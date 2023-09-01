What is the Market Cap of Shalby Ltd.? The market cap of Shalby Ltd. is ₹2,644.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shalby Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shalby Ltd. is 30.92 and PB ratio of Shalby Ltd. is 2.72 as on .

What is the share price of Shalby Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalby Ltd. is ₹244.85 as on .