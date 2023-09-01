Name
Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC036849 and registration number is 036849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 933.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is ₹1,811.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is 38.17 and PB ratio of Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is 4.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is ₹835.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Global Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is ₹805.80 and 52-week low of Pearl Global Industries Ltd. is ₹335.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.