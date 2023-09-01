Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|258
|0.07
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shalby Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110GJ2004PLC044667 and registration number is 044667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 647.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shalby Ltd. is ₹2,644.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shalby Ltd. is 30.92 and PB ratio of Shalby Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalby Ltd. is ₹244.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalby Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalby Ltd. is ₹247.30 and 52-week low of Shalby Ltd. is ₹115.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.