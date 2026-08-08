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Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

POONAWALLA FINCORP

Midcap | BSE
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Finance
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Rural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Poonawalla Fincorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹479.90 Closed
-2.17₹ -10.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Poonawalla Fincorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹469.30₹494.40
₹479.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹362.95₹570.40
₹479.90
Open Price
₹494.40
Prev. Close
₹490.55
Volume
87,658

Source: Dion Global

Poonawalla Fincorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Poonawalla Fincorp has gained 8.01% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Poonawalla Fincorp has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Poonawalla Fincorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5471.46472.71
10468.29470.96
20469.96466.12
50434.31449.25
100423.41439.74
200444.25435.86

Source: Dion Global

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Poonawalla Fincorp saw a drop in promoter holding to 59.02%, while DII stake increased to 16.74%, FII holding fell to 10.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,96,73,9961.28867.72
1,17,41,0231.84517.84
80,91,7321.14356.89
80,91,7060.46356.88
45,85,0611.08202.22
42,50,0001.88187.45
41,21,5441.46181.78
32,68,3091.41144.15
29,00,0001.85127.9
26,34,3672.7116.19

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Poonawalla Fincorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTPoonawalla Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTPoonawalla Fincorp - Notice To Debenture Holders - Intimation For Exercise Of Call Option
Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTPoonawalla Fincorp - Intimation W.R.T Grant Of Stock Options
Jul 29, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTPoonawalla Fincorp - Intimation W.R.T Grant Of Stock Options
Jul 25, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTPoonawalla Fincorp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51504PN1978PLC209007 and registration number is 031813. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6790.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adar Cyrus Poonawalla
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kapil
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sunil Samdani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Pandey
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kemisha Soni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonal Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kewal Kundanlal Handa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Sardana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price

What is the share price of Poonawalla Fincorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹479.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Poonawalla Fincorp?

The Poonawalla Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Poonawalla Fincorp?

The market cap of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹42,255.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Poonawalla Fincorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Poonawalla Fincorp are ₹494.40 and ₹469.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Poonawalla Fincorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Poonawalla Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹570.40 and 52-week low of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹362.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Poonawalla Fincorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Poonawalla Fincorp has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, 5.14% over 3 months, 8.01% over 1 year, 3.31% across 3 years, and 22.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Poonawalla Fincorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Poonawalla Fincorp are 53.70 and 4.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Poonawalla Fincorp News

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