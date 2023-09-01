Follow Us

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹710.10 Closed
-2.22-16.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹708.25₹726.00
₹710.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹393.60₹774.20
₹710.10
Open Price
₹718.95
Prev. Close
₹726.20
Volume
34,662

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1721.92
  • R2732.83
  • R3739.67
  • Pivot
    715.08
  • S1704.17
  • S2697.33
  • S3686.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5425.43729.16
  • 10425.82729.72
  • 20426.63725.5
  • 50439.87692.73
  • 100434.16642.14
  • 200433.25579.78

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund45,00,0001.62324.95
Axis Small Cap Fund39,31,5331.89283.9
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund23,79,0351.89171.79
DSP Tax Saver Fund15,86,0910.97114.53
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund11,30,7590.9481.65
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund6,84,4770.6949.43
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund6,18,7811.0444.68
DSP Tiger Fund5,12,9101.5837.04
SBI Infrastructure Fund5,00,0003.136.11
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund4,42,1871.4931.93
View All Mutual Funds

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1979PLC009654 and registration number is 009654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2692.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bikramjit Ahluwalia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shobhit Uppal
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Ahluwalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Sushil Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prashad Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sheela Bhide
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is ₹4,756.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is 23.08 and PB ratio of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is 3.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is ₹710.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is ₹774.20 and 52-week low of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is ₹393.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

