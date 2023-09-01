Follow Us

SHALBY LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹244.85 Closed
0.61.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shalby Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹241.20₹251.30
₹244.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.00₹247.30
₹244.85
Open Price
₹243.80
Prev. Close
₹243.40
Volume
13,03,956

Shalby Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1249.77
  • R2255.58
  • R3259.87
  • Pivot
    245.48
  • S1239.67
  • S2235.38
  • S3229.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5145.26230.35
  • 10140.66221.54
  • 20135.6210.99
  • 50132.47192.92
  • 100120.99175.93
  • 200124.67160.49

Shalby Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Shalby Ltd. Share Holdings

Shalby Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF2580.070.01

Shalby Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shalby Ltd.

Shalby Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110GJ2004PLC044667 and registration number is 044667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 647.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Vikram Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sushobhan Dasgupta
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Dr. Ashok Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • CA. Shyamal Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Umesh Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tej Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • CA. Sujana Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kedia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shalby Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shalby Ltd.?

The market cap of Shalby Ltd. is ₹2,644.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shalby Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shalby Ltd. is 30.92 and PB ratio of Shalby Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shalby Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalby Ltd. is ₹244.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalby Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalby Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalby Ltd. is ₹247.30 and 52-week low of Shalby Ltd. is ₹115.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

