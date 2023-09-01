Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|78,02,836
|0.89
|305.72
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|45,00,000
|1.02
|176.31
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|41,91,540
|1.77
|164.22
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|41,00,000
|2.46
|160.64
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund
|33,57,221
|4.6
|131.54
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|30,59,062
|2.78
|119.85
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund
|29,46,206
|1.85
|115.43
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|24,32,729
|2.08
|95.31
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|23,00,000
|1.8
|90.11
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund
|18,40,012
|1.38
|72.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51504PN1978PLC209007 and registration number is 031813. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1536.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 152.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is ₹32,27.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is 46.83 and PB ratio of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is 4.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is ₹409.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is ₹451.50 and 52-week low of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is ₹243.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.