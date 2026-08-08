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TTK Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

TTK HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TTK Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,055.10 Closed
-3.47₹ -37.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TTK Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,055.10₹1,113.95
₹1,055.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹737.00₹1,255.00
₹1,055.10
Open Price
₹1,113.95
Prev. Close
₹1,093.05
Volume
1,886

Source: Dion Global

TTK Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TTK Healthcare		2.9615.6512.6912.23-6.31-3.347.74
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TTK Healthcare has declined 6.31% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, TTK Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

TTK Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TTK Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,033.861,038.74
101,034.721,031.78
20998.891,010.67
50944.05967.78
100905.5952.7
200978.39993.59

Source: Dion Global

TTK Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TTK Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.19%, FII holding fell to 1.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TTK Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTTTK Healthcare - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTTTK Healthcare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTTTK Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 24, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTTTK Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTTTK Healthcare - Chairman'S Speech - 68Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company - July 24, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About TTK Healthcare

TTK Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1958PLC003647 and registration number is 003647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 857.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T T Raghunathan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S Kalyanaraman
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R K Tulshan
    Director
  • Mr. K Shankaran
    Director
  • Dr. T T Mukund
    Director
  • Mr. V Ranganathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Sundaresan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Subashree Anantkrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Neelakantan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hastha Shivaramakrishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on TTK Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of TTK Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTK Healthcare is ₹1,055.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TTK Healthcare?

The TTK Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TTK Healthcare?

The market cap of TTK Healthcare is ₹1,490.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TTK Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TTK Healthcare are ₹1,113.95 and ₹1,055.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TTK Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTK Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTK Healthcare is ₹1,255.00 and 52-week low of TTK Healthcare is ₹737.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TTK Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The TTK Healthcare has shown returns of -3.47% over the past day, 15.65% for the past month, 12.69% over 3 months, -6.31% over 1 year, -3.34% across 3 years, and 7.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TTK Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TTK Healthcare are 20.16 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TTK Healthcare News

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