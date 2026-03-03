Facebook Pixel Code
Inox India Share Price

NSE
BSE

INOX INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Inox India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,133.00 Closed
-2.64₹ -30.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Inox India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,030.85₹1,148.40
₹1,133.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹890.65₹1,289.00
₹1,133.00
Open Price
₹1,030.85
Prev. Close
₹1,163.70
Volume
8,613

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Inox India has gained 3.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.12%.

Inox India’s current P/E of 41.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Inox India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99
Jash Engineering		1.55-1.67-11.69-22.54-25.46-9.33-5.71

Over the last one year, Inox India has gained 22.05% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Inox India has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Inox India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Inox India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,145.41,153.09
101,151.661,150.42
201,144.191,144.75
501,127.531,140.19
1001,153.811,145.61
2001,170.671,145.09

Inox India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inox India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.27%, FII holding rose to 7.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Inox India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,78,8071.49120.37
9,40,8412.03104.98
9,05,6971.02101.06
6,66,0611.6474.32
2,07,1561.223.11
2,00,0000.2622.32
1,28,0001.0414.28
1,21,2420.0913.53
85,3431.399.52
72,7320.148.12

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Inox India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 10:19 PM ISTInox India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mar 02, 2026, 6:08 AM ISTInox India - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 26Th March, 2026
Feb 24, 2026, 6:05 AM ISTInox India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 23, 2026, 5:09 PM ISTInox India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 10:03 PM ISTInox India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Inox India

Inox India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1976PLC018945 and registration number is 018945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products, tanks, reservoirs and steam generators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1296.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Parag Kulkarni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ishita Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Advani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Girija Balakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Richard Boocock
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Somani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Inox India Share Price

What is the share price of Inox India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox India is ₹1,133.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inox India?

The Inox India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inox India?

The market cap of Inox India is ₹10,283.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inox India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inox India are ₹1,148.40 and ₹1,030.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inox India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox India is ₹1,289.00 and 52-week low of Inox India is ₹890.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Inox India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inox India has shown returns of -2.64% over the past day, 3.95% for the past month, -3.14% over 3 months, 18.12% over 1 year, 6.43% across 3 years, and 3.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inox India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inox India are 41.44 and 9.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Inox India News

Market Pulse