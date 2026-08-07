What is the share price of Alok Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alok Industries is ₹11.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Alok Industries? The Alok Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alok Industries? The market cap of Alok Industries is ₹5,953.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alok Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alok Industries are ₹12.06 and ₹11.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alok Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alok Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alok Industries is ₹19.34 and 52-week low of Alok Industries is ₹11.12 as on .

How has the Alok Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Alok Industries has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -6.18% for the past month, -16.45% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, -7.58% across 3 years, and -12.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alok Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alok Industries are -8.38 and -0.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global