Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Brothers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kirloskar Brothers
|2.70
|3.28
|8.70
|18.25
|-2.68
|29.99
|36.71
|KSB
|-8.06
|-15.08
|-12.35
|7.57
|-5.61
|14.85
|26.30
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|-0.74
|-13.35
|-13.29
|-20.77
|-40.84
|63.10
|33.66
|WPIL
|-5.75
|-8.36
|-0.54
|4.08
|-3.38
|9.07
|37.07
|Oswal Pumps
|-0.97
|-23.38
|-24.58
|-13.87
|-57.97
|-19.50
|-12.21
|Roto Pumps
|0.44
|-6.29
|11.84
|9.78
|-18.61
|6.24
|27.98
|Hawa Engineers
|3.75
|0.12
|-3.32
|0.61
|-31.43
|-9.24
|8.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kirloskar Brothers has declined 2.68% compared to peers like KSB (-5.61%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.84%), WPIL (-3.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Kirloskar Brothers has outperformed peers relative to KSB (26.30%) and Shakti Pumps (India) (33.66%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,863.09
|1,910.2
|10
|1,861.61
|1,891.84
|20
|1,879.64
|1,884.73
|50
|1,829.47
|1,840.76
|100
|1,721
|1,779.85
|200
|1,696.62
|1,754.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Brothers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.23%, FII holding rose to 6.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|45,25,148
|1.19
|929.19
|4,71,164
|0.67
|96.75
|3,84,441
|5.11
|78.94
|2,95,602
|1.23
|60.7
|2,66,691
|1.08
|54.76
|1,13,977
|0.41
|23.4
|1,00,729
|1.68
|20.68
|23,761
|1.05
|4.88
|20,949
|0.35
|4.3
|11,567
|0.45
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Bros. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Bros. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Bros. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Bros. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:27 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Bros. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29113PN1920PLC000670 and registration number is 000670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2828.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Brothers is ₹1,915.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Brothers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kirloskar Brothers is ₹15,206.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Brothers are ₹1,970.90 and ₹1,880.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Brothers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Brothers is ₹2,192.30 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Brothers is ₹1,333.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Brothers has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, 3.28% for the past month, 8.7% over 3 months, -2.68% over 1 year, 29.99% across 3 years, and 36.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Brothers are 40.73 and 6.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global