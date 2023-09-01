Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.31
|4.65
|17.05
|-12.09
|-29.44
|10.50
|110.24
|-1.63
|3.97
|-0.65
|4.99
|22.93
|52.20
|36.82
|4.06
|3.88
|15.14
|21.68
|4.11
|43.16
|-16.49
|1.74
|3.31
|21.20
|31.13
|118.08
|181.25
|-41.74
|6.72
|17.94
|30.68
|70.01
|84.62
|115.09
|33.54
|-0.32
|0.26
|1.32
|10.95
|-23.67
|-22.57
|-22.57
|2.91
|3.02
|4.44
|31.81
|18.18
|99.14
|136.77
|14.02
|39.41
|72.08
|89.07
|46.94
|-4.18
|-84.35
|2.00
|3.36
|18.75
|18.15
|-7.47
|64.19
|64.19
|1.07
|14.95
|45.40
|99.28
|58.94
|130.24
|-27.19
|1.55
|-10.90
|7.31
|7.05
|26.34
|73.65
|-47.04
|9.17
|19.01
|32.86
|31.01
|10.03
|109.16
|89.46
|-7.32
|-41.54
|-35.59
|-34.48
|-56.82
|-9.52
|-97.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|17,77,551
|1.07
|275.31
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|7,28,372
|1.02
|112.81
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|5,92,938
|0.79
|91.83
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|5,70,354
|1.06
|88.34
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|5,70,354
|1.06
|88.34
|360 ONE Focused Equity Fund
|5,36,178
|1.91
|83.04
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|4,63,302
|1.28
|71.76
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|4,03,047
|0.73
|62.42
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|3,41,552
|0.57
|52.9
|Sundaram Multi Cap Fund
|2,88,041
|2.16
|44.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aavas Financiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922RJ2011PLC034297 and registration number is 034297. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1304.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aavas Financiers Ltd. is ₹12,916.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aavas Financiers Ltd. is 30.06 and PB ratio of Aavas Financiers Ltd. is 3.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aavas Financiers Ltd. is ₹1,627.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aavas Financiers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aavas Financiers Ltd. is ₹2,339.35 and 52-week low of Aavas Financiers Ltd. is ₹1,335.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.