Here's the live share price of Natco Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Natco Pharma
|-0.2
|-5.13
|-21.8
|8.63
|1.05
|2.82
|-1.33
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Natco Pharma has gained 1.05% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Natco Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|927.92
|922.12
|10
|930.32
|927.24
|20
|949.18
|933.47
|50
|942.18
|952.97
|100
|1,006.31
|964.28
|200
|938.2
|959.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Natco Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.63%, FII holding fell to 16.99%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,25,000
|0.92
|76.83
|6,16,059
|1.48
|57.37
|5,49,064
|0.41
|51.13
|2,00,000
|0.62
|18.63
|82,740
|2.73
|7.71
|12,965
|1.55
|1.21
|6,182
|1.55
|0.58
|6,109
|1.53
|0.57
|5,676
|1.52
|0.53
|5,139
|1.51
|0.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Natco Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 An
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Natco Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Natco Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:37 PM IST IST
|Natco Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Natco Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Natco Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1981PLC003201 and registration number is 003201. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3594.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natco Pharma is ₹918.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Natco Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Natco Pharma is ₹16,443.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Natco Pharma are ₹921.10 and ₹912.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natco Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natco Pharma is ₹1,226.10 and 52-week low of Natco Pharma is ₹789.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Natco Pharma has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -6.74% for the past month, -20.46% over 3 months, -2.9% over 1 year, 2.82% across 3 years, and -1.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natco Pharma are 11.59 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.
Source: Dion Global