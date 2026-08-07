What is the share price of Finolex Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finolex Industries is ₹164.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Finolex Industries? The Finolex Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Finolex Industries? The market cap of Finolex Industries is ₹10,194.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Finolex Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Finolex Industries are ₹166.25 and ₹162.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Finolex Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finolex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finolex Industries is ₹223.00 and 52-week low of Finolex Industries is ₹147.40 as on .

How has the Finolex Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Finolex Industries has shown returns of -4.2% over the past day, -3.89% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -13.18% over 1 year, -6.48% across 3 years, and -0.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Finolex Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finolex Industries are 16.57 and 1.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global