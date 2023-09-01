Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|10,129
|0.01
|0.01
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|427
|0.01
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|1,314
|0.01
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alok Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110DN1986PLC000334 and registration number is 000334. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7150.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 496.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alok Industries Ltd. is ₹9,856.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alok Industries Ltd. is -11.19 and PB ratio of Alok Industries Ltd. is -0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alok Industries Ltd. is ₹19.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alok Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alok Industries Ltd. is ₹21.60 and 52-week low of Alok Industries Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.