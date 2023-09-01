Follow Us

TTK Healthcare Ltd. Share Price

TTK HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,171.75 Closed
-0.96-11.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
TTK Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,165.00₹1,190.85
₹1,171.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹828.10₹1,474.00
₹1,171.75
Open Price
₹1,188.55
Prev. Close
₹1,183.05
Volume
18,723

TTK Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,185.83
  • R21,199.02
  • R31,207.18
  • Pivot
    1,177.67
  • S11,164.48
  • S21,156.32
  • S31,143.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5892.181,184.58
  • 10917.241,186.58
  • 20921.341,193.41
  • 50894.951,211.4
  • 100842.751,193.15
  • 200794.621,118.57

TTK Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.91-5.07-7.6529.8434.85147.0317.56
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

TTK Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

TTK Healthcare Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Long Term Equity Fund2,87,1860.1134.64
ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund8,1580.70.98

TTK Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingVoluntary Delisting of shares
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TTK Healthcare Ltd.

TTK Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1958PLC003647 and registration number is 003647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other rubber products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 599.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T T Raghunathan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S Kalyanaraman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R K Tulshan
    Director
  • Mr. K Shankaran
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Vandana R Walvekar
    Director
  • Mr. Girish Rao
    Director
  • Mr. S Balasubramanian
    Director
  • Mr. N Ramesh Rajan
    Director
  • Mr. V Ranganathan
    Director
  • Dr. T T Mukund
    Director

FAQs on TTK Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TTK Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,655.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TTK Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is 30.37 and PB ratio of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TTK Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTK Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,171.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TTK Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTK Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,474.00 and 52-week low of TTK Healthcare Ltd. is ₹828.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

