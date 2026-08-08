Here's the live share price of PTC India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PTC India
|15.72
|17.39
|-10.82
|8.38
|12.36
|18.94
|15.40
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PTC India has gained 12.36% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, PTC India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|171.72
|184.12
|10
|169.57
|178.32
|20
|170.45
|175.94
|50
|179.76
|178.67
|100
|181.18
|179.26
|200
|173.06
|177.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PTC India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.95%, FII holding rose to 28.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|32,21,389
|0.72
|58.3
|22,00,000
|0.25
|39.82
|19,39,018
|0.04
|35.09
|11,70,809
|0.06
|21.19
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|PTC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|PTC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|PTC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|PTC India - Record Dividend For Interim Dividend FY 2026-27
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|PTC India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026
Source: Dion Global
PTC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40105DL1999PLC099328 and registration number is 099328. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Collection and distribution of electric energy to households, industrial, commercial and other users. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16256.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 296.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC India is ₹203.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PTC India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PTC India is ₹6,013.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PTC India are ₹204.25 and ₹195.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC India is ₹229.40 and 52-week low of PTC India is ₹149.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PTC India has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, 17.39% for the past month, -10.82% over 3 months, 12.36% over 1 year, 18.94% across 3 years, and 15.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PTC India are 11.82 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global