Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUNFLAG IRON & STEEL COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | NSE
₹204.60 Closed
1.843.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹202.00₹213.25
₹204.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.25₹248.80
₹204.60
Open Price
₹202.00
Prev. Close
₹200.90
Volume
12,17,506

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1211.17
  • R2217.83
  • R3222.42
  • Pivot
    206.58
  • S1199.92
  • S2195.33
  • S3188.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.36202.18
  • 1081.89203.47
  • 2082.18207.16
  • 5085.88201.52
  • 10085.4184.7
  • 20084.5159.61

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.41-14.9642.5856.24129.76358.23197.82
3.12-7.0110.8917.2345.721,174.801,081.75
4.7716.6848.5059.0751.70134.1369.14
-2.83-4.43-9.617.96-3.2413.7013.70
1.82-1.75-6.673.7020.8418.72-63.02

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1984PLC034003 and registration number is 034003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2698.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 180.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Bhushan Bhardwaj
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Pranav Bhardwaj
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Gupta
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Suhrit Ravi Bhushan Bhardwaj
    Non Executive Director
  • CA. R Muralidhar
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Ramchandra Vasant Dalvi
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Sajiv Dhawan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Bahri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Sadashiv Kapre
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mattegunta Anjani Venkatramana Goutham
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tirthnath Indranath Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is ₹3,687.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is 16.83 and PB ratio of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is ₹204.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is ₹248.80 and 52-week low of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is ₹79.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

