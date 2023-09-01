Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.91
|-5.07
|-7.65
|29.84
|34.85
|147.03
|17.56
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|2,87,186
|0.11
|34.64
|ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund
|8,158
|0.7
|0.98
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Voluntary Delisting of shares
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TTK Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1958PLC003647 and registration number is 003647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other rubber products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 599.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,655.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is 30.37 and PB ratio of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTK Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,171.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTK Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,474.00 and 52-week low of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is ₹828.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.