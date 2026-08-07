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Aavas Financiers Share Price

NSE
BSE

AAVAS FINANCIERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Housing Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aavas Financiers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,370.00 Closed
-0.56₹ -7.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aavas Financiers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,355.60₹1,395.00
₹1,370.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,050.25₹1,774.95
₹1,370.00
Open Price
₹1,385.80
Prev. Close
₹1,377.70
Volume
7,327

Source: Dion Global

Aavas Financiers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aavas Financiers has declined 18.58% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Aavas Financiers has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

Aavas Financiers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aavas Financiers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,385.071,389
101,404.481,400.12
201,449.951,420.08
501,421.431,417.85
1001,347.931,404.22
2001,420.171,443.34

Source: Dion Global

Aavas Financiers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aavas Financiers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.15%, FII holding fell to 16.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aavas Financiers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,05,1980.29304.95
12,76,0000.85194.05
12,65,0370.25192.39
11,77,1221.62179.02
8,55,8561.39130.16
7,78,0401.09118.32
7,04,7660.35107.18
6,48,8600.3198.68
6,35,0151.9696.57
5,05,9261.0176.94

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aavas Financiers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTAavas Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTAavas Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTAavas Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTAavas Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 27, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTAavas Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Aavas Financiers

Aavas Financiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922RJ2011PLC034297 and registration number is 034297. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2683.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Tandon
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachinderpalsingh Jitendrasingh Bhinder
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Soumya Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpana Kaushik Mazumdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Tapaswin Patel
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Elcid Vergara
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Omprakash Gahrotra
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Neha Sureka
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Anant Jain
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Aavas Financiers Share Price

What is the share price of Aavas Financiers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aavas Financiers is ₹1,370.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aavas Financiers?

The Aavas Financiers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aavas Financiers?

The market cap of Aavas Financiers is ₹10,842.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aavas Financiers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aavas Financiers are ₹1,395.00 and ₹1,355.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aavas Financiers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aavas Financiers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aavas Financiers is ₹1,774.95 and 52-week low of Aavas Financiers is ₹1,050.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aavas Financiers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aavas Financiers has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -8.36% for the past month, -2.89% over 3 months, -18.07% over 1 year, -4.29% across 3 years, and -11.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aavas Financiers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aavas Financiers are 22.10 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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