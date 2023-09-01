Follow Us

Natco Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NATCO PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹902.60 Closed
-1.21-11.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Natco Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹899.50₹926.90
₹902.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹502.00₹916.60
₹902.60
Open Price
₹918.65
Prev. Close
₹913.65
Volume
4,62,264

Natco Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1920.63
  • R2937.37
  • R3947.83
  • Pivot
    910.17
  • S1893.43
  • S2882.97
  • S3866.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5589.53900.88
  • 10592.95888.7
  • 20602.82864.48
  • 50617.65796.29
  • 100643.6727.31
  • 200733.18680.73

Natco Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.899.2544.6367.2546.4917.5513.86
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Natco Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Natco Pharma Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund28,67,8170.86239.16
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund24,08,2370.61200.83
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund19,24,8531.41160.52
Quant Small Cap Fund17,82,5792.19148.66
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund15,56,7091.21129.82
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan9,00,0001.2575.06
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%9,00,0001.2575.06
Tata Small Cap Fund9,00,0001.3275.06
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund7,88,3520.7865.74
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund7,73,7362.164.53
View All Mutual Funds

Natco Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Mar, 2023Board MeetingBuy Back of shares
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend

About Natco Pharma Ltd.

Natco Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1981PLC003201 and registration number is 003201. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1767.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V C Nannapaneni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Nannapaneni
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. T V Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G S Murthy
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. D G Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Dr. M U R Naidu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Leela Digumarti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S R K Prasad
    Director & Exe. VP (Corp. Engg. Services)
  • Dr. Linga Rao Donthineni
    Director & President (Tech. Affairs)
  • Mr. Pavan Bhat
    Director

FAQs on Natco Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Natco Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Natco Pharma Ltd. is ₹16,364.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Natco Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Natco Pharma Ltd. is 22.88 and PB ratio of Natco Pharma Ltd. is 3.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Natco Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natco Pharma Ltd. is ₹902.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natco Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natco Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natco Pharma Ltd. is ₹916.60 and 52-week low of Natco Pharma Ltd. is ₹502.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

