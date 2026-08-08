Here's the live share price of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company has gained 34.52% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|360.84
|367.86
|10
|357.61
|362.78
|20
|349.73
|357.55
|50
|356.95
|348.94
|100
|317.88
|329.39
|200
|286.54
|304.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.21%, FII holding rose to 0.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Sunflag Iron & Steel - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results (St
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:17 PM IST IST
|Sunflag Iron & Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Sunflag Iron & Steel - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 29, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Sunflag Iron & Steel - Financial Results For Year Ended 31 March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Sunflag Iron & Steel - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 206Th Board Meeting - Friday, The 29Th May, 2026 At 33/1, Mou
Source: Dion Global
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1984PLC034003 and registration number is 034003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3939.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 180.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹390.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹7,041.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company are ₹393.55 and ₹377.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunflag Iron & Steel Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹427.90 and 52-week low of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company is ₹191.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunflag Iron & Steel Company has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, 17.42% for the past month, -5.16% over 3 months, 34.52% over 1 year, 17.26% across 3 years, and 33.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company are 34.80 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global