Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
|7.80
|11.64
|38.17
|63.28
|38.92
|75.43
|39.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Consolidated Audited Results & Dividend
PTC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40105DL1999PLC099328 and registration number is 099328. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15631.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 296.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PTC India Ltd. is ₹4,108.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PTC India Ltd. is 10.66 and PB ratio of PTC India Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC India Ltd. is ₹138.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC India Ltd. is ₹141.80 and 52-week low of PTC India Ltd. is ₹67.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.