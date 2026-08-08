Here's the live share price of Vindhya Telelinks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vindhya Telelinks
|14.79
|16.71
|35.95
|96.64
|48.89
|1.52
|11.19
|Sterlite Technologies
|14.78
|15.59
|78.25
|347.15
|398.83
|59.14
|16.90
|Birla Cable
|25.03
|38.90
|54.68
|65.48
|52.70
|4.33
|19.80
|Surana Telecom and Power
|-3.03
|-7.37
|-7.90
|-4.35
|-2.22
|15.31
|19.34
|Aksh Optifibre
|25.50
|7.21
|-2.29
|25.05
|-15.66
|-17.09
|-7.90
|Clenon Enterprises
|0
|-0.20
|-5.31
|-25.01
|-8.88
|45.33
|25.15
|Tamilnadu Telecommunications
|0.22
|3.00
|-5.12
|0.32
|-48.07
|14.04
|-11.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vindhya Telelinks has gained 48.89% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (398.83%), Birla Cable (52.70%), Surana Telecom and Power (-2.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Vindhya Telelinks has outperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (16.90%) and Birla Cable (19.80%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,016
|2,228.67
|10
|1,955.87
|2,115.08
|20
|1,928.52
|2,041.01
|50
|2,026.36
|1,948.23
|100
|1,661.72
|1,785.98
|200
|1,497.95
|1,648.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vindhya Telelinks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.31%, FII holding rose to 1.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,74,673
|0.26
|202.62
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Vindhya Telelink - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|Vindhya Telelink - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Com
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|Vindhya Telelink - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Vindhya Telelink - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Vindhya Telelink - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1983PLC002134 and registration number is 002134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3566.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vindhya Telelinks is ₹2,279.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vindhya Telelinks is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vindhya Telelinks is ₹2,700.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vindhya Telelinks are ₹2,313.90 and ₹2,215.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vindhya Telelinks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vindhya Telelinks is ₹2,480.00 and 52-week low of Vindhya Telelinks is ₹960.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vindhya Telelinks has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, 16.71% for the past month, 35.95% over 3 months, 48.89% over 1 year, 1.52% across 3 years, and 11.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vindhya Telelinks are 12.27 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global