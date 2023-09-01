Follow Us

Aavas Financiers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AAVAS FINANCIERS LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,627.25 Closed
-0.32-5.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aavas Financiers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,620.15₹1,667.75
₹1,627.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,335.50₹2,339.35
₹1,627.25
Open Price
₹1,641.00
Prev. Close
₹1,632.40
Volume
2,09,616

Aavas Financiers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,655.12
  • R21,685.23
  • R31,702.72
  • Pivot
    1,637.63
  • S11,607.52
  • S21,590.03
  • S31,559.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,028.11,604.97
  • 102,050.221,596.58
  • 202,113.071,587.26
  • 502,190.031,560.06
  • 1002,140.881,576.14
  • 2002,363.011,691.51

Aavas Financiers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05

Aavas Financiers Ltd. Share Holdings

Aavas Financiers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund17,77,5511.07275.31
Invesco India Contra Fund7,28,3721.02112.81
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan5,92,9380.7991.83
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund5,70,3541.0688.34
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan5,70,3541.0688.34
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund5,36,1781.9183.04
Kotak Multicap Fund4,63,3021.2871.76
UTI Mid Cap Fund4,03,0470.7362.42
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund3,41,5520.5752.9
Sundaram Multi Cap Fund2,88,0412.1644.61
View All Mutual Funds

Aavas Financiers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aavas Financiers Ltd.

Aavas Financiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922RJ2011PLC034297 and registration number is 034297. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1304.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Tandon
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachinderpalsingh Jitendrasingh Bhinder
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vivek Vig
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Kasargod Kamath
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Manas Tandon
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Nishant Sharma
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kartikeya Dhruv Kaji
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Soumya Rajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aavas Financiers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aavas Financiers Ltd.?

The market cap of Aavas Financiers Ltd. is ₹12,916.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aavas Financiers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aavas Financiers Ltd. is 30.06 and PB ratio of Aavas Financiers Ltd. is 3.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aavas Financiers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aavas Financiers Ltd. is ₹1,627.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aavas Financiers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aavas Financiers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aavas Financiers Ltd. is ₹2,339.35 and 52-week low of Aavas Financiers Ltd. is ₹1,335.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

