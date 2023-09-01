Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|45,00,000
|1.62
|324.95
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|39,31,533
|1.89
|283.9
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|23,79,035
|1.89
|171.79
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|15,86,091
|0.97
|114.53
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|11,30,759
|0.94
|81.65
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|6,84,477
|0.69
|49.43
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|6,18,781
|1.04
|44.68
|DSP Tiger Fund
|5,12,910
|1.58
|37.04
|SBI Infrastructure Fund
|5,00,000
|3.1
|36.11
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|4,42,187
|1.49
|31.93
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1979PLC009654 and registration number is 009654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2692.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is ₹4,756.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is 23.08 and PB ratio of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is 3.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is ₹710.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is ₹774.20 and 52-week low of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is ₹393.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.