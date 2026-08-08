Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNFLAG IRON & STEEL COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹390.70 Closed
0.67₹ 2.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹377.35₹393.55
₹390.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹191.85₹427.90
₹390.70
Open Price
₹393.55
Prev. Close
₹388.10
Volume
13,221

Source: Dion Global

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company has gained 34.52% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5360.84367.86
10357.61362.78
20349.73357.55
50356.95348.94
100317.88329.39
200286.54304.56

Source: Dion Global

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.21%, FII holding rose to 0.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTSunflag Iron & Steel - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results (St
Jul 15, 2026, 04:17 PM IST ISTSunflag Iron & Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTSunflag Iron & Steel - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 29, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTSunflag Iron & Steel - Financial Results For Year Ended 31 March 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTSunflag Iron & Steel - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 206Th Board Meeting - Friday, The 29Th May, 2026 At 33/1, Mou

Source: Dion Global

About Sunflag Iron & Steel Company

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1984PLC034003 and registration number is 034003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3939.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 180.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Bhushan Bhardwaj
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Pranav Bhardwaj
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suhrit Bhardwaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Vasant Dalvi
    Director - Technical
  • CA. Neelam Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Sadashiv Kapre
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Vinita Bahri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. M A V Goutham
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tirthnath Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Share Price

What is the share price of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹390.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunflag Iron & Steel Company?

The Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company?

The market cap of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹7,041.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company are ₹393.55 and ₹377.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunflag Iron & Steel Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹427.90 and 52-week low of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹191.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sunflag Iron & Steel Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunflag Iron & Steel Company has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, 17.42% for the past month, -5.16% over 3 months, 34.52% over 1 year, 17.26% across 3 years, and 33.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company are 34.80 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company News

More Sunflag Iron & Steel Company News
Market Pulse