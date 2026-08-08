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Shalby Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHALBY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shalby along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹160.70 Closed
-0.68₹ -1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shalby Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹159.45₹163.95
₹160.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.70₹274.50
₹160.70
Open Price
₹161.95
Prev. Close
₹161.80
Volume
2,581

Source: Dion Global

Shalby Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shalby		-0.68-6.73-4.03-9.90-21.95-6.82-5.28
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shalby has declined 21.95% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Shalby has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Shalby Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shalby Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5161.92163.24
10163163.5
20165.58164.89
50169.35166.25
100161.12167.78
200179.62176.37

Source: Dion Global

Shalby Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shalby remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.30%, FII holding rose to 4.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shalby Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTShalby - Availing Of Working Capital Facilities
Jul 29, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTShalby - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTShalby - Update on board meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTShalby - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 20, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTShalby - Exercise Of Stock Option

Source: Dion Global

About Shalby

Shalby Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110GJ2004PLC044667 and registration number is 044667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 898.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Vikram Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Ashok Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • CA. Shyamal Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Umesh Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tej Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • CA. Sujana Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kedia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shalby Share Price

What is the share price of Shalby?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalby is ₹160.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shalby?

The Shalby is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shalby?

The market cap of Shalby is ₹1,735.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shalby?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalby are ₹163.95 and ₹159.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalby?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalby stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalby is ₹274.50 and 52-week low of Shalby is ₹125.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shalby performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shalby has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -6.73% for the past month, -4.03% over 3 months, -21.95% over 1 year, -6.82% across 3 years, and -5.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shalby?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalby are 46.43 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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