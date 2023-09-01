Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1984PLC034003 and registration number is 034003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2698.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 180.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is ₹3,687.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is 16.83 and PB ratio of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is ₹204.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is ₹248.80 and 52-week low of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is ₹79.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.