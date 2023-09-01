Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.97
|12.09
|15.70
|47.46
|75.37
|164.61
|45.11
|1.44
|8.50
|38.50
|49.16
|138.37
|290.50
|98.12
|10.10
|12.94
|12.87
|5.35
|-2.52
|8.51
|-53.39
|10.41
|43.94
|58.18
|72.77
|171.27
|658.86
|328.21
|7.59
|73.70
|83.32
|151.83
|176.33
|506.04
|91.99
|4.78
|22.34
|42.60
|30.98
|8.07
|67.36
|-61.32
|-3.69
|19.29
|26.34
|25.00
|-0.42
|209.21
|135.00
|25.85
|54.17
|46.83
|38.06
|12.12
|496.77
|780.95
|0
|-13.77
|-44.39
|-59.11
|-79.86
|-85.75
|-96.56
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|10,25,591
|0.61
|210.89
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MP1983PLC002134 and registration number is 002134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1323.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is ₹2,741.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is 15.68 and PB ratio of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is 2.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is ₹2,313.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is ₹2,320.10 and 52-week low of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd. is ₹1,223.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.