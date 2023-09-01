What is the Market Cap of SJS Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of SJS Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2,171.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SJS Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of SJS Enterprises Ltd. is 36.27 and PB ratio of SJS Enterprises Ltd. is 5.19 as on .

What is the share price of SJS Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJS Enterprises Ltd. is ₹699.70 as on .