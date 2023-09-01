Follow Us

KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LTD.

Sector : Pumps | Smallcap | NSE
₹830.00 Closed
-2.31-19.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹815.40₹840.85
₹830.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹286.10₹992.70
₹830.00
Open Price
₹837.80
Prev. Close
₹849.60
Volume
1,16,785

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1840.77
  • R2853.53
  • R3866.22
  • Pivot
    828.08
  • S1815.32
  • S2802.63
  • S3789.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5344.87857.8
  • 10347.88855.65
  • 20344.22838.72
  • 50334.83762.65
  • 100324.29663.08
  • 200321.38553.04

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.41-0.4039.21125.29148.92553.06197.99
2.4317.6130.9043.0543.15426.88254.44
19.8419.1456.86103.7966.65375.53100.02
-2.283.160.5924.1658.5555.7655.76
1.9518.08-8.2318.92587.501,035.87808.70

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. Share Holdings

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund43,41,7620.96331.21
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund4,66,1864.6735.56
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund3,23,3351.3224.67
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund3,17,7892.2524.24
JM Flexicap Fund99,8891.67.62
Franklin India Opportunities Fund62,6050.484.78
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund10,0060.010.76
Franklin Build India Fund7,3610.040.56

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29113PN1920PLC000670 and registration number is 000670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2165.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kirloskar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pratap B Shirke
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Kirloskar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rama Kirloskar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kher
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shailaja Kher
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradyumna Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S Unnikrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrinivas V Dempo
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Shobinder S Duggal
    Additional Director
  • Ms. Ramni D Nirula
    Additional Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.?

The market cap of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is ₹6,590.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is 36.99 and PB ratio of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is 5.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is ₹830.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is ₹992.70 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is ₹286.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

