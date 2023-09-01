Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.89
|9.25
|44.63
|67.25
|46.49
|17.55
|13.86
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|28,67,817
|0.86
|239.16
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|24,08,237
|0.61
|200.83
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|19,24,853
|1.41
|160.52
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|17,82,579
|2.19
|148.66
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|15,56,709
|1.21
|129.82
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|9,00,000
|1.25
|75.06
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|9,00,000
|1.25
|75.06
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|9,00,000
|1.32
|75.06
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|7,88,352
|0.78
|65.74
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|7,73,736
|2.1
|64.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of shares
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
Natco Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1981PLC003201 and registration number is 003201. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1767.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Natco Pharma Ltd. is ₹16,364.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Natco Pharma Ltd. is 22.88 and PB ratio of Natco Pharma Ltd. is 3.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natco Pharma Ltd. is ₹902.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natco Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natco Pharma Ltd. is ₹916.60 and 52-week low of Natco Pharma Ltd. is ₹502.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.