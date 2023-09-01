Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|32,66,269
|2.87
|338.84
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|31,00,000
|5.22
|321.59
|SBI Multicap Fund
|15,90,220
|1.28
|164.97
|SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund
|14,00,000
|7.36
|145.24
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund
|10,30,000
|1.3
|109.16
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)
|10,30,000
|1.3
|109.16
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)
|10,30,000
|1.3
|109.16
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|5,85,452
|0.4
|60.73
|SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan
|4,40,000
|4.08
|45.65
|SBI Equity Savings Fund
|4,35,960
|1.85
|45.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Rights issue
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aether Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2013PLC073434 and registration number is 073434. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 590.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 112.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aether Industries Ltd. is ₹13,598.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aether Industries Ltd. is 104.27 and PB ratio of Aether Industries Ltd. is 10.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aether Industries Ltd. is ₹990.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aether Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aether Industries Ltd. is ₹1,209.00 and 52-week low of Aether Industries Ltd. is ₹810.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.