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Vindhya Telelinks Share Price

NSE
BSE

VINDHYA TELELINKS

MP Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vindhya Telelinks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,279.00 Closed
0.22₹ 4.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vindhya Telelinks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,215.00₹2,313.90
₹2,279.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹960.00₹2,480.00
₹2,279.00
Open Price
₹2,313.90
Prev. Close
₹2,274.10
Volume
1,885

Source: Dion Global

Vindhya Telelinks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vindhya Telelinks		14.7916.7135.9596.6448.891.5211.19
Sterlite Technologies		14.7815.5978.25347.15398.8359.1416.90
Birla Cable		25.0338.9054.6865.4852.704.3319.80
Surana Telecom and Power		-3.03-7.37-7.90-4.35-2.2215.3119.34
Aksh Optifibre		25.507.21-2.2925.05-15.66-17.09-7.90
Clenon Enterprises		0-0.20-5.31-25.01-8.8845.3325.15
Tamilnadu Telecommunications		0.223.00-5.120.32-48.0714.04-11.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vindhya Telelinks has gained 48.89% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (398.83%), Birla Cable (52.70%), Surana Telecom and Power (-2.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Vindhya Telelinks has outperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (16.90%) and Birla Cable (19.80%).

Vindhya Telelinks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vindhya Telelinks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,0162,228.67
101,955.872,115.08
201,928.522,041.01
502,026.361,948.23
1001,661.721,785.98
2001,497.951,648.55

Source: Dion Global

Vindhya Telelinks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vindhya Telelinks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.31%, FII holding rose to 1.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vindhya Telelinks Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,74,6730.26202.62

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vindhya Telelinks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTVindhya Telelink - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Aug 08, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTVindhya Telelink - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Com
Aug 08, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTVindhya Telelink - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
Aug 05, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTVindhya Telelink - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTVindhya Telelink - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Vindhya Telelinks

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1983PLC002134 and registration number is 002134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3566.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh V Lodha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Y S Lodha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Srishti Lodha
    Director
  • Dr. Aravind Srinivasan
    Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Dhariwal
    Director
  • Mr. Pandanda Kariappa Madappa
    Director
  • Mr. Priya Shankar Dasgupta
    Director

FAQs on Vindhya Telelinks Share Price

What is the share price of Vindhya Telelinks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vindhya Telelinks is ₹2,279.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vindhya Telelinks?

The Vindhya Telelinks is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vindhya Telelinks?

The market cap of Vindhya Telelinks is ₹2,700.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vindhya Telelinks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vindhya Telelinks are ₹2,313.90 and ₹2,215.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vindhya Telelinks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vindhya Telelinks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vindhya Telelinks is ₹2,480.00 and 52-week low of Vindhya Telelinks is ₹960.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vindhya Telelinks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vindhya Telelinks has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, 16.71% for the past month, 35.95% over 3 months, 48.89% over 1 year, 1.52% across 3 years, and 11.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vindhya Telelinks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vindhya Telelinks are 12.27 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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