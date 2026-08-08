What is the share price of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹390.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Sunflag Iron & Steel Company? The Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company? The market cap of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹7,041.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company are ₹393.55 and ₹377.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunflag Iron & Steel Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹427.90 and 52-week low of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹191.85 as on .

How has the Sunflag Iron & Steel Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Sunflag Iron & Steel Company has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, 17.42% for the past month, -5.16% over 3 months, 34.52% over 1 year, 17.26% across 3 years, and 33.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company are 34.80 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global