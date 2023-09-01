Follow Us

SJS Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SJS ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹699.70 Closed
2.1314.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SJS Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹685.10₹713.00
₹699.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹377.65₹699.70
₹699.70
Open Price
₹685.10
Prev. Close
₹685.10
Volume
4,00,217

SJS Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1713.03
  • R2726.97
  • R3740.93
  • Pivot
    699.07
  • S1685.13
  • S2671.17
  • S3657.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5436664.4
  • 10432.46653.58
  • 20434.55643.09
  • 50460.24610.54
  • 100458.2565.66
  • 200427.5519.25

SJS Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.784.6030.7166.7342.1637.1437.14
2.97-3.0513.5833.497.3756.317.54
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.5713.6822.0467.7652.83361.56126.99
8.0219.2744.2273.0393.18770.21471.29
5.96-1.7332.7053.8648.22324.2999.24
25.2618.1229.7770.3331.78430.20161.12
-0.70-3.6321.7444.9143.20289.0881.49
11.004.2268.04174.14105.61660.00286.49
-3.643.2939.1475.9876.3068.414.89
0.42-8.3669.4699.2061.73169.3632.03
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.24-0.3226.9536.69-3.301,839.47619.34
-3.772.7117.4244.8112.686.06-10.93
14.7241.9233.1277.29110.42413.66413.66
8.1023.4033.7432.66-24.13103.65-43.84
-0.578.9637.2217.24-1.414.26-55.35
-4.0720.4525.4432.5010.9916.8016.80
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

SJS Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

SJS Enterprises Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund13,77,3510.690.69
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund10,98,4110.7972.32
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund3,42,1350.5422.53
Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund8,0000.930.51
Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund - Eco Plan8,0000.930.51

SJS Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SJS Enterprises Ltd.

SJS Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909KA2005PLC036601 and registration number is 036601. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 267.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. K A Joseph
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Thapar
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kevin K Joseph
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Veni Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Matthias Frenzel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kazi Arif Uz Zaman
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vishal Sharma
    Nominee Director

FAQs on SJS Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SJS Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of SJS Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2,171.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SJS Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SJS Enterprises Ltd. is 36.27 and PB ratio of SJS Enterprises Ltd. is 5.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SJS Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJS Enterprises Ltd. is ₹699.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SJS Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJS Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJS Enterprises Ltd. is ₹699.70 and 52-week low of SJS Enterprises Ltd. is ₹377.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

