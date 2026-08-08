What is the share price of Kirloskar Brothers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Brothers is ₹1,915.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Brothers? The Kirloskar Brothers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Brothers? The market cap of Kirloskar Brothers is ₹15,206.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Brothers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Brothers are ₹1,970.90 and ₹1,880.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Brothers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Brothers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Brothers is ₹2,192.30 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Brothers is ₹1,333.00 as on .

How has the Kirloskar Brothers performed historically in terms of returns? The Kirloskar Brothers has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, 3.28% for the past month, 8.7% over 3 months, -2.68% over 1 year, 29.99% across 3 years, and 36.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Brothers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Brothers are 40.73 and 6.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global