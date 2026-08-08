What is the share price of Natco Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natco Pharma is ₹918.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Natco Pharma? The Natco Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Natco Pharma? The market cap of Natco Pharma is ₹16,443.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Natco Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Natco Pharma are ₹921.10 and ₹912.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natco Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natco Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natco Pharma is ₹1,226.10 and 52-week low of Natco Pharma is ₹789.30 as on .

How has the Natco Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Natco Pharma has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -6.74% for the past month, -20.46% over 3 months, -2.9% over 1 year, 2.82% across 3 years, and -1.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Natco Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natco Pharma are 11.59 and 1.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global