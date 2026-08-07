What is the share price of Aavas Financiers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aavas Financiers is ₹1,370.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aavas Financiers? The Aavas Financiers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aavas Financiers? The market cap of Aavas Financiers is ₹10,842.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aavas Financiers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aavas Financiers are ₹1,395.00 and ₹1,355.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aavas Financiers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aavas Financiers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aavas Financiers is ₹1,774.95 and 52-week low of Aavas Financiers is ₹1,050.25 as on .

How has the Aavas Financiers performed historically in terms of returns? The Aavas Financiers has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -8.36% for the past month, -2.89% over 3 months, -18.07% over 1 year, -4.29% across 3 years, and -11.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aavas Financiers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aavas Financiers are 22.10 and 2.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global