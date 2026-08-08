What is the share price of Pearl Global Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Global Industries is ₹2,460.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Pearl Global Industries? The Pearl Global Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Global Industries? The market cap of Pearl Global Industries is ₹11,367.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pearl Global Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pearl Global Industries are ₹2,539.00 and ₹2,235.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pearl Global Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Global Industries is ₹2,539.00 and 52-week low of Pearl Global Industries is ₹1,180.00 as on .

How has the Pearl Global Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Pearl Global Industries has shown returns of 11.13% over the past day, 25.13% for the past month, 55.3% over 3 months, 89.02% over 1 year, 95.04% across 3 years, and 64.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pearl Global Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pearl Global Industries are 36.63 and 7.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global