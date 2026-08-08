Here's the live share price of TTK Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TTK Healthcare
|2.96
|15.65
|12.69
|12.23
|-6.31
|-3.34
|7.74
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TTK Healthcare has declined 6.31% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, TTK Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,033.86
|1,038.74
|10
|1,034.72
|1,031.78
|20
|998.89
|1,010.67
|50
|944.05
|967.78
|100
|905.5
|952.7
|200
|978.39
|993.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TTK Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.19%, FII holding fell to 1.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|TTK Healthcare - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|TTK Healthcare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|TTK Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|TTK Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|TTK Healthcare - Chairman'S Speech - 68Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company - July 24, 2026
Source: Dion Global
TTK Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1958PLC003647 and registration number is 003647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 857.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTK Healthcare is ₹1,055.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TTK Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TTK Healthcare is ₹1,490.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TTK Healthcare are ₹1,113.95 and ₹1,055.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTK Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTK Healthcare is ₹1,255.00 and 52-week low of TTK Healthcare is ₹737.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TTK Healthcare has shown returns of -3.47% over the past day, 15.65% for the past month, 12.69% over 3 months, -6.31% over 1 year, -3.34% across 3 years, and 7.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TTK Healthcare are 20.16 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global