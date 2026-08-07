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Alok Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALOK INDUSTRIES

Mukesh Ambani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Alok Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.99 Closed
0.08₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alok Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.94₹12.06
₹11.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.12₹19.34
₹11.99
Open Price
₹11.98
Prev. Close
₹11.98
Volume
1,89,021

Source: Dion Global

Alok Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alok Industries has declined 33.68% compared to peers like Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%), Borana Weaves (53.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Alok Industries has underperformed peers relative to Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%) and LS Industries (6.09%).

Alok Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alok Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.9511.97
1012.0312.03
2012.2712.19
5012.5112.54
10012.9313.12
20014.5314.36

Source: Dion Global

Alok Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alok Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.39%, FII holding fell to 1.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alok Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTAlok Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTAlok Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 16, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTAlok Industries - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTAlok Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 04:43 AM IST ISTAlok Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India(Listing Obligations And Disclo

Source: Dion Global

About Alok Industries

Alok Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110DN1986PLC000334 and registration number is 000334. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3525.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 496.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A Siddharth
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mumtaz Bandukwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Ramachandran
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Hemant Desai
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Rajbanshi
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Nirav Parekh
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dutt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alok Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Alok Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alok Industries is ₹11.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alok Industries?

The Alok Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alok Industries?

The market cap of Alok Industries is ₹5,953.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alok Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alok Industries are ₹12.06 and ₹11.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alok Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alok Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alok Industries is ₹19.34 and 52-week low of Alok Industries is ₹11.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alok Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alok Industries has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -6.18% for the past month, -16.45% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, -7.58% across 3 years, and -12.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alok Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alok Industries are -8.38 and -0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alok Industries News

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