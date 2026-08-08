What is the share price of SJS Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJS Enterprises is ₹2,373.90 as on .

What kind of stock is SJS Enterprises? The SJS Enterprises is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SJS Enterprises? The market cap of SJS Enterprises is ₹7,602.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SJS Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of SJS Enterprises are ₹2,468.95 and ₹2,365.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SJS Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJS Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJS Enterprises is ₹2,586.50 and 52-week low of SJS Enterprises is ₹1,135.60 as on .

How has the SJS Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The SJS Enterprises has shown returns of -2.46% over the past day, 7.56% for the past month, 18.77% over 3 months, 102.65% over 1 year, 55.06% across 3 years, and 36.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SJS Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SJS Enterprises are 36.15 and 8.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global