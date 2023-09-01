Follow Us

Alok Industries Ltd. Share Price

ALOK INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.90 Closed
0.250.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Alok Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.65₹20.95
₹19.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.10₹21.60
₹19.90
Open Price
₹20.25
Prev. Close
₹19.85
Volume
12,87,14,088

Alok Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.72
  • R221.48
  • R322.02
  • Pivot
    20.18
  • S119.42
  • S218.88
  • S318.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.9418.41
  • 1016.5317.8
  • 2017.3217.1
  • 5018.7716.17
  • 10019.7415.45
  • 20022.9115.66

Alok Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.0729.2243.6840.642.05-34.00357.47
-0.41-3.232.7215.656.22257.99-3.34
10.8511.4410.3815.2492.46273.26144.63
-0.06-5.4717.1831.3617.88152.1123.58
3.00-0.69-10.612.7548.68576.38209.83

Alok Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Alok Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF10,1290.010.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF4270.010
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund1,3140.010

Alok Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alok Industries Ltd.

Alok Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110DN1986PLC000334 and registration number is 000334. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7150.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 496.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A Siddharth
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mumtaz Bandukwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Rajbanshi
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Hemant Desai
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. V Ramachandran
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Nirav Parekh
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Alok Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alok Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Alok Industries Ltd. is ₹9,856.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alok Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alok Industries Ltd. is -11.19 and PB ratio of Alok Industries Ltd. is -0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alok Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alok Industries Ltd. is ₹19.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alok Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alok Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alok Industries Ltd. is ₹21.60 and 52-week low of Alok Industries Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

