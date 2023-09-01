Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pearl Global Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PEARL GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹835.95 Closed
4.6136.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pearl Global Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹786.00₹847.00
₹835.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹335.00₹805.80
₹835.95
Open Price
₹809.95
Prev. Close
₹799.10
Volume
79,720

Pearl Global Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1858.43
  • R2881.97
  • R3918.18
  • Pivot
    822.22
  • S1798.68
  • S2762.47
  • S3738.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5440.14754.24
  • 10441.4731.57
  • 20450.64705.98
  • 50500.69649.36
  • 100447.22586.97
  • 200444.58525.1

Pearl Global Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Pearl Global Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Pearl Global Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Record Date
    Pearl Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 01-Sep-2023.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:10 PM
  • Dividend
    Pearl Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 21, 2023, declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:09 PM

About Pearl Global Industries Ltd.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC036849 and registration number is 036849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 933.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Seth
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pulkit Seth
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Pallab Benerjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shifalli Seth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Aneja
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Anil Nayar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Goyal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Madhulika Bhupatkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Chittranjan Dua
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Neha Khanna
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Pearl Global Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Global Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is ₹1,811.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pearl Global Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is 38.17 and PB ratio of Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is 4.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pearl Global Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is ₹835.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pearl Global Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Global Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is ₹805.80 and 52-week low of Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is ₹335.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data