Aether Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AETHER INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹990.75 Closed
-3.45-35.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aether Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹977.90₹1,017.00
₹990.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹810.00₹1,209.00
₹990.75
Open Price
₹1,013.05
Prev. Close
₹1,026.15
Volume
2,65,169

Aether Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,012.83
  • R21,034.47
  • R31,051.93
  • Pivot
    995.37
  • S1973.73
  • S2956.27
  • S3934.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5957.431,038.21
  • 10954.391,043.26
  • 20943.071,046.89
  • 50915.391,038.19
  • 100851.191,007.42
  • 200425.6965.92

Aether Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Aether Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Aether Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund32,66,2692.87338.84
SBI Magnum Global Fund31,00,0005.22321.59
SBI Multicap Fund15,90,2201.28164.97
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund14,00,0007.36145.24
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund10,30,0001.3109.16
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)10,30,0001.3109.16
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)10,30,0001.3109.16
Axis Small Cap Fund5,85,4520.460.73
SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan4,40,0004.0845.65
SBI Equity Savings Fund4,35,9601.8545.23
Aether Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Rights issue
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aether Industries Ltd.

Aether Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2013PLC073434 and registration number is 073434. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 590.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 112.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamalvijay Ramchandra Tulsian
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Jayantilal Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohan Ashwin Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Aman Ashvin Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Purnima Ashwin Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ishita Surendra Manjrekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Brijmohan Kanodiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeevan Lal Nagori
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Leja Satish Hattiangadi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Amol Arvindrao Kulkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Mangilal Borana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Popatlal Vakharia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aether Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aether Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Aether Industries Ltd. is ₹13,598.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aether Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aether Industries Ltd. is 104.27 and PB ratio of Aether Industries Ltd. is 10.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aether Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aether Industries Ltd. is ₹990.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aether Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aether Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aether Industries Ltd. is ₹1,209.00 and 52-week low of Aether Industries Ltd. is ₹810.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

