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Kirloskar Brothers Share Price

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BSE

KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS

Kirloskars Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Brothers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,915.00 Closed
-2.37₹ -46.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kirloskar Brothers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,880.00₹1,970.90
₹1,915.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,333.00₹2,192.30
₹1,915.00
Open Price
₹1,970.90
Prev. Close
₹1,961.40
Volume
13,043

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Brothers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kirloskar Brothers		2.703.288.7018.25-2.6829.9936.71
KSB		-8.06-15.08-12.357.57-5.6114.8526.30
Shakti Pumps (India)		-0.74-13.35-13.29-20.77-40.8463.1033.66
WPIL		-5.75-8.36-0.544.08-3.389.0737.07
Oswal Pumps		-0.97-23.38-24.58-13.87-57.97-19.50-12.21
Roto Pumps		0.44-6.2911.849.78-18.616.2427.98
Hawa Engineers		3.750.12-3.320.61-31.43-9.248.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kirloskar Brothers has declined 2.68% compared to peers like KSB (-5.61%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.84%), WPIL (-3.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Kirloskar Brothers has outperformed peers relative to KSB (26.30%) and Shakti Pumps (India) (33.66%).

Kirloskar Brothers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Brothers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,863.091,910.2
101,861.611,891.84
201,879.641,884.73
501,829.471,840.76
1001,7211,779.85
2001,696.621,754.96

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Brothers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Brothers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.23%, FII holding rose to 6.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kirloskar Brothers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
45,25,1481.19929.19
4,71,1640.6796.75
3,84,4415.1178.94
2,95,6021.2360.7
2,66,6911.0854.76
1,13,9770.4123.4
1,00,7291.6820.68
23,7611.054.88
20,9490.354.3
11,5670.452.38

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kirloskar Brothers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTKirloskar Bros. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTKirloskar Bros. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTKirloskar Bros. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTKirloskar Bros. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 02:27 AM IST ISTKirloskar Bros. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Kirloskar Brothers

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29113PN1920PLC000670 and registration number is 000670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2828.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kirloskar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Rama Kirloskar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Kirloskar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M S Unnikrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradyumna Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Shringla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Pendharkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rekha Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Deshpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Brij Bhushan Nagpal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Brothers Share Price

What is the share price of Kirloskar Brothers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Brothers is ₹1,915.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Brothers?

The Kirloskar Brothers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Brothers?

The market cap of Kirloskar Brothers is ₹15,206.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Brothers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Brothers are ₹1,970.90 and ₹1,880.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Brothers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Brothers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Brothers is ₹2,192.30 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Brothers is ₹1,333.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kirloskar Brothers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kirloskar Brothers has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, 3.28% for the past month, 8.7% over 3 months, -2.68% over 1 year, 29.99% across 3 years, and 36.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Brothers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Brothers are 40.73 and 6.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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