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G R Infraprojects Share Price

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BSE

G R INFRAPROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of G R Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹870.10 Closed
-3.69₹ -33.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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G R Infraprojects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹857.15₹949.00
₹870.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹786.05₹1,362.15
₹870.10
Open Price
₹939.15
Prev. Close
₹903.40
Volume
48,237

Source: Dion Global

G R Infraprojects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, G R Infraprojects has declined 28.78% compared to peers like Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%), Smartworks Coworking Spaces (11.25%). From a 5 year perspective, G R Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%) and Ceigall India (-2.79%).

G R Infraprojects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

G R Infraprojects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5886.01894.94
10882.5891.97
20891.38893.46
50898.57900
100898.89917.62
200970.02976.79

Source: Dion Global

G R Infraprojects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, G R Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.48%, FII holding rose to 2.46%, and public shareholding unchanged at 3.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

G R Infraprojects Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,66,2690.81226.01
22,64,2790.51207.5
18,05,7540.35165.48
14,97,0510.34137.19
13,57,5980.67124.41
11,91,1140.14109.15
7,24,1671.0766.36
6,31,4660.8757.87
6,30,4000.9857.77
5,70,0002.1452.23

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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G R Infraprojects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTG R Infraprojects - G R Infraprojects Limited Has Been Emerged As Successful Bidder For A Project.
Aug 07, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTG R Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTG R Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTG R Infraprojects - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
Aug 07, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTG R Infraprojects - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1995PLC098652 and registration number is 011270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other petroleum (includes manufacture of petroleum jelly, micro-crystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7620.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajendra Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajan Malhotra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on G R Infraprojects Share Price

What is the share price of G R Infraprojects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G R Infraprojects is ₹870.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is G R Infraprojects?

The G R Infraprojects is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G R Infraprojects?

The market cap of G R Infraprojects is ₹8,419.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of G R Infraprojects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of G R Infraprojects are ₹949.00 and ₹857.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G R Infraprojects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G R Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G R Infraprojects is ₹1,362.15 and 52-week low of G R Infraprojects is ₹786.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the G R Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns?

The G R Infraprojects has shown returns of -3.92% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, -13.1% over 3 months, -28.95% over 1 year, -13.45% across 3 years, and -11.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G R Infraprojects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G R Infraprojects are 8.29 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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