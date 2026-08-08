Here's the live share price of SJS Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SJS Enterprises has gained 102.65% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, SJS Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,388.15
|2,442.55
|10
|2,343.53
|2,390.93
|20
|2,260.57
|2,322.77
|50
|2,174.68
|2,194.57
|100
|1,954.23
|2,047.43
|200
|1,825.29
|1,849.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SJS Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.15%, while DII stake increased to 34.04%, FII holding fell to 14.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,77,351
|1.04
|305.5
|7,48,716
|3.42
|166.07
|7,23,723
|1.53
|160.52
|5,95,377
|1.88
|132.05
|5,77,256
|3.31
|128.04
|4,17,102
|1.61
|92.51
|3,70,353
|1.18
|82.14
|3,09,620
|3.03
|68.67
|2,35,207
|3.67
|52.17
|1,91,109
|2.43
|42.39
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|SJS Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|SJS Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|SJS Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|SJS Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|SJS Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
SJS Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909KA2005PLC036601 and registration number is 036601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 564.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJS Enterprises is ₹2,373.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SJS Enterprises is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SJS Enterprises is ₹7,602.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SJS Enterprises are ₹2,468.95 and ₹2,365.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJS Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJS Enterprises is ₹2,586.50 and 52-week low of SJS Enterprises is ₹1,135.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SJS Enterprises has shown returns of -2.46% over the past day, 7.56% for the past month, 18.77% over 3 months, 102.65% over 1 year, 55.06% across 3 years, and 36.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SJS Enterprises are 36.15 and 8.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global