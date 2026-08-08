What is the share price of TTK Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTK Healthcare is ₹1,055.10 as on .

What kind of stock is TTK Healthcare? The TTK Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TTK Healthcare? The market cap of TTK Healthcare is ₹1,490.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TTK Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of TTK Healthcare are ₹1,113.95 and ₹1,055.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TTK Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTK Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTK Healthcare is ₹1,255.00 and 52-week low of TTK Healthcare is ₹737.00 as on .

How has the TTK Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The TTK Healthcare has shown returns of -3.47% over the past day, 15.65% for the past month, 12.69% over 3 months, -6.31% over 1 year, -3.34% across 3 years, and 7.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TTK Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TTK Healthcare are 20.16 and 1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global