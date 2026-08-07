Here's the live share price of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has declined 14.31% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|823.24
|828.41
|10
|824.51
|828.78
|20
|836.73
|831.71
|50
|826.16
|829.55
|100
|807.48
|831.37
|200
|861.22
|853.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 22.32%, FII holding rose to 14.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|45,00,000
|0.96
|385.11
|32,20,147
|0.94
|275.58
|12,00,000
|2.12
|102.7
|11,46,967
|0.59
|98.16
|8,63,656
|0.53
|73.91
|8,00,098
|0.38
|68.47
|5,40,851
|0.7
|46.29
|4,91,093
|0.67
|42.03
|4,38,043
|2.43
|37.49
|2,95,121
|1.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:52 PM IST IST
|Ahluwalia Contra - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting- Notice
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Ahluwalia Contra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Ahluwalia Contra - 31-03-2026 (Standalone And Consolidated Results
|Jun 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST IST
|Ahluwalia Contra - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Ahluwalia Contra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1979PLC009654 and registration number is 009654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4565.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹819.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹5,488.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) are ₹830.00 and ₹819.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ahluwalia Contracts (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹1,076.60 and 52-week low of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is ₹645.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -3.85% over 3 months, -14.31% over 1 year, 3.0% across 3 years, and 16.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) are 20.65 and 2.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global