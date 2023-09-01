Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

PTC India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PTC INDIA LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹138.80 Closed
-0.39-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PTC India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹138.40₹140.90
₹138.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.50₹141.80
₹138.80
Open Price
₹140.10
Prev. Close
₹139.35
Volume
33,41,747

PTC India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1140.3
  • R2141.85
  • R3142.8
  • Pivot
    139.35
  • S1137.8
  • S2136.85
  • S3135.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.26135.63
  • 1074.9131.94
  • 2076.22127.34
  • 5080.88119.34
  • 10079.94111.2
  • 20085.81102.74

PTC India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

PTC India Ltd. Share Holdings

PTC India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Nov, 2022Board MeetingConsolidated Audited Results & Dividend

About PTC India Ltd.

PTC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40105DL1999PLC099328 and registration number is 099328. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15631.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 296.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayant Gokhale
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sushama Nath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendra Swaroop Saksena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Narain Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shubash S Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Saran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghuraj Madhav Rajendran
    Nominee Director
  • Ms. Parminder Chopra
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Singh
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Shekhar
    Nominee Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Kaushik
    Nominee Director

FAQs on PTC India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PTC India Ltd.?

The market cap of PTC India Ltd. is ₹4,108.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PTC India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PTC India Ltd. is 10.66 and PB ratio of PTC India Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PTC India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC India Ltd. is ₹138.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PTC India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC India Ltd. is ₹141.80 and 52-week low of PTC India Ltd. is ₹67.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data