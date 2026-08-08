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PTC India Share Price

NSE
BSE

PTC INDIA

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of PTC India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹203.15 Closed
1.52₹ 3.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PTC India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹195.50₹204.25
₹203.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹149.90₹229.40
₹203.15
Open Price
₹201.60
Prev. Close
₹200.10
Volume
6,70,052

Source: Dion Global

PTC India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PTC India		15.7217.39-10.828.3812.3618.9415.40
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PTC India has gained 12.36% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, PTC India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

PTC India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PTC India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5171.72184.12
10169.57178.32
20170.45175.94
50179.76178.67
100181.18179.26
200173.06177.16

Source: Dion Global

PTC India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PTC India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.95%, FII holding rose to 28.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PTC India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
32,21,3890.7258.3
22,00,0000.2539.82
19,39,0180.0435.09
11,70,8090.0621.19

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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PTC India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTPTC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTPTC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTPTC India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTPTC India - Record Dividend For Interim Dividend FY 2026-27
Aug 05, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTPTC India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026

Source: Dion Global

About PTC India

PTC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40105DL1999PLC099328 and registration number is 099328. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Collection and distribution of electric energy to households, industrial, commercial and other users. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16256.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 296.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prakash S Mhaske
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arabandi Venuprasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Verma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jayant Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mini Ipe
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Kaushik
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Afzal
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Rohilla
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rajneesh Agarwal
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Ranjan Jha
    Nominee Director

FAQs on PTC India Share Price

What is the share price of PTC India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC India is ₹203.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PTC India?

The PTC India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PTC India?

The market cap of PTC India is ₹6,013.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PTC India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PTC India are ₹204.25 and ₹195.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PTC India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC India is ₹229.40 and 52-week low of PTC India is ₹149.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PTC India performed historically in terms of returns?

The PTC India has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, 17.39% for the past month, -10.82% over 3 months, 12.36% over 1 year, 18.94% across 3 years, and 15.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PTC India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PTC India are 11.82 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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