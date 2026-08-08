Here's the live share price of Shalby along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shalby
|-0.68
|-6.73
|-4.03
|-9.90
|-21.95
|-6.82
|-5.28
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shalby has declined 21.95% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Shalby has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|161.92
|163.24
|10
|163
|163.5
|20
|165.58
|164.89
|50
|169.35
|166.25
|100
|161.12
|167.78
|200
|179.62
|176.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shalby remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.30%, FII holding rose to 4.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Shalby - Availing Of Working Capital Facilities
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Shalby - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Shalby - Update on board meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Shalby - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Shalby - Exercise Of Stock Option
Source: Dion Global
Shalby Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110GJ2004PLC044667 and registration number is 044667. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 898.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalby is ₹160.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shalby is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shalby is ₹1,735.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalby are ₹163.95 and ₹159.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalby stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalby is ₹274.50 and 52-week low of Shalby is ₹125.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shalby has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -6.73% for the past month, -4.03% over 3 months, -21.95% over 1 year, -6.82% across 3 years, and -5.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalby are 46.43 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global