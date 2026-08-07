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Finolex Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

FINOLEX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Finolex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹164.30 Closed
-4.20₹ -7.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Finolex Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.95₹166.25
₹164.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹147.40₹223.00
₹164.30
Open Price
₹164.75
Prev. Close
₹171.50
Volume
1,29,684

Source: Dion Global

Finolex Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Finolex Industries has declined 13.18% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%), Apollo Pipes (27.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Finolex Industries has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Prince Pipes & Fittings (-16.14%).

Finolex Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Finolex Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5163.66165.33
10163.53164.93
20165.36166.01
50171.63169.06
100171.55171.93
200175.68178.51

Source: Dion Global

Finolex Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Finolex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.35%, FII holding fell to 5.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Finolex Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,45,95,6991.51604.98
1,03,09,3861.26180.28
52,70,7220.5292.17
40,00,0000.7569.95
37,00,0000.6564.7
24,76,1760.4141.24
18,00,0000.4631.48
15,00,0000.8726.23
13,00,0001.1122.73
9,00,0001.1115.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Finolex Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTFinolex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTFinolex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 02:31 AM IST ISTFinolex Industries - Results-Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTFinolex Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 6, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTFinolex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Finolex Industries

Finolex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108PN1981PLC024153 and registration number is 024153. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4113.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 123.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash P Chhabria
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Saurabh S Dhanorkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saumya Chakrabarti
    Director - Technical
  • Mrs. Ritu P Chhabria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Kanchan U Chitale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debabrata Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sapru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Munesh Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Udhas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Finolex Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Finolex Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finolex Industries is ₹164.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Finolex Industries?

The Finolex Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Finolex Industries?

The market cap of Finolex Industries is ₹10,194.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Finolex Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Finolex Industries are ₹166.25 and ₹162.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Finolex Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finolex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finolex Industries is ₹223.00 and 52-week low of Finolex Industries is ₹147.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Finolex Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Finolex Industries has shown returns of -4.2% over the past day, -3.89% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -13.18% over 1 year, -6.48% across 3 years, and -0.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Finolex Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finolex Industries are 16.57 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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