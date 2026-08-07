What is the share price of Aether Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aether Industries is ₹1,591.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aether Industries? The Aether Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aether Industries? The market cap of Aether Industries is ₹21,114.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aether Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aether Industries are ₹1,613.10 and ₹1,573.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aether Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aether Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aether Industries is ₹1,618.00 and 52-week low of Aether Industries is ₹723.15 as on .

How has the Aether Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Aether Industries has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, 19.85% for the past month, 31.02% over 3 months, 112.53% over 1 year, 15.38% across 3 years, and 15.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aether Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aether Industries are 89.78 and 8.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global