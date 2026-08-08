What is the share price of Poonawalla Fincorp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹479.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Poonawalla Fincorp? The Poonawalla Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poonawalla Fincorp? The market cap of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹42,255.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Poonawalla Fincorp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Poonawalla Fincorp are ₹494.40 and ₹469.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poonawalla Fincorp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poonawalla Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹570.40 and 52-week low of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹362.95 as on .

How has the Poonawalla Fincorp performed historically in terms of returns? The Poonawalla Fincorp has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, 5.14% over 3 months, 8.01% over 1 year, 3.31% across 3 years, and 22.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poonawalla Fincorp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poonawalla Fincorp are 53.70 and 4.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global