Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POONAWALLA FINCORP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹409.80 Closed
-1.69-7.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹407.00₹417.00
₹409.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹243.00₹451.50
₹409.80
Open Price
₹417.00
Prev. Close
₹416.85
Volume
15,11,164

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1415.53
  • R2421.27
  • R3425.53
  • Pivot
    411.27
  • S1405.53
  • S2401.27
  • S3395.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5325.55416.35
  • 10325.28420.34
  • 20315.85417.71
  • 50306.71395.79
  • 100278.93369.19
  • 200271.83339.21

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. Share Holdings

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund78,02,8360.89305.72
Nippon India Growth Fund45,00,0001.02176.31
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund41,91,5401.77164.22
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund41,00,0002.46160.64
Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund33,57,2214.6131.54
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund30,59,0622.78119.85
Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund29,46,2061.85115.43
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund24,32,7292.0895.31
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund23,00,0001.890.11
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund18,40,0121.3872.09
View All Mutual Funds

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51504PN1978PLC209007 and registration number is 031813. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1536.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 152.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Adar Cyrus Poonawalla
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Abhay Bhutada
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amar Deshpande
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sajid Fazalbhoy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bontha Prasada Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Jaganmohan Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.?

The market cap of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is ₹32,27.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is 46.83 and PB ratio of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is 4.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is ₹409.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is ₹451.50 and 52-week low of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is ₹243.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

