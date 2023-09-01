What is the Market Cap of PTC India Ltd.? The market cap of PTC India Ltd. is ₹4,108.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PTC India Ltd.? P/E ratio of PTC India Ltd. is 10.66 and PB ratio of PTC India Ltd. is 0.99 as on .

What is the share price of PTC India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC India Ltd. is ₹138.80 as on .