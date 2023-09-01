Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.41
|-0.40
|39.21
|125.29
|148.92
|553.06
|197.99
|2.43
|17.61
|30.90
|43.05
|43.15
|426.88
|254.44
|19.84
|19.14
|56.86
|103.79
|66.65
|375.53
|100.02
|-2.28
|3.16
|0.59
|24.16
|58.55
|55.76
|55.76
|1.95
|18.08
|-8.23
|18.92
|587.50
|1,035.87
|808.70
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|43,41,762
|0.96
|331.21
|Bandhan Infrastructure Fund
|4,66,186
|4.67
|35.56
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|3,23,335
|1.32
|24.67
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|3,17,789
|2.25
|24.24
|JM Flexicap Fund
|99,889
|1.6
|7.62
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|62,605
|0.48
|4.78
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|10,006
|0.01
|0.76
|Franklin Build India Fund
|7,361
|0.04
|0.56
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29113PN1920PLC000670 and registration number is 000670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2165.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is ₹6,590.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is 36.99 and PB ratio of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is 5.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is ₹830.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is ₹992.70 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. is ₹286.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.