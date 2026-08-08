Here's the live share price of Poonawalla Fincorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Poonawalla Fincorp has gained 8.01% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Poonawalla Fincorp has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|471.46
|472.71
|10
|468.29
|470.96
|20
|469.96
|466.12
|50
|434.31
|449.25
|100
|423.41
|439.74
|200
|444.25
|435.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Poonawalla Fincorp saw a drop in promoter holding to 59.02%, while DII stake increased to 16.74%, FII holding fell to 10.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,96,73,996
|1.28
|867.72
|1,17,41,023
|1.84
|517.84
|80,91,732
|1.14
|356.89
|80,91,706
|0.46
|356.88
|45,85,061
|1.08
|202.22
|42,50,000
|1.88
|187.45
|41,21,544
|1.46
|181.78
|32,68,309
|1.41
|144.15
|29,00,000
|1.85
|127.9
|26,34,367
|2.7
|116.19
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Poonawalla Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Poonawalla Fincorp - Notice To Debenture Holders - Intimation For Exercise Of Call Option
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Poonawalla Fincorp - Intimation W.R.T Grant Of Stock Options
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|Poonawalla Fincorp - Intimation W.R.T Grant Of Stock Options
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Poonawalla Fincorp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51504PN1978PLC209007 and registration number is 031813. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6790.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹479.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poonawalla Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹42,255.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Poonawalla Fincorp are ₹494.40 and ₹469.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poonawalla Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹570.40 and 52-week low of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹362.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Poonawalla Fincorp has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, 5.14% over 3 months, 8.01% over 1 year, 3.31% across 3 years, and 22.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poonawalla Fincorp are 53.70 and 4.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global