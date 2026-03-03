Here's the live share price of Inox India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Inox India has gained 3.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.12%.
Inox India’s current P/E of 41.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
|Jash Engineering
|1.55
|-1.67
|-11.69
|-22.54
|-25.46
|-9.33
|-5.71
Over the last one year, Inox India has gained 22.05% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Inox India has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,145.4
|1,153.09
|10
|1,151.66
|1,150.42
|20
|1,144.19
|1,144.75
|50
|1,127.53
|1,140.19
|100
|1,153.81
|1,145.61
|200
|1,170.67
|1,145.09
In the latest quarter, Inox India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.27%, FII holding rose to 7.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,78,807
|1.49
|120.37
|9,40,841
|2.03
|104.98
|9,05,697
|1.02
|101.06
|6,66,061
|1.64
|74.32
|2,07,156
|1.2
|23.11
|2,00,000
|0.26
|22.32
|1,28,000
|1.04
|14.28
|1,21,242
|0.09
|13.53
|85,343
|1.39
|9.52
|72,732
|0.14
|8.12
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
|Inox India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Mar 02, 2026, 6:08 AM IST
|Inox India - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 26Th March, 2026
|Feb 24, 2026, 6:05 AM IST
|Inox India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 23, 2026, 5:09 PM IST
|Inox India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
|Inox India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Inox India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1976PLC018945 and registration number is 018945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products, tanks, reservoirs and steam generators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1296.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inox India is ₹1,133.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Inox India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inox India is ₹10,283.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inox India are ₹1,148.40 and ₹1,030.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inox India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inox India is ₹1,289.00 and 52-week low of Inox India is ₹890.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Inox India has shown returns of -2.64% over the past day, 3.95% for the past month, -3.14% over 3 months, 18.12% over 1 year, 6.43% across 3 years, and 3.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inox India are 41.44 and 9.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.