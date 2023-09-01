Follow Us

FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | NSE
₹248.05 Closed
3.558.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Finolex Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹240.85₹250.00
₹248.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.50₹241.35
₹248.05
Open Price
₹240.90
Prev. Close
₹239.55
Volume
25,91,748

Finolex Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1251.98
  • R2255.57
  • R3261.13
  • Pivot
    246.42
  • S1242.83
  • S2237.27
  • S3233.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5137.65229.58
  • 10137.24222.44
  • 20138.54213.9
  • 50143.28199.66
  • 100141.73188.94
  • 200152.7179.07

Finolex Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.3025.6843.2747.7167.47145.5796.61
-3.67-4.465.6533.9116.85205.43274.94
4.2811.5913.5628.2223.20293.81334.75
-3.61-8.298.8735.2224.48420.50438.21
-2.2337.7461.2874.3340.44239.28180.88
5.90-2.566.268.8824.42-7.15-7.15
2.0834.5129.8056.3823.38448.74225.48
-4.50-4.502.91-14.5213.98-9.40-61.87
-4.92-17.73-27.50-26.11-37.30-53.60-59.15

Finolex Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Finolex Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund2,33,95,5692.33467.21
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,21,91,8171.16243.47
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan93,20,7001.73186.13
DSP Small Cap Fund70,90,4971.22141.6
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund45,96,4501.0191.79
Tata Small Cap Fund32,05,5571.1364.02
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund24,76,1760.6251.67
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)24,76,1760.6251.67
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)24,76,1760.6251.67
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund17,89,0140.1935.73
View All Mutual Funds

Finolex Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Finolex Industries Ltd.

Finolex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108PN1981PLC024153 and registration number is 024153. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4647.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash P Chhabria
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Saumya Chakrabarti
    Director - Technical
  • Mrs. Ritu P Chhabria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saurabh S Dhanorkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Bhumika L Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kanchan U Chitale
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Deepak R Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep R Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anami N Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil V Whabi
    Managing Director

FAQs on Finolex Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Finolex Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Finolex Industries Ltd. is ₹14,863.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Finolex Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Finolex Industries Ltd. is 59.29 and PB ratio of Finolex Industries Ltd. is 3.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Finolex Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finolex Industries Ltd. is ₹248.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Finolex Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finolex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finolex Industries Ltd. is ₹241.35 and 52-week low of Finolex Industries Ltd. is ₹121.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

