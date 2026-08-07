Here's the live share price of Aether Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aether Industries has gained 112.53% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Aether Industries has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,499.04
|1,548.94
|10
|1,475.55
|1,517.95
|20
|1,463.54
|1,472.99
|50
|1,301.74
|1,363.9
|100
|1,215.52
|1,250.69
|200
|1,051.91
|1,119.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aether Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.91%, while DII stake decreased to 10.49%, FII holding rose to 7.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|40,00,000
|2.29
|543.64
|16,00,000
|3.46
|217.46
|14,34,401
|1.46
|194.95
|10,00,000
|2.72
|135.91
|6,45,867
|1.33
|87.78
|5,45,188
|2.74
|74.1
|4,07,000
|0.59
|60.12
|3,26,480
|0.95
|44.37
|2,66,629
|3.02
|36.24
|2,00,082
|0.32
|27.19
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:45 PM IST IST
|Aether Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Aether Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Aether Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Aether Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Aether Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Aether Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2013PLC073434 and registration number is 073434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 940.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 132.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aether Industries is ₹1,591.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aether Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aether Industries is ₹21,114.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aether Industries are ₹1,613.10 and ₹1,573.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aether Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aether Industries is ₹1,618.00 and 52-week low of Aether Industries is ₹723.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aether Industries has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, 19.85% for the past month, 31.02% over 3 months, 112.53% over 1 year, 15.38% across 3 years, and 15.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aether Industries are 89.78 and 8.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global