Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VINDHYA TELELINKS LTD.

Sector : Cables - Telecom | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,313.75 Closed
5.5120.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,204.30₹2,329.90
₹2,313.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,223.45₹2,320.10
₹2,313.75
Open Price
₹2,211.00
Prev. Close
₹2,193.10
Volume
68,679

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,354.77
  • R22,401.23
  • R32,476.47
  • Pivot
    2,279.53
  • S12,233.07
  • S22,157.83
  • S32,111.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,339.032,172.71
  • 101,365.922,138.98
  • 201,326.032,102.36
  • 501,293.062,035.09
  • 1001,133.081,946.3
  • 2001,127.81,789.46

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.9712.0915.7047.4675.37164.6145.11
1.448.5038.5049.16138.37290.5098.12
10.1012.9412.875.35-2.528.51-53.39
10.4143.9458.1872.77171.27658.86328.21
7.5973.7083.32151.83176.33506.0491.99
4.7822.3442.6030.988.0767.36-61.32
-3.6919.2926.3425.00-0.42209.21135.00
25.8554.1746.8338.0612.12496.77780.95
0-13.77-44.39-59.11-79.86-85.75-96.56

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. Share Holdings

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund10,25,5910.61210.89

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Vindhya Telelinks Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:44 PM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Vindhya Telelinks Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:44 AM

About Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1983PLC002134 and registration number is 002134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1323.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh V Lodha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Y S Lodha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pracheta Majumdar
    Director
  • Mr. Shiv Dayal Kapoor
    Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Dilip Gansh Karnik
    Director
  • Mr. P S Dasgupta
    Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Dhariwal
    Director
  • Mr. S K Misra
    Director
  • Mr. D R Bansal
    Director

FAQs on Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.?

The market cap of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is ₹2,741.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is 15.68 and PB ratio of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is 2.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is ₹2,313.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is ₹2,320.10 and 52-week low of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is ₹1,223.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

