Here's the live share price of Alok Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alok Industries has declined 33.68% compared to peers like Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%), Borana Weaves (53.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Alok Industries has underperformed peers relative to Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%) and LS Industries (6.09%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.95
|11.97
|10
|12.03
|12.03
|20
|12.27
|12.19
|50
|12.51
|12.54
|100
|12.93
|13.12
|200
|14.53
|14.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alok Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.39%, FII holding fell to 1.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Alok Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Alok Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Alok Industries - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Alok Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:43 AM IST IST
|Alok Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India(Listing Obligations And Disclo
Source: Dion Global
Alok Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110DN1986PLC000334 and registration number is 000334. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3525.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 496.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alok Industries is ₹11.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alok Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alok Industries is ₹5,953.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alok Industries are ₹12.06 and ₹11.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alok Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alok Industries is ₹19.34 and 52-week low of Alok Industries is ₹11.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alok Industries has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -6.18% for the past month, -16.45% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, -7.58% across 3 years, and -12.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alok Industries are -8.38 and -0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global