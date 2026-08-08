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SJS Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

SJS ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of SJS Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,373.90 Closed
-2.46₹ -59.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SJS Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,365.85₹2,468.95
₹2,373.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,135.60₹2,586.50
₹2,373.90
Open Price
₹2,437.00
Prev. Close
₹2,433.70
Volume
10,377

Source: Dion Global

SJS Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SJS Enterprises has gained 102.65% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, SJS Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

SJS Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SJS Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,388.152,442.55
102,343.532,390.93
202,260.572,322.77
502,174.682,194.57
1001,954.232,047.43
2001,825.291,849.96

Source: Dion Global

SJS Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SJS Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.15%, while DII stake increased to 34.04%, FII holding fell to 14.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SJS Enterprises Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,77,3511.04305.5
7,48,7163.42166.07
7,23,7231.53160.52
5,95,3771.88132.05
5,77,2563.31128.04
4,17,1021.6192.51
3,70,3531.1882.14
3,09,6203.0368.67
2,35,2073.6752.17
1,91,1092.4342.39

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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SJS Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTSJS Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTSJS Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTSJS Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTSJS Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTSJS Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About SJS Enterprises

SJS Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909KA2005PLC036601 and registration number is 036601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 564.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. K A Joseph
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Thapar
    Group CEO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Kevin K Joseph
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Matthias Frenzel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Veni Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Randhir Singh Kalsi
    Independent Director

FAQs on SJS Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of SJS Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJS Enterprises is ₹2,373.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SJS Enterprises?

The SJS Enterprises is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SJS Enterprises?

The market cap of SJS Enterprises is ₹7,602.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SJS Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SJS Enterprises are ₹2,468.95 and ₹2,365.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SJS Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJS Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJS Enterprises is ₹2,586.50 and 52-week low of SJS Enterprises is ₹1,135.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SJS Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The SJS Enterprises has shown returns of -2.46% over the past day, 7.56% for the past month, 18.77% over 3 months, 102.65% over 1 year, 55.06% across 3 years, and 36.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SJS Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SJS Enterprises are 36.15 and 8.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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