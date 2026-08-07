Here's the live share price of Aavas Financiers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aavas Financiers has declined 18.58% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Aavas Financiers has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,385.07
|1,389
|10
|1,404.48
|1,400.12
|20
|1,449.95
|1,420.08
|50
|1,421.43
|1,417.85
|100
|1,347.93
|1,404.22
|200
|1,420.17
|1,443.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aavas Financiers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.15%, FII holding fell to 16.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,05,198
|0.29
|304.95
|12,76,000
|0.85
|194.05
|12,65,037
|0.25
|192.39
|11,77,122
|1.62
|179.02
|8,55,856
|1.39
|130.16
|7,78,040
|1.09
|118.32
|7,04,766
|0.35
|107.18
|6,48,860
|0.31
|98.68
|6,35,015
|1.96
|96.57
|5,05,926
|1.01
|76.94
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Aavas Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Aavas Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Aavas Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Aavas Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Aavas Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Aavas Financiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922RJ2011PLC034297 and registration number is 034297. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2683.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aavas Financiers is ₹1,370.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aavas Financiers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aavas Financiers is ₹10,842.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aavas Financiers are ₹1,395.00 and ₹1,355.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aavas Financiers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aavas Financiers is ₹1,774.95 and 52-week low of Aavas Financiers is ₹1,050.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aavas Financiers has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -8.36% for the past month, -2.89% over 3 months, -18.07% over 1 year, -4.29% across 3 years, and -11.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aavas Financiers are 22.10 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global