infraprojects Ltd.

G R Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1995PLC098652 and registration number is 011270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7919.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ajendra Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chander Khamesra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Desh Raj Dogra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on G R Infraprojects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of G R Infraprojects Ltd.?

The market cap of G R Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹12,258.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of G R Infraprojects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of G R Infraprojects Ltd. is 8.43 and PB ratio of G R Infraprojects Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of G R Infraprojects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G R Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹1,275.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G R Infraprojects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G R Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G R Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹1,427.95 and 52-week low of G R Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹930.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

