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Natco Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATCO PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Natco Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹918.05 Closed
0.62₹ 5.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Natco Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹912.00₹921.10
₹918.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹789.30₹1,226.10
₹918.05
Open Price
₹921.10
Prev. Close
₹912.35
Volume
6,688

Source: Dion Global

Natco Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Natco Pharma		-0.2-5.13-21.88.631.052.82-1.33
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Natco Pharma has gained 1.05% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Natco Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Natco Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Natco Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5927.92922.12
10930.32927.24
20949.18933.47
50942.18952.97
1001,006.31964.28
200938.2959.72

Source: Dion Global

Natco Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Natco Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.63%, FII holding fell to 16.99%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Natco Pharma Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,25,0000.9276.83
6,16,0591.4857.37
5,49,0640.4151.13
2,00,0000.6218.63
82,7402.737.71
12,9651.551.21
6,1821.550.58
6,1091.530.57
5,6761.520.53
5,1391.510.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Natco Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTNatco Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 An
Jul 18, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTNatco Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 14, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTNatco Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 14, 2026, 03:37 PM IST ISTNatco Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 09, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTNatco Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1981PLC003201 and registration number is 003201. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3594.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V C Nannapaneni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Nannapaneni
    Vice Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. P S R K Prasad
    Director & Exe. VP (Corp. Engg. Services)
  • Dr. D Linga Rao
    Director & President (Tech. Affairs)
  • Mr. D Vijaya Bhaskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A D M Chavali
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kantipudi Suma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakshminarayana Bolisetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Natco Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Natco Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Natco Pharma is ₹918.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Natco Pharma?

The Natco Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Natco Pharma?

The market cap of Natco Pharma is ₹16,443.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Natco Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Natco Pharma are ₹921.10 and ₹912.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Natco Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Natco Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Natco Pharma is ₹1,226.10 and 52-week low of Natco Pharma is ₹789.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Natco Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Natco Pharma has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -6.74% for the past month, -20.46% over 3 months, -2.9% over 1 year, 2.82% across 3 years, and -1.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Natco Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Natco Pharma are 11.59 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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