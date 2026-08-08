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Pearl Global Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PEARL GLOBAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Pearl Global Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,460.90 Closed
11.13₹ 246.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pearl Global Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,235.65₹2,539.00
₹2,460.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,180.00₹2,539.00
₹2,460.90
Open Price
₹2,235.65
Prev. Close
₹2,214.35
Volume
1,30,851

Source: Dion Global

Pearl Global Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pearl Global Industries has gained 89.02% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%), Gokaldas Exports (11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Pearl Global Industries has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Arvind Fashions (16.44%).

Pearl Global Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pearl Global Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,049.192,089.83
102,023.142,064.82
202,020.392,030.36
501,873.581,916.32
1001,701.181,791.64
2001,625.341,658.23

Source: Dion Global

Pearl Global Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pearl Global Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.11%, while DII stake increased to 19.16%, FII holding rose to 6.82%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pearl Global Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
27,95,2821.39563.42
14,15,1251.26285.23
8,62,3561.17173.82
7,30,3350.65147.21
4,33,0622.1487.29
3,38,3662.5268.2
2,05,3382.3641.39
1,27,8950.4625.78
60,5750.5612.21
2,76900.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Pearl Global Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTPearl Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTPearl Global Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Aug 06, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTPearl Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTPearl Global Ind. - Corrigendum On Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated August 05, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 03:05 AM IST ISTPearl Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Pearl Global Industries

Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC036849 and registration number is 036849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1081.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Deepak Kumar Seth
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pulkit Seth
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Pallab Banerjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shifalli Seth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mehta Narendra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pearl Global Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Pearl Global Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Global Industries is ₹2,460.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pearl Global Industries?

The Pearl Global Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Global Industries?

The market cap of Pearl Global Industries is ₹11,367.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pearl Global Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pearl Global Industries are ₹2,539.00 and ₹2,235.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pearl Global Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Global Industries is ₹2,539.00 and 52-week low of Pearl Global Industries is ₹1,180.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pearl Global Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pearl Global Industries has shown returns of 11.13% over the past day, 25.13% for the past month, 55.3% over 3 months, 89.02% over 1 year, 95.04% across 3 years, and 64.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pearl Global Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pearl Global Industries are 36.63 and 7.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pearl Global Industries News

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