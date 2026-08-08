What is the share price of Shalby? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalby is ₹160.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Shalby? The Shalby is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shalby? The market cap of Shalby is ₹1,735.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shalby? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalby are ₹163.95 and ₹159.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalby? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalby stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalby is ₹274.50 and 52-week low of Shalby is ₹125.70 as on .

How has the Shalby performed historically in terms of returns? The Shalby has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -6.73% for the past month, -4.03% over 3 months, -21.95% over 1 year, -6.82% across 3 years, and -5.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shalby? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalby are 46.43 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global