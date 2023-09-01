What is the Market Cap of TTK Healthcare Ltd.? The market cap of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,655.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TTK Healthcare Ltd.? P/E ratio of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is 30.37 and PB ratio of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is 1.74 as on .

What is the share price of TTK Healthcare Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTK Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,171.75 as on .