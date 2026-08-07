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Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Share Price

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BSE

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹819.40 Closed
-1.46₹ -12.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹819.40₹830.00
₹819.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹645.00₹1,076.60
₹819.40
Open Price
₹825.05
Prev. Close
₹831.50
Volume
2,235

Source: Dion Global

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has declined 14.31% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5823.24828.41
10824.51828.78
20836.73831.71
50826.16829.55
100807.48831.37
200861.22853.49

Source: Dion Global

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 22.32%, FII holding rose to 14.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
45,00,0000.96385.11
32,20,1470.94275.58
12,00,0002.12102.7
11,46,9670.5998.16
8,63,6560.5373.91
8,00,0980.3868.47
5,40,8510.746.29
4,91,0930.6742.03
4,38,0432.4337.49
2,95,1211.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:52 PM IST ISTAhluwalia Contra - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting- Notice
Jul 08, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTAhluwalia Contra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTAhluwalia Contra - 31-03-2026 (Standalone And Consolidated Results
Jun 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST ISTAhluwalia Contra - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Jun 10, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTAhluwalia Contra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Ahluwalia Contracts (India)

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1979PLC009654 and registration number is 009654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4565.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shobhit Uppal
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Ahluwalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prashad Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sheela Bhide
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Khurana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Sachdeva
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Ahluwalia Contracts (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹819.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ahluwalia Contracts (India)?

The Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ahluwalia Contracts (India)?

The market cap of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹5,488.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ahluwalia Contracts (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) are ₹830.00 and ₹819.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahluwalia Contracts (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahluwalia Contracts (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹1,076.60 and 52-week low of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹645.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ahluwalia Contracts (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -3.85% over 3 months, -14.31% over 1 year, 3.0% across 3 years, and 16.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ahluwalia Contracts (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) are 20.65 and 2.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) News

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