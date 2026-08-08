What is the share price of PTC India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC India is ₹203.15 as on .

What kind of stock is PTC India? The PTC India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PTC India? The market cap of PTC India is ₹6,013.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PTC India? Today’s highest and lowest price of PTC India are ₹204.25 and ₹195.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PTC India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC India is ₹229.40 and 52-week low of PTC India is ₹149.90 as on .

How has the PTC India performed historically in terms of returns? The PTC India has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, 17.39% for the past month, -10.82% over 3 months, 12.36% over 1 year, 18.94% across 3 years, and 15.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PTC India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PTC India are 11.82 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global