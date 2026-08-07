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Aether Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AETHER INDUSTRIES

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aether Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,591.00 Closed
0.31₹ 4.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aether Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,573.00₹1,613.10
₹1,591.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹723.15₹1,618.00
₹1,591.00
Open Price
₹1,573.25
Prev. Close
₹1,586.10
Volume
16,601

Source: Dion Global

Aether Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aether Industries has gained 112.53% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Aether Industries has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Aether Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aether Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,499.041,548.94
101,475.551,517.95
201,463.541,472.99
501,301.741,363.9
1001,215.521,250.69
2001,051.911,119.72

Source: Dion Global

Aether Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aether Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.91%, while DII stake decreased to 10.49%, FII holding rose to 7.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aether Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
40,00,0002.29543.64
16,00,0003.46217.46
14,34,4011.46194.95
10,00,0002.72135.91
6,45,8671.3387.78
5,45,1882.7474.1
4,07,0000.5960.12
3,26,4800.9544.37
2,66,6293.0236.24
2,00,0820.3227.19

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aether Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:45 PM IST ISTAether Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTAether Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTAether Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTAether Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTAether Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Aether Industries

Aether Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2013PLC073434 and registration number is 073434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 940.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 132.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamalvijay Ramchandra Tulsian
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Jayantilal Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohan Ashwin Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Aman Ashvin Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Purnima Ashwin Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ishita Surendra Manjrekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Brijmohan Kanodiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeevan Lal Nagori
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Leja Satish Hattiangadi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Amol Arvindrao Kulkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Mangilal Borana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Popatlal Vakharia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aether Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Aether Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aether Industries is ₹1,591.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aether Industries?

The Aether Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aether Industries?

The market cap of Aether Industries is ₹21,114.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aether Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aether Industries are ₹1,613.10 and ₹1,573.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aether Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aether Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aether Industries is ₹1,618.00 and 52-week low of Aether Industries is ₹723.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aether Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aether Industries has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, 19.85% for the past month, 31.02% over 3 months, 112.53% over 1 year, 15.38% across 3 years, and 15.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aether Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aether Industries are 89.78 and 8.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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