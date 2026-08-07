What is the share price of Ahluwalia Contracts (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹819.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Ahluwalia Contracts (India)? The Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ahluwalia Contracts (India)? The market cap of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹5,488.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ahluwalia Contracts (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) are ₹830.00 and ₹819.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahluwalia Contracts (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahluwalia Contracts (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹1,076.60 and 52-week low of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹645.00 as on .

How has the Ahluwalia Contracts (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -3.85% over 3 months, -14.31% over 1 year, 3.0% across 3 years, and 16.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ahluwalia Contracts (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) are 20.65 and 2.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global