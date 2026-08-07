Here's the live share price of Finolex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Finolex Industries has declined 13.18% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%), Apollo Pipes (27.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Finolex Industries has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Prince Pipes & Fittings (-16.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|163.66
|165.33
|10
|163.53
|164.93
|20
|165.36
|166.01
|50
|171.63
|169.06
|100
|171.55
|171.93
|200
|175.68
|178.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Finolex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.35%, FII holding fell to 5.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,45,95,699
|1.51
|604.98
|1,03,09,386
|1.26
|180.28
|52,70,722
|0.52
|92.17
|40,00,000
|0.75
|69.95
|37,00,000
|0.65
|64.7
|24,76,176
|0.41
|41.24
|18,00,000
|0.46
|31.48
|15,00,000
|0.87
|26.23
|13,00,000
|1.11
|22.73
|9,00,000
|1.11
|15.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Finolex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Finolex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:31 AM IST IST
|Finolex Industries - Results-Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|Finolex Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 6, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Finolex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Finolex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108PN1981PLC024153 and registration number is 024153. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4113.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 123.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finolex Industries is ₹164.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Finolex Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Finolex Industries is ₹10,194.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Finolex Industries are ₹166.25 and ₹162.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finolex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finolex Industries is ₹223.00 and 52-week low of Finolex Industries is ₹147.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Finolex Industries has shown returns of -4.2% over the past day, -3.89% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -13.18% over 1 year, -6.48% across 3 years, and -0.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finolex Industries are 16.57 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global