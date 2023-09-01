Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|2,33,95,569
|2.33
|467.21
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,21,91,817
|1.16
|243.47
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|93,20,700
|1.73
|186.13
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|70,90,497
|1.22
|141.6
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|45,96,450
|1.01
|91.79
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|32,05,557
|1.13
|64.02
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund
|24,76,176
|0.62
|51.67
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)
|24,76,176
|0.62
|51.67
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)
|24,76,176
|0.62
|51.67
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|17,89,014
|0.19
|35.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Finolex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108PN1981PLC024153 and registration number is 024153. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic in primary forms (includes amino-resins, polyurethanes etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4647.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Finolex Industries Ltd. is ₹14,863.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Finolex Industries Ltd. is 59.29 and PB ratio of Finolex Industries Ltd. is 3.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finolex Industries Ltd. is ₹248.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finolex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finolex Industries Ltd. is ₹241.35 and 52-week low of Finolex Industries Ltd. is ₹121.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.