Here's the live share price of Pearl Global Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pearl Global Industries has gained 89.02% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%), Gokaldas Exports (11.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Pearl Global Industries has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Arvind Fashions (16.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,049.19
|2,089.83
|10
|2,023.14
|2,064.82
|20
|2,020.39
|2,030.36
|50
|1,873.58
|1,916.32
|100
|1,701.18
|1,791.64
|200
|1,625.34
|1,658.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pearl Global Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.11%, while DII stake increased to 19.16%, FII holding rose to 6.82%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|27,95,282
|1.39
|563.42
|14,15,125
|1.26
|285.23
|8,62,356
|1.17
|173.82
|7,30,335
|0.65
|147.21
|4,33,062
|2.14
|87.29
|3,38,366
|2.52
|68.2
|2,05,338
|2.36
|41.39
|1,27,895
|0.46
|25.78
|60,575
|0.56
|12.21
|2,769
|0
|0.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Pearl Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Pearl Global Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Pearl Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Pearl Global Ind. - Corrigendum On Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated August 05, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:05 AM IST IST
|Pearl Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC036849 and registration number is 036849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1081.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Global Industries is ₹2,460.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pearl Global Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pearl Global Industries is ₹11,367.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pearl Global Industries are ₹2,539.00 and ₹2,235.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Global Industries is ₹2,539.00 and 52-week low of Pearl Global Industries is ₹1,180.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pearl Global Industries has shown returns of 11.13% over the past day, 25.13% for the past month, 55.3% over 3 months, 89.02% over 1 year, 95.04% across 3 years, and 64.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pearl Global Industries are 36.63 and 7.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global